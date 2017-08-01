₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by ChangeIsCostant: 3:52pm
When sometimes in May, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode commissioned Ojodu - Berger layby along with other facilities there, it was for cars and commercial buses to slip into it, discharge their passengers and simply roll on to other destinations.
Few weeks after the commissioning, opportunists under the guise of Area Boys, seized up the place and converted it their parks, and were ticketing cars and buses discharging passengers.
Pressed by the need to inject sanity to the lay-by and return it to what it was designated to be, police operatives under – cover agents swooped on the ticketing syndicate and caught some of them with several piles of tickets and takings, all rolled up like withered autumn leaves.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/area-boys-arrested-for-collecting-fees-along-ojodu-berger-layby-in-lagos.html
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by ChangeIsCostant: 3:52pm
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by taylor88(m): 3:58pm
beating tax collectors
while they spend 80% of their police yrs milking motorists and pedestrians dry
thunder fire una
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by Okoroawusa: 4:01pm
Lagos!
Boys can hustle o!
hahahahaha!
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by ojun50(m): 4:01pm
I wish thy could visit other parks in lagos
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by ERockson: 4:16pm
Who will catch the police when they collect their usual
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by hardywaltz(m): 4:19pm
Omo Ole
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by ProWalker: 4:24pm
Their monkey don go market today, e no go return.
I just can't stop laughing at the expression on their faces.
Note of warning***
If you are dropping or walking that route today, be at alert with your valuables, those boys will be hungry and desperate to snatch things.
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by roldee(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by BlackBaron: 5:33pm
Tinubu foot soldiers.
They'll only move up the road and continue their state supported trade.
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by femo122: 5:33pm
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by Afam4eva(m): 5:33pm
I wish this can be adopted nationwide, particularly throughout lagos.
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by bbbabes(f): 5:34pm
Igo loju omo odaran.
Oya, change your style
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by broadally2(m): 5:35pm
Good move. I and ambode are working and smiling.
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by Osama10(m): 5:35pm
Good one by the NPF.
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by yerokunphilips: 5:35pm
Lagos is moving forward
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by bany88: 5:36pm
Omo see there faces
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by Najokee: 5:36pm
My Governor in action… we lead others follow
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by Burger01(m): 5:36pm
There's money in touting. See them...very ugly faces
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by obajoey(m): 5:37pm
what will happen to that money now
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by DICKtator: 5:38pm
Unfortunately, they would be released and they would go back to their trade!
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by brainpulse: 5:38pm
Lagos is working
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by t12tosin: 5:38pm
Lobatan
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by GMBuhari: 5:39pm
Heeeeyaaaahhh
Kasala don burst
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by Idango(m): 5:40pm
Ambode is working , he is building a lot of new roads but abandoning old roads. If you drive through yaba , you can't imagine the pot holes or gullies on major roads.
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by OboOlora(f): 5:40pm
obajoey:They will use it to buy teeth whitener and mouth spray for Tinubu
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by itiswellandwell: 5:40pm
Good one
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by princetom1(m): 5:41pm
What's the essence of cutting the branches of a tree without uprooting it?
This is just for the camera. Lagos and area Boys collecting money at all junctions is popular than canteens, banks, hotel, malls and brothel all join together. They wount spend a week there, trust me, their Godfather will soon show face and they will be released.
If anyone doubt this, go back to that location in 2 weeks time and see for ur sef. They only arrest these ones because the money no reach police branch, u know, as per their share
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by freebreezeyz(m): 5:42pm
obajoey:
It would be donated to Charity and some given to the needy nearby
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by Lloydfather: 5:43pm
That's what they are known for.
Taking advantage of government properties to swindle the gullible.
Yorubas and illegal fees are like 5/6.
After now they will called it Afonja innovation.
|Re: Police Catch Touts Collecting Fees At Newly Commissioned Layby In Lagos by Jaynom(m): 5:43pm
Ermmm OP your understanding of who a TOUT is, is flawed.
