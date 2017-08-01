₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by dre11(m): 3:55pm
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/08/police-arrest-pirates-hijacking-european-vessels-lagos/
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by taylor88(m): 3:57pm
these ones wey be like malnourished fulani herdsmen
give them food pls
5 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by ozohtony: 4:18pm
Ouchhh!
Can these ones b pirates? They don't even look it. It's a mockery of pirate.
I was expecting to see pirate of the Caribbean in naija
7 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by qualityovenbake(m): 4:27pm
The herbalist said he did not know the sack given to him by his nephew, Seth Akpot, contained guns until he was apprehended.This guy needs a mentor that will coach him the art of lying with ease and panache. This is a job for our honourable minister. I no call anybody name O.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by brainpulse: 5:35pm
Good one from diligent investigation carried out by the Nigeria police
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:36pm
SOMALI must be involved
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by wordproof: 5:36pm
ozohtony:Most of them look worst...too many jax and spiritual powers.
What stops FG from reopening phorthacourt and calabar ports please, importers are loosing millions on daily basis due to fallen trailers on delapidated tincan road and theft in d Lagos port....what about the uncountable loss of human live?
Please which country in this world with close population like Nigeria has just one port...
now the economic objectives of OBJ closing all other ports except Lagos have been achieved, why not open other ports and save lives?
Is it all worth it?...all the human sacrifices.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by RIPEnglish: 5:37pm
Pirates too has hungry, why will not they high Jack the sea
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by modelmike7(m): 5:38pm
Good riddance
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by Momoney77: 5:39pm
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by BabaCommander: 5:39pm
Hungry criminal skullars.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by gaetano: 5:40pm
Captain afonja jack sparrow
3 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by chuose2: 5:40pm
Is it not better that they Hijack than to mine skulls?
I beg oh!
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 5:40pm
may Allah delete the life of motherfvcker Mod that delete my post... meanwhile AFONJAS don dey graduate small small
3 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by BabaCommander: 5:40pm
qualityovenbake:
You are saying the Flatiniod Evans should tutor these criminal Conniod skullars?
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by chuose2: 5:42pm
ELKHALIFAISIS:
The MODs are biased for sure. They are Pro-Islam & Pro-Yoruba.
They will insult the church but wont dare permit insult against islam
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by Danielmoore(m): 5:44pm
this one na SW avengers
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by Femiwilli: 5:44pm
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by EntMirror: 5:44pm
Hmm... This is bad.
Hmm... This is bad.
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by Heromaniaa: 5:45pm
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by Franco93: 5:46pm
k
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by Dexpro: 5:46pm
ELKHALIFAISIS:
Sorry case
The guy below me sef.....
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by remigiusizunna(m): 5:47pm
I swear to God na them!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by marooh(m): 5:47pm
For their mind dem wan make I hail them?
I will not hail them until them find the 13yrs murderer that escape from their custody
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by free2ryhme: 5:48pm
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by hfeetham0(f): 5:49pm
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by burkingx(f): 5:49pm
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by busjeep: 5:50pm
Akpot self dey deny....na waooo
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by MTKbudapest(m): 5:51pm
hmm
u cant carry and keep guns if you are not into gun biz.
Afonjas are now into pirates biz, is the skull mining business no longer paying?
|Re: Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) by fullstreets: 5:52pm
Akpot abi Akplate etc, NCAN cannot really decide based on these names, for the sake of clarity, are they afonjizzles?
