According to a twitter user who is live-tweeting the event, he claims it is in regard to the UNIPORT student who absconded from police custody after he was arrested for murdering an 8 year old girl for ritualistic purpose.



The twitter user reports that police have thrown tear gas in the area as roads around eliozu junction, the area of the protest have been blocked.



His tweets below.



Personally, I see those who protest or claim to be activist for something as being part of the problem rather than solution. There are other ways one's voice can be heard. #Bring back our girls# frustrated a lot of people but failed to mention dying soldiers and never did any of them go to Sambisa to help return one of the chibok girls. Easy said than done. So if you can't do,shutp up and let those that are trying do rather than insulting and frustrating their effort. They should let police do their jobs for this is not the first time someone is escaping from custody.it happens all round the World. 1 Like

The police has to tell us the whereabouts of that ritualist

Planned escape from the State CID, Moscow Road



The officer allow the murderer to escape so that the already dead girl will not go in vain

Atleast he can make the money with dead body and setle the police man.



And tomorrow sombody will open his or her OralB teeth aand shout One Nigeria while Security na gbege

pita kwa





How can the people trust the police if they feel this will happen in the long run. I sincerely do not blame those that engage in jungle justice.





police don collect money show him how and where to run to

Nigeria police Force. hmmmmmmm.

The Nigeria police is a mess and shameless ,no wonder they were labelled the most corrupt and incidentally this is coming few days after their top hierarchy came out to deny the police being corrupt.the DPO of that police station and all his men should not only be tried but also prosecuted.

The OP is sounding really stupidd with such a baseless outburst, don't people have the right to protest again? If that child was yours would have come here and start spewing trash. Someone's little child was killed in cold blood, the killer was caught red handed and the police allowed him go in the most shameful manner just less than 48hours in custody. You will know the meaning of patience when your only daughter is killed and her eyes plucked her fingers cut off just like they did to this family. So because the parents of the child are not wealthy and prominent the guy escaped, will he escape if her father was a commissioner in a state cabinet?

Dem never burn or kill any police officer?what are they waiting for?

this is why jungle justice might never end..





no faith in the police..



Nothing seems to be working. Naija which way?



Buhari WHY





Were they not locked up, or are the gates wide open I wonder how they abscond everytime

Nigeria which way, tomorrow we will accuse the government of not doing the right thing but forgets to blame ourselves.



Josephjnr:

Personally, I see those who protest or claim to be activist for something as being part of the problem rather than solution. There are other ways one's voice can be heard. #Bring back our girls# frustrated a lot of people but failed to mention dying soldiers and never did any of them go to Sambisa to help return one of the chibok girls. Easy said than done. So if you can't do,shutp up and let those that are trying do rather than insulting and frustrating their effort. They should let police do their jobs for this is not the first time someone is escaping from custody.it happens all round the World.

I am not surprised, people who can't see beyond their nose can't understand the reason

behind protest for justice.

Protests handed Indian their independence, it also brought Buhari back home.



I am not surprised, people who can't see beyond their nose can't understand the reason behind protest for justice. Protests handed Indian their independence, it also brought Buhari back home. You will rather the people allow a vicious murderer to escape justice.

idiot........ Then dey burn road, why not go and burn down the police station na

Chai! Nigeria! Failed state

Maybe NPF get cut for d deal sef





Our Nigeria police should be ashamed.



Nigeria police is a bundle of disgrace.

Josephjnr:

Personally, I see those who protest or claim to be activist for something as being part of the problem rather than solution. There are other ways one's voice can be heard. #Bring back our girls# frustrated a lot of people but failed to mention dying soldiers and never did any of them go to Sambisa to help return one of the chibok girls. Easy said than done. So if you can't do,shutp up and let those that are trying do rather than insulting and frustrating their effort. They should let police do their jobs for this is not the first time someone is escaping from custody.it happens all round the World.



If the victim is your sister, you wouldn't speak so callously and daftly

Josephjnr:

if this is all you could say,then I am disappointed...that was someone's daughter and sister for crying out loud...may sense fall on u

.