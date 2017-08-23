Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yaw Celebrates 40th Birthday Today (Photos) (1782 Views)

Happy birthday to this amazing actor, comedian and media Guru wishes you LLNP

Age with Grace.







Happy birthday yaw

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU!! I wish you more act-sense!!

cc lalasticlala fynestboi

Happy birthday bro...live long n prosper

wow wow wow , jst wondering hw I wl luk at 40, he luks cute, Hbd dear wow wow wow, jst wondering hw I wl luk at 40, he luks cute, Hbd dear







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohzUcIl9wHg OK Happy 40

HBD

yaw forty years birthday? unbelievable

Football age

happy birthday Yaw!

hapi bday nigger.. age with comedy and Gods grace

40 abi? Continu

i remember those days when me and this guy dey Lasu together,now he seems so proud

Congrats Son! #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE