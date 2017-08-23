₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by newsynews: 12:54pm
There appears to be a protest currently going on in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
According to a twitter user who is live-tweeting the event, he claims it is in regard to the UNIPORT student who absconded from police custody after he was arrested for murdering an 8 year old girl for ritualistic purpose.
The twitter user reports that police have thrown tear gas in the area as roads around eliozu junction, the area of the protest have been blocked.
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by taylor88(m): 12:55pm
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by newsynews: 12:55pm
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by newsynews: 12:59pm
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by Josephjnr(m): 1:02pm
Personally, I see those who protest or claim to be activist for something as being part of the problem rather than solution. There are other ways one's voice can be heard. #Bring back our girls# frustrated a lot of people but failed to mention dying soldiers and never did any of them go to Sambisa to help return one of the chibok girls. Easy said than done. So if you can't do,shutp up and let those that are trying do rather than insulting and frustrating their effort. They should let police do their jobs for this is not the first time someone is escaping from custody.it happens all round the World.
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by greatmarshall(m): 1:20pm
The police has to tell us the whereabouts of that ritualist
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by newsynews: 1:36pm
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by Alubosa: 1:38pm
Planned escape from the State CID, Moscow Road
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by marooh(m): 1:53pm
Common! Sense.
The officer allow the murderer to escape so that the already dead girl will not go in vain
Atleast he can make the money with dead body and setle the police man.
And tomorrow sombody will open his or her OralB teeth aand shout One Nigeria while Security na gbege
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by stefanweeks: 2:14pm
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by Spark277: 2:15pm
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by mysticgal(f): 2:15pm
Nigeria is a total disaster.
How can the people trust the police if they feel this will happen in the long run. I sincerely do not blame those that engage in jungle justice.
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by sotall(m): 2:15pm
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by pezeji(m): 2:15pm
police don collect money show him how and where to run to
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by princeade86(m): 2:15pm
Nigeria police Force. hmmmmmmm.
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by magoo10: 2:16pm
The Nigeria police is a mess and shameless ,no wonder they were labelled the most corrupt and incidentally this is coming few days after their top hierarchy came out to deny the police being corrupt.the DPO of that police station and all his men should not only be tried but also prosecuted.
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by delivryboy: 2:16pm
The OP is sounding really stupidd with such a baseless outburst, don't people have the right to protest again? If that child was yours would have come here and start spewing trash. Someone's little child was killed in cold blood, the killer was caught red handed and the police allowed him go in the most shameful manner just less than 48hours in custody. You will know the meaning of patience when your only daughter is killed and her eyes plucked her fingers cut off just like they did to this family. So because the parents of the child are not wealthy and prominent the guy escaped, will he escape if her father was a commissioner in a state cabinet?
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by enemyofprogress: 2:16pm
Dem never burn or kill any police officer?what are they waiting for?
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by kilokeys(m): 2:17pm
this is why jungle justice might never end..
no faith in the police..
did he disappear?
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by harizonal123(m): 2:17pm
Nothing seems to be working. Naija which way?
Buhari WHY
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by sirusX(m): 2:18pm
I wonder how they abscond everytime
Were they not locked up, or are the gates wide open
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by ifyan(m): 2:18pm
Nigeria which way, tomorrow we will accuse the government of not doing the right thing but forgets to blame ourselves.
Which way 9ja
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by ivolt: 2:18pm
Josephjnr:
I am not surprised, people who can't see beyond their nose can't understand the reason
behind protest for justice.
Protests handed Indian their independence, it also brought Buhari back home.
You will rather the people allow a vicious murderer to escape justice.
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by ajalawole(m): 2:18pm
idiot........ Then dey burn road, why not go and burn down the police station na
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by anytexy: 2:18pm
Chai! Nigeria! Failed state
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by Odobaone: 2:19pm
Maybe NPF get cut for d deal sef
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by missbronze(f): 2:19pm
Just imagine.
Our Nigeria police should be ashamed.
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by KingsleyCEO: 2:20pm
Nigeria police is a bundle of disgrace.
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by DLuciano: 2:21pm
Josephjnr:
If the victim is your sister, you wouldn't speak so callously and daftly
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by mentorken05(m): 2:23pm
Josephjnr:if this is all you could say,then I am disappointed...that was someone's daughter and sister for crying out loud...may sense fall on u
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by sapientia(m): 2:24pm
|Re: Protest Going On In Port Harcourt Due To The Escaped Murderer Of 8yr Old Girl by doublefreez(m): 2:24pm
My friend you got it wrong. silence is never an option at solving situations. If people dont come out physically, the event will be repeated.
Josephjnr:
