Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Pirates Hijacking European Vessels In Lagos (pic) (6862 Views)

‘banker Hires Assassins To Kill Her Ex-husband In Lagos’ (pic) / Lady Was Given Indian Hemp And Raped After In Lagos (pic) / Man Dumps Human Head On The Road In Lagos (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Police have arrested a 58-year-old herbalist, Mustapha Sumaila, for allegedly keeping guns for a gang of sea pirates in Lagos.



The pirates were said to have specialised in hijacking oil vessels coming from Canada and European countries.



Police also recovered three AK47 rifles with live ammunition reportedly used by the gang from Sumaila’s house at Gbaji town, Badagry. The herbalist said he did not know the sack given to him by his nephew, Seth Akpot, contained guns until he was apprehended.



Sumaila said he specialised in treating pregnant woman and the sick. He said: “I am a herbalist. I attend to pregnant women and treat sick people.



This was the first time I would keep the guns for my brother. I didn’t know initially that the sack contained guns.” The herbalist was arrested by men of Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team in Lagos while acting on a tip-off.



They also arrested Akpot, a 40-year-old fisherman, who claimed he gave the guns to Sumaila. According to the police, the suspects specialised in hijacking oil vessels on the seas, but also attacked boat passengers and dispossessed the travellers of their valuables. A source told our correspondent that the suspects were being sponsored by a rich man based in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.



The source added that the police were intensifying efforts to arrest him and other members of the gang. “The gang members were using the guns to hijack oil vessels from Canada and European countries.



They got the guns from a sponsor. The police received intelligence report on their activities on the waterways and swung into action.



“Akpot was arrested on July 20 at Ajido town, Badagry, very close to the sea. He led detectives to arrest the herbalist who kept the guns for them,” the source said.



Akpot, however, denied the robbery allegation, saying that a Cotonou-based man, Alphanus, gave the guns to him for safe keeping.



The father of four children, who is a fisherman, said: “I met Alpahnus last year through a customer called Baba Ibeji. He usually sends his boys from Cotonou to collect fish for him and he would pay me later. “Sometime in June this year, he called me on the telephone that he had a deal that would earn me big money. We met at the border and he gave the guns to me in a sack for safekeeping.



“He told me he was into illegal oil bunkering and promised to give me money. He was not specific about the amount. I took the guns to my uncle who is a herbalist and asked him to help them. It was about three weeks later the police arrested me.”



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/08/police-arrest-pirates-hijacking-european-vessels-lagos/

these ones wey be like malnourished fulani herdsmen















give them food pls 5 Likes



Can these ones b pirates? They don't even look it. It's a mockery of pirate.



I was expecting to see pirate of the Caribbean in naija Ouchhh!Can these ones b pirates? They don't even look it. It's a mockery of pirate.I was expecting to see pirate of the Caribbean in naija 7 Likes

The herbalist said he did not know the sack given to him by his nephew, Seth Akpot, contained guns until he was apprehended. This guy needs a mentor that will coach him the art of lying with ease and panache. This is a job for our honourable minister. I no call anybody name O. This guy needs a mentor that will coach him the art of lying with ease and panache. This is a job for our honourable minister. I no call anybody name O. 2 Likes

Good one from diligent investigation carried out by the Nigeria police 1 Like

SOMALI must be involved

ozohtony:

Ouchhh!

Can these ones b pirates? They don't even look it. It's a mockery of pirate.



I was expecting to see pirate of the Caribbean in naija Most of them look worst...too many jax and spiritual powers.

What stops FG from reopening phorthacourt and calabar ports please, importers are loosing millions on daily basis due to fallen trailers on delapidated tincan road and theft in d Lagos port....what about the uncountable loss of human live?

Please which country in this world with close population like Nigeria has just one port...



now the economic objectives of OBJ closing all other ports except Lagos have been achieved, why not open other ports and save lives?



Is it all worth it?...all the human sacrifices. Most of them look worst...too many jax and spiritual powers.What stops FG from reopening phorthacourt and calabar ports please, importers are loosing millions on daily basis due to fallen trailers on delapidated tincan road and theft in d Lagos port....what about the uncountable loss of human live?Please which country in this world with close population like Nigeria has just one port...now the economic objectives of OBJ closing all other ports except Lagos have been achieved, why not open other ports and save lives?Is it all worth it?...all the human sacrifices. 2 Likes 1 Share

Pirates too has hungry, why will not they high Jack the sea

Good riddance

Hungry criminal skullars. 1 Like 1 Share

Captain afonja jack sparrow 3 Likes





I beg oh!

Is it not better that they Hijack than to mine skulls?I beg oh! 2 Likes

may Allah delete the life of motherfvcker Mod that delete my post... meanwhile AFONJAS don dey graduate small small 3 Likes

qualityovenbake:

This guy needs a mentor that will coach him the art of lying with ease and panache. This is a job for our honourable minister. I no call anybody name O.

You are saying the Flatiniod Evans should tutor these criminal Conniod skullars? You are saying the Flatiniod Evans should tutor these criminal Conniod skullars?

ELKHALIFAISIS:

may Allah delete the life of motherfvcker Mod that delete my post... meanwhile AFONJAS don dey graduate small small



The MODs are biased for sure. They are Pro-Islam & Pro-Yoruba.



They will insult the church but wont dare permit insult against islam The MODs are biased for sure. They are Pro-Islam & Pro-Yoruba.They will insult the church but wont dare permit insult against islam 2 Likes

this one na SW avengers









Anyway, visit Hmm... This is bad.Anyway, visit www.entmirror.com for all business ideas. Both online and offline businesses. You'll be inspired.

k

ELKHALIFAISIS:

may Allah delete the life of motherfvcker Mod that delete my post... meanwhile AFONJAS don dey graduate small small

Sorry case



The guy below me sef..... Sorry caseThe guy below me sef.....

I swear to God na them!!!!! 1 Like

For their mind dem wan make I hail them?

I will not hail them until them find the 13yrs murderer that escape from their custody

dre11:











https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/08/police-arrest-pirates-hijacking-european-vessels-lagos/





na wa ooo na wa ooo

Akpot self dey deny....na waooo





u cant carry and keep guns if you are not into gun biz.



Afonjas are now into pirates biz, is the skull mining business no longer paying? hmmu cant carry and keep guns if you are not into gun biz.Afonjas are now into pirates biz, is the skull mining business no longer paying?