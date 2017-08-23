₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by Youngadvocate: 1:06pm
Lucky Omeruo, the younger brother to Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chelsea's Centre back Defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has welcomed his first child, Ebube Brian Omeruo with his wife, Dorsy Chuks- Omeruo.
The Nigerian U-20 striker who also, plays in the same position at his club side, Pembroke Athleta FC took to Instagram to celebrate the little child.
He wrote: "Welcome our bundle of hoy....thank you Lord for this wonderful gift you've blessed my family with, your grace has never known no boundaries, we say thank you Jesus...we call him #EBUBE #BRIAN #OMERUOand as the meaning of your name, we prophesy greatness upon your life, where ever the sole of your feet shall tread upon, the Lord has already given you that land to possess, your name shall resound as greatness upon your generation, we love you so much and we are soo going to make beautiful memories together...because you have the best family except for one of ur crazy uncle @omeruo but don't worry we gat you, I'm so happy you're finally here my boy."
Lucky and his wife, Dorsy wedded in June 6, 2016 in the Netherlands, just a year and two months ago.
http://igbobia.com/?q=kenneth-omeruos-brother-lucky-omeruo-celebrates-his-new-born-baby.html
1 Share
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by Papasmal(m): 1:34pm
20years old......hmmmmm
Chineke delelu oo.
7 Likes
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by opeyemiieblog(m): 2:06pm
nice one
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by KRDE: 2:21pm
1 Like
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by Youngadvocate: 3:40pm
Lalasticlala, Let's celebrate our U-20 football player, doing great for our country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by RIPEnglish: 4:59pm
my brothers money are my money too, ride on
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by roldee(m): 4:59pm
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by Franco93: 5:00pm
This one na open teeth, no be gap teeth.
Congrats though, but don't transfer that open teeth to your son.
1 Like
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by ProFuhrer: 5:00pm
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by Johngla(m): 5:00pm
Papasmal:under 20 no mean say he be 20 na football age be that
4 Likes
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by styletrendy: 5:01pm
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by emmyquan: 5:02pm
.. .. ... IS IT ME OR MY PHONE .D GUY WAN RESEMBLE BASKETMOUTH for dah second picture
2 Likes
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by fucklikant101(m): 5:04pm
Money good oooo
Na this ugly guy come inside this clean pusssay
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by marooh(m): 5:04pm
NwamAikpe
And you are here wasting urs in pit toilet!
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by NigeriaJokesUWO: 5:04pm
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by danduj(m): 5:04pm
Chisos see tooth gap
Under 20 with wife and kid? Issokay
2 Likes
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by glosplendid(f): 5:05pm
Congrats to them...this your tooth gap no be here oooo
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by Oyindidi(f): 5:07pm
Keep lying to yourself 40 years old U-20
1 Like
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by NameCheckers: 5:10pm
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by NameCheckers: 5:11pm
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by mokaflex(m): 5:13pm
Under what did you say he plays for. U200?
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by prof1990(m): 5:18pm
This dude should be between 27-30.
I'm happy for him
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by mansakhalifa(m): 5:18pm
The Pembroke Athleta FC that I know is in Malta. I think...
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by mansakhalifa(m): 5:19pm
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by 360command: 5:19pm
the guy is amazing.. wow! **smiles**
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 5:25pm
is this thing gap teeth or the guy just lose one of his front teeth 20yrs my ass...
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by hAlexandro(m): 5:35pm
Oginni why now 20 Werin
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by iamDjSkukie(m): 5:43pm
Congratulations to them..... besides, who is 20years old
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by Lloydfather: 5:48pm
I don't know why this face looks 30 something to me,
Abi my eyes are deceiving me?
|Re: Lucky Omeruo And Dorsy Chuks-Omeruo Welcome Their First Baby by dealslip(f): 6:00pm
Papasmal:I don't know what the bolded means but I am laughing already. Naija and age cheating na 5 & 6
