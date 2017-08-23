Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos (14901 Views)

The couple who got married last year in a private wedding ceremony in London have released their wedding photos to mark their 1st anniversary.





The lovely couple also wrote each other sweet messages on their IG pages.



JJC Skillz wrote; “One of the happiest days in my life �I married my beautiful wife @funkejenifaakindele one year ago today. In blink of an eye 365 days flew by. May all the days of our lives be happy and filled with adventure. Love you my queen #marryyourbestfriend #oneyearanniversary"



Funke wrote; “It’s been you oh Lord!! Thank God for another year together! Happy anniversary to us boo. You are the best Bola! @jjcskillz ❤️❤️��� #happyweddinganniversary #allglorytoGod ��”





who dey find the pishure before 1 Like







I thought red and brown would have depicted what they have passed through... I just dey wonder why someone who done born half a team and someone who has married before would wear black and white on their wedding dayI thought red and brown would have depicted what they have passed through... 10 Likes 1 Share

The groom outfit get as e be 6 Likes

Not bad..bt the Hubby's dressing and that of the best man is kinda funny, more like that of a fairytale 2 Likes 1 Share

ShayGirl:

Not bad..bt the Hubby's dressing and that of the best man is kinda funny, more like that of a fairytale

Isn't it a fairytale union?





Isn't it a fairytale union? 4 Likes

Se Jennifa oo

Nice

decatalyst:





Isn't it a fairytale union?







Lol Lol





upon all d money JENIFA nor still fyne



buh e boo boo like am nice picturesupon all d money JENIFA nor still fynebuh e boo boo like am 2 Likes

I laugh!

I thought they were hiding them...

Why show us now? 2 Likes

Are they British ? Can't find their culture in th3 picture









Nonsense

Wish them the best. God grant them the Spirit of Continuity.

Nah every day she dey wed

samsam2019:

Are they British ? Can't find their culture in th3 picture









Nonsense

Check under, who culture epp. Check under, who culture epp.

Very cute. I wish the long lasting marriage

jenifa don find love again... to her x.. how is you?







All the best to them

JJC abeg no break this girl heart she has given you so much

LesbianBoy:

JJC abeg no break this girl heart she has given you so much what as she Given him? what as she Given him?

Neimar:

nice pictures



upon all d money JENIFA nor still fyne



buh e boo boo like am

She no fine but she get big nyansh She no fine but she get big nyansh

Amagite:

money answereth all things. money answereth all things.

baike:

what as she Given him? That which she has given him That which she has given him 1 Like

