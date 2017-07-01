₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by obeyizy: 7:50pm On Jul 07
Nigerian Musicians, Chidinma and Flavour have been subject to dating rumours for awhile now.
They took a picture as they were about to board a flight. Their fans are worried about their height difference and Flavour's outfit.
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Gurumaharaji(m): 7:51pm On Jul 07
Wit this kind dressing this guy dey drill all d Flavour from slay queens
Meanwhile
How we will trek to Daura wen d vegetable in London finally give up d ghost
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by coolebux(m): 7:53pm On Jul 07
Ijele nwannem what's that you're wearing.
Is that not leggings?
21 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Rapoo(m): 7:58pm On Jul 07
which kind cloth this guy wear so?
13 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:01pm On Jul 07
see useless cloth wey d guy wear self
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by swiz123(m): 8:06pm On Jul 07
Is she flavours daughter?
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by newyorks(m): 8:28pm On Jul 07
sex tour on point. why some fans abi a.c are jittering, warking their jaws.
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by thesicilian: 8:31pm On Jul 07
This is what they call a long distance relationship.
4 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by demolinka(m): 8:31pm On Jul 07
Flavor u for kukuma wear spaghetti top na
7 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by NobleAngell(f): 8:36pm On Jul 07
Awwwwwwwn Chidimma is so pretty and young. I hope she hasn't let the niggar in there yet, that will be a baby-mama alert. Cos that dude seems to be suffering from over fertility.
4 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by itspzpics(m): 9:11pm On Jul 07
long distance relationship.... lol
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Baddest69(m): 9:53pm On Jul 07
Flavour's mode of dressing sometimes baffles me ...
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Brown14(m): 10:12pm On Jul 07
which kind gay dressing be this kwa?
wats the tight/leggings for
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by habgito: 10:30pm On Jul 07
Is flavour gay?
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Fresca(f): 10:35pm On Jul 07
This same chidinma that was posting pictures with Anna banner and her daughter will be the same one fuvking this flavor and then will be forming best friends with Anna... fake girls everywhere.
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Astanbaya: 10:53pm On Jul 07
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 7:24am
..
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by AKPOSbaba: 10:02am
Fresca:
But Anna is not complaining
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by LordOfNaira: 10:08am
Flavour should do something about his legs. They are too thin.
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Jeus(m): 12:43pm
AKPOSbaba:
What of Snadra Okagbue?
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by bbbabes: 4:33pm
These ones can't count how many times they have do that thing
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by NwaAmaikpe: 4:34pm
There's really nothing like height difference.
She might look so small for him but trust me; she swallows him up real well.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by bbbabes: 4:34pm
This is just serious
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by timilehin007(m): 4:34pm
you know say height no be problem...na penetration matters
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by KanwuliaExtra: 4:35pm
Too much "akpu" in Chidinmma's tummy abeg!
Igbotik X2!
No private gyet?
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Kobicove(m): 4:35pm
jj
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by badland(m): 4:36pm
hmmmm see cloth ooo
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Vanpascore(m): 4:36pm
Wetin person go say now?
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by fortunechy(m): 4:36pm
just negodu......
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by 0b10010011: 4:37pm
That girl will have been referred to as dwarf if not that she is a celebrity
Just few inches taller than a standard dwarf
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference by Aburi001: 4:37pm
swiz123:No.....she be Flavour side chic
And a Baby mama in the making
