|Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Islie: 4:32pm
Peter Dada, Akure
http://punchng.com/policeman-kills-senior-colleague-commits-suicide-in-ondo/
lalasticlala
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by taylor88(m): 4:33pm
ondo
land of plenty orishirishi
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by obamabinladen(m): 4:35pm
"ArowOGUN was investigating a case and the DCO, Aruehi , discovered that a sum of N150,000 was involved in the case he (ArowOGUN) was investigating and that ArowOGUN actually converted that money into his private purse".
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Evablizin(f): 4:38pm
NPF and money,People who are meant to fight corruption and crime are dining and wining in crime and corruption to the extent of killing each other
RIP TO BOTH OF THEM
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by qualityovenbake(m): 4:38pm
“The DCO called him and asked him questions. Why he did what he did ? In the course of interrogating him , he just went out angrily and brought out a gun and shot Timothy dead. ”Just like that? Shikina.
A police source said Arowogun never suffered from any insanity.Yet they claim his not insane.
The whole police officers in that station needs psychological evaluation asap.
RIP to the late policemen. Lesson: Afford getting involve into an argument with a frustrated person, it can lead to something else.
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by awillabo: 4:39pm
Typical Zoo behavior.
Nothing new. Not surprised
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Jostico: 4:45pm
anything under this our present president regime would forever be unusual till he step down
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by SaiNigeria: 5:23pm
So much death and bloodshed.....
Oduduwa must really be thirsty of blood
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Ehinmola(m): 5:26pm
qualityovenbake:. Hmmmm..u are right. Just avoid rather than afford
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by IpobExposed: 6:15pm
IPOB police na them. They think they can frustrate our Buhari from office
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by UcheCokoro: 6:15pm
IpobExposed:
Something u will plan your 2020 JAMB you're typing rubbish
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by GeneralOjukwu: 6:15pm
SaiNigeria:
So the best possible way to show your hate for the tribe is to make Seun their kinsman richer?
How "smart" of you! . Your father must also be that "smart" to produce someone like you
PS- The cops probably died over bribes. They would see each other on the other side
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by RIPEnglish: 6:15pm
Case has balance then,
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Guyman02: 6:17pm
When Baba is looking for who to help him kill rats, this one is killing his colleague.
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by marooh(m): 6:18pm
Punch as una big reach, una no fit attach image.
Now u wan make I believe una.
Ok ooooo.
Punch no vess ooo
How many died at ozubulu massacre?
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by talk2hb1: 6:18pm
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Heromaniaa: 6:19pm
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by filmyink(m): 6:20pm
The Very bad incident... system must change
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Evablizin(f): 6:20pm
IpobExposed:
Thanks to Ratus Ratus for eating up your Brain so nothing reasonable can come out of your brain
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by allcomage: 6:20pm
good for THEM
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by cr7rooney10(m): 6:20pm
Poor-lice
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by youngerikina40: 6:21pm
Nigerian police and bad news are lyk bubu nd London
I no call anyone name oooo na bubu i say oooo..
Make no one come jass me oooo
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by chuose2: 6:21pm
I am beginning to fear that the Yorubas dont love themselves at all.
Here is a law officer killing another Yoruba law officer.
Not forgetting their Oba of Lagoon disrespecting a fellow Traditional Ruler the Ooni, which even non-yorubas can tell you is senior to the Oba of Lagoon.
These our Sophisticated neigbour na wa!
Abi na skull harvest wey go wrong?
You can't be sure with these people oh.
Anything to harvest skulls
Surely one thing is for sure the yorubas dont love themselves.
After all most skulls mined are indigenous skulls
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by DIKEnaWAR: 6:22pm
They turned their weapons on themselves.
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by canalily(m): 6:22pm
They are dragging woman
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by softMarket(m): 6:23pm
RIP
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Greatmind23: 6:23pm
amen more and more of this news in the mighty name of Jesus
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by AngelicBeing: 6:23pm
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by kitogram(m): 6:24pm
They gave a madman power and expect everything to go on just fine...
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by ollyruffy: 6:24pm
I have no pity for these licensed criminals. Next please.
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by Odegbami1(m): 6:24pm
SaiNigeria:
It is not all common Sence that are found in common people.
|Re: Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo by fxskye: 6:24pm
hmmm..... nkan nbe!
Viewing this topic: hitman2015, yvesboss(m), Akon419(m), Phyde, blackbeau1(f), Kalman(m), gozie85(m), drsugar, ehissi(m), Jagabanmonerry, loverofgoodtins, fgideon, Odegbami1(m), kennethik, bily(m), chuose2, Lighthouseman, Fallasy(m), droid007, amicdan(m), darkid1(m), cooltonytom, chidiadivictor(m), Excllncy(m), Oju4190, Edu3Again, bumi10, HonourablePomk, Noniee, betatalk, Kelluckom, Buharimustgo, MCzubby247(m), Osama10(m), Smallpeper(m), LordKO(m), morbeta(m), Tochijude2000(f), Kfaaji(m), Grendel(m), Realists, yolaleye, fredJames16, sweetkev(m), xeexee1, hidybenz, XTLikeNat777, swagagolic01, Alphalite, Royalboy007, VeeGodwin, Atikumax, AkNoble1(m), Ephraimatic(m), tonylaw07(m), winta2007(m), Burgerlomo, dallyemmy, Awoofawo(m), mamachizzy(f), mcocolok(m), araoke(m), Dfavouredone, Meel, Carrottop(m), chuksey1(m), juliuscapps(m), mosegifted, Turboking(m), yeldey, mizskyhigh, Itzurboi(m), tadmen, Jabioro, JaffyJoe, AdeMavrodi, Ayomitide77(m), boldon, Evablizin(f), AmaechiLinus(m), tosh1212(m), olawale2324(m), pumpz(m), jafardambatta(m), ehispapa(m), odehbryan, drchinchek, amebovillage(m), Pedrojnr31, PatrickOkunima(m), izang87, benueguy(m), agbalagba1, Stellaenefa(f), ChangetheChange, Lummygold1, princemidon(m), IYIMAN, Epraize(m), greatseed, keemsleek(m), Blueeyedboi(m), Hygizee(m), reality17(m), rusher14, Afromalaika(m), elliotogbebor(m), Emmalezys, peterincredible, segxyhanxy(m), planetresource2(m), 9jatatafo(m), 8744Kin(m), kisibo, emijo(m), Sterope(f), deprince77, flexshop(m), BlueRayDick, oluwatosinjacob, Trinity213, Thefarmer3, Ndkings1(m) and 160 guest(s)
