Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by Mrsoundoro: 4:43pm
Earlier today, the country woke up to the sad news of actress Eucharia Anunobi losing her teenage son to the cold hands of death on Tuesday.
Her son Raymond, who also happened to be her only child of the actress reportedly died from Sickle Cell Anaemia issues.Speaking with TheNet.ng on the passing of the teenager, Eucharia said:
‘Thank you, I appreciate it, ‘ she told our correspondent. ‘My son has gone to our place of origin (heaven) to be with our daddy Jesus, waiting for me when I eventually go there at the fullness of time.’
On what led to his death, she said:
‘Common, common’, she said, ‘God knows best. ‘
http://news.nollyzone.com/son-gone-lord-eucharia-anunobi-confirms-sons-death/
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by Nollyzonenews: 4:46pm
RIP
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by Mrsoundoro: 4:47pm
GONE TO SOON
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by NaijaCelebrity: 4:48pm
RIP
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by ufuosman(m): 4:52pm
very painful, D Lord will strength her
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by Beckino(f): 5:11pm
I wonda what makes her so sure that he is worthy of God's acceptance.
RIP young man.
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by apeleone(f): 6:25pm
OH MY! RIP
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by roldee(m): 6:29pm
.
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by macaranta(m): 6:29pm
Tragic... Genotype test would have averted this,however RIp to the young man
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by babyfaceafrica: 6:30pm
Sickle cell na demon
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by besticality: 6:30pm
Sorry to hear that. RIP
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by pocohantas(f): 6:31pm
To our young people considering
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by speezyWears: 6:31pm
Beckino:
m;ml
Re: Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" by Felixalex(m): 6:31pm
Beckino:
Nawa for u
