Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo (2498 Views)

Policeman Kills Man In Delta By Pushing Him Into An Oncoming Lorry (Photos) / Policeman Kills A Motorcyclist In Uromi, Edo And Was Killed By A Mob (pix) / Lagos Policeman Kills Twin Brothers, Their Friend, Himself (graphic Image) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Peter Dada, Akure





A policeman , identified as Abraham Arowogun attached to the Kajola Divisional Police Station , Kajola town in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has committed suicide by jumping into a deep well in the police station .



The incident which occurred on Tuesday was still mysterious to other police officers at the divisional police station as well as the people of the community.



A police source said Arowogun never suffered from any insanity .



According to the source , the deceased, who was an inspector before his death, has earlier shot one of his senior colleagues , Timothy Aruehi dead .



Arowogun shot Aruehi, who was a Divisional Crime Officer , following a disagreement that ensued between them on the issue of money.



The source explained, “ There was an issue that happened between the two officers.



Arowogun was investigating a case and the DCO , Aruehi , discovered that a sum of N 150 , 000 was involved in the case he (Arowogun) was investigating and that Arowogun actually converted that money to his private purse.



“The DCO called him and asked him questions. Why he did what he did ? In the course of interrogating him , he just went out angrily and brought out a gun and shot Timothy dead. ”



The police source added that after killing the DCO , other officers in the station at the time fled for safety.



“After doing that, he knew that what he did was unprofessional and unpardonable in the police force, he just left the scene jumped into a well at the back of the station, ” the source stated.



The corpses of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the mortuary in the Ondo State General Hospital, Ore.



When contacted , the Public Relations Officer of the command , Mr. Femi Joseph , confirmed the incident and said the command had commenced an investigation on the matter.



“ It is an unfortunate incident but we have begun investigation on it, the command is very saddened by the incident and our heart are very heavy, we are doing everything possible to further dig into the matter and also to talk to our officers and men on the need to avert similar occurrence, ” the PPRO stated.



http://punchng.com/policeman-kills-senior-colleague-commits-suicide-in-ondo/





lalasticlala

ondo









land of plenty orishirishi

"ArowOGUN was investigating a case and the DCO, Aruehi , discovered that a sum of N150,000 was involved in the case he (ArowOGUN) was investigating and that ArowOGUN actually converted that money into his private purse".





NPF and money,People who are meant to fight corruption and crime are dining and wining in crime and corruption to the extent of killing each other



RIP TO BOTH OF THEM NPF and money,People who are meant to fight corruption and crime are dining and wining in crime and corruption to the extent of killing each otherRIP TO BOTH OF THEM 1 Like

“The DCO called him and asked him questions. Why he did what he did ? In the course of interrogating him , he just went out angrily and brought out a gun and shot Timothy dead. ” Just like that? Shikina.



A police source said Arowogun never suffered from any insanity. Yet they claim his not insane.







The whole police officers in that station needs psychological evaluation asap.





RIP to the late policemen. Lesson: Afford getting involve into an argument with a frustrated person, it can lead to something else. Just like that? Shikina.Yet they claim his not insane.The whole police officers in that station needs psychological evaluation asap.RIP to the late policemen. Lesson: Afford getting involve into an argument with a frustrated person, it can lead to something else. 2 Likes

Typical Zoo behavior.



Nothing new. Not surprised 1 Like

anything under this our present president regime would forever be unusual till he step down 1 Like

So much death and bloodshed.....

Oduduwa must really be thirsty of blood 4 Likes 1 Share

qualityovenbake:

Just like that? Shikina.



Yet they claim his not insane.







The whole police officers in that station needs psychological evaluation asap.





RIP to the late policemen. Lesson: Afford getting involve into an argument with a frustrated person, it can lead to something else. . Hmmmm..u are right. Just avoid rather than afford . Hmmmm..u are right. Just avoid rather than afford

IPOB police na them. They think they can frustrate our Buhari from office

IpobExposed:

IPOB police na them. They think they can frustrate our Buhari from office

Something u will plan your 2020 JAMB you're typing rubbish Something u will plan your 2020 JAMB you're typing rubbish

SaiNigeria:

So much death and bloodshed.....



Oduduwa must really be thirsty of blood

So the best possible way to show your hate for the tribe is to make Seun their kinsman richer?



How "smart" of you! . Your father must also be that "smart" to produce someone like you







PS- The cops probably died over bribes. They would see each other on the other side 1 Like

Case has balance then,

When Baba is looking for who to help him kill rats, this one is killing his colleague. 1 Like

Punch as una big reach, una no fit attach image.

Now u wan make I believe una.



Ok ooooo.





Punch no vess ooo

How many died at ozubulu massacre?

The Very bad incident... system must change

IpobExposed:

IPOB police na them. They think they can frustrate our Buhari from office

Thanks to Ratus Ratus for eating up your Brain so nothing reasonable can come out of your brain Thanks to Ratus Ratus for eating up your Brain so nothing reasonable can come out of your brain

good for THEM

Poor-lice





I no call anyone name oooo na bubu i say oooo..

Make no one come jass me oooo Nigerian police and bad news are lyk bubu nd LondonI no call anyone name oooona bubu i say oooo..Make no one come jass me oooo

I am beginning to fear that the Yorubas dont love themselves at all.



Here is a law officer killing another Yoruba law officer.



Not forgetting their Oba of Lagoon disrespecting a fellow Traditional Ruler the Ooni, which even non-yorubas can tell you is senior to the Oba of Lagoon.



These our Sophisticated neigbour na wa!



Abi na skull harvest wey go wrong?

You can't be sure with these people oh.

Anything to harvest skulls



Surely one thing is for sure the yorubas dont love themselves.

After all most skulls mined are indigenous skulls

They turned their weapons on themselves.

They are dragging woman

RIP

amen more and more of this news in the mighty name of Jesus

They gave a madman power and expect everything to go on just fine...

I have no pity for these licensed criminals. Next please.

SaiNigeria:

So much death and bloodshed.....



Oduduwa must really be thirsty of blood

It is not all common Sence that are found in common people. It is not all common Sence that are found in common people.