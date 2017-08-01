Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos (9859 Views)

Few weeks after the commissioning, opportunists under the guise of Area Boys, seized up the place and converted it their parks, and were ticketing cars and buses discharging passengers.



Pressed by the need to inject sanity to the lay-by and return it to what it was designated to be, police operatives under – cover agents swooped on the ticketing syndicate and caught some of them with several piles of tickets and takings, all rolled up like withered autumn leaves.



beating tax collectors















while they spend 80% of their police yrs milking motorists and pedestrians dry









thunder fire una 1 Like

Lagos!

Boys can hustle o!



hahahahaha! 5 Likes

I wish thy could visit other parks in lagos 8 Likes

Who will catch the police when they collect their usual 2 Likes

Omo Ole



I just can't stop laughing at the expression on their faces.



Note of warning***

If you are dropping or walking that route today, be at alert with your valuables, those boys will be hungry and desperate to snatch things. Their monkey don go market today, e no go return.I just can't stop laughing at the expression on their faces. 9 Likes

.

Tinubu foot soldiers.



They'll only move up the road and continue their state supported trade. 4 Likes

I wish this can be adopted nationwide, particularly throughout lagos. 3 Likes

Igo loju omo odaran.

.

Oya, change your style 6 Likes

Good move. I and ambode are working and smiling.

Good one by the NPF.

Lagos is moving forward 2 Likes

Omo see there faces

My Governor in action… we lead others follow 1 Like

There's money in touting. See them...very ugly faces 1 Like

what will happen to that money now





Unfortunately, they would be released and they would go back to their trade! 1 Like

Lagos is working

Lobatan

Heeeeyaaaahhh





Kasala don burst 1 Like

Ambode is working , he is building a lot of new roads but abandoning old roads. If you drive through yaba , you can't imagine the pot holes or gullies on major roads. 1 Like

obajoey:

what will happen to that money now They will use it to buy teeth whitener and mouth spray for Tinubu They will use it to buy teeth whitener and mouth spray for Tinubu 2 Likes

Good one



This is just for the camera. Lagos and area Boys collecting money at all junctions is popular than canteens, banks, hotel, malls and brothel all join together. They wount spend a week there, trust me, their Godfather will soon show face and they will be released.

If anyone doubt this, go back to that location in 2 weeks time and see for ur sef. They only arrest these ones because the money no reach police branch, u know, as per their share What's the essence of cutting the branches of a tree without uprooting it?This is just for the camera. Lagos and area Boys collecting money at all junctions is popular than canteens, banks, hotel, malls and brothel all join together. They wount spend a week there, trust me, their Godfather will soon show face and they will be released.If anyone doubt this, go back to that location in 2 weeks time and see for ur sef. They only arrest these ones because the money no reach police branch, u know, as per their share 1 Like

obajoey:

what will happen to that money now



It would be donated to Charity and some given to the needy nearby It would be donated to Charity and some given to the needy nearby

That's what they are known for.

Taking advantage of government properties to swindle the gullible.

Yorubas and illegal fees are like 5/6.



After now they will called it Afonja innovation. 3 Likes