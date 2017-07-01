Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference (15666 Views)

Kelechi Iheanacho, Peter Okoye And Flavour Pictured / Flavour Pictured Wearing A King's Regalia Surrounded By Maidens / Flavour Pictured With A Beauty Queen In Ghana (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





They took a picture as they were about to board a flight. Their fans are worried about their height difference and Flavour's outfit.



NEWS VIA: Nigerian Musicians, Chidinma and Flavour have been subject to dating rumours for awhile now.They took a picture as they were about to board a flight. Their fans are worried about their height difference and Flavour's outfit.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/chidinma-and-flavour-pictured-all-loved.html

Wit this kind dressing this guy dey drill all d Flavour from slay queens



Meanwhile





How we will trek to Daura wen d vegetable in London finally give up d ghost 18 Likes 1 Share

Ijele nwannem what's that you're wearing.

Is that not leggings? 21 Likes

? which kind cloth this guy wear so 13 Likes

see useless cloth wey d guy wear self 3 Likes

Is she flavours daughter? 3 Likes

sex tour on point. why some fans abi a.c are jittering, warking their jaws.

This is what they call a long distance relationship. 4 Likes

Flavor u for kukuma wear spaghetti top na 7 Likes

Awwwwwwwn Chidimma is so pretty and young. I hope she hasn't let the niggar in there yet, that will be a baby-mama alert. Cos that dude seems to be suffering from over fertility. 4 Likes

long distance relationship.... lol 1 Like

Flavour's mode of dressing sometimes baffles me ...

which kind gay dressing be this kwa?

wats the tight/leggings for 3 Likes

which kind gay dressing be this kwa?

wats the tight/leggings for

Is flavour gay? 2 Likes

This same chidinma that was posting pictures with Anna banner and her daughter will be the same one fuvking this flavor and then will be forming best friends with Anna... fake girls everywhere. 3 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDgE8Is36HE&itct=CCAQpDAiEwjsqtGiwPfUAhXal1UKHWlBCmkyCWM0LWZlZWQtdVoYVUNtN0FTVUV5c2o0b0t4RXlYcEFidmZ3&client=mv-google&gl=NG&hl=en-GB Very funny video. See the kind of family no wants to be born into

..

Fresca:

This same chidinma that was posting pictures with Anna banner and her daughter will be the same one fuvking this flavor and then will be forming best friends with Anna... fake girls everywhere.

But Anna is not complaining But Anna is not complaining

Flavour should do something about his legs. They are too thin.

AKPOSbaba:





But Anna is not complaining



What of Snadra Okagbue? What of Snadra Okagbue? 2 Likes

These ones can't count how many times they have do that thing





There's really nothing like height difference.





She might look so small for him but trust me; she swallows him up real well. There's really nothing like height difference.She might look so small for him but trust me; she swallows him up real well. 5 Likes 1 Share

This is just serious

you know say height no be problem...na penetration matters 3 Likes





Igbotik X2!



No private gyet? Too much "akpu" in Chidinmma's tummy abeg!Igbotik X2!No private gyet?

jj





Flat Earthers.... You have to see this...

Is Amazing....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWiTKLbWclE hmmmm see cloth oooFlat Earthers.... You have to see this...Is Amazing.... 1 Like

Wetin person go say now?

just negodu......

That girl will have been referred to as dwarf if not that she is a celebrity



Just few inches taller than a standard dwarf 1 Like