



Her son Raymond, who also happened to be her only child of the actress reportedly died from Sickle Cell Anaemia issues.Speaking with TheNet.ng on the passing of the teenager, Eucharia said:



‘Thank you, I appreciate it, ‘ she told our correspondent. ‘My son has gone to our place of origin (heaven) to be with our daddy Jesus, waiting for me when I eventually go there at the fullness of time.’



On what led to his death, she said:



‘Common, common’, she said, ‘God knows best. ‘





