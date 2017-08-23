₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by Amagite: 8:01pm
Nigeria’s entertainment couple, actress Funke Akindele and her husband, film director, Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJC Skillz are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, 23rd August.
The couple who got married last year in a private wedding ceremony in London have released their wedding photos to mark their 1st anniversary.
The lovely couple also wrote each other sweet messages on their IG pages.
JJC Skillz wrote; “One of the happiest days in my life �I married my beautiful wife @funkejenifaakindele one year ago today. In blink of an eye 365 days flew by. May all the days of our lives be happy and filled with adventure. Love you my queen #marryyourbestfriend #oneyearanniversary"
Funke wrote; “It’s been you oh Lord!! Thank God for another year together! Happy anniversary to us boo. You are the best Bola! @jjcskillz ❤️❤️��� #happyweddinganniversary #allglorytoGod ��”
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by Amagite: 8:02pm
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by mofeoluwadassah(f): 8:05pm
who dey find the pishure before
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:09pm
I just dey wonder why someone who done born half a team and someone who has married before would wear black and white on their wedding day
I thought red and brown would have depicted what they have passed through...
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by Dahrah: 8:09pm
The groom outfit get as e be
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by ShayGirl(f): 8:10pm
Not bad..bt the Hubby's dressing and that of the best man is kinda funny, more like that of a fairytale
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:12pm
ShayGirl:
Isn't it a fairytale union?
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by AbdulTechBlog: 8:13pm
Se Jennifa oo
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by EKITI001: 8:13pm
Nice
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by ShayGirl(f): 8:21pm
decatalyst:
Lol
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by Neimar: 8:31pm
nice pictures
upon all d money JENIFA nor still fyne
buh e boo boo like am
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by siie: 8:33pm
I laugh!
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by tobdee: 8:33pm
I thought they were hiding them...
Why show us now?
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by samsam2019: 8:35pm
Are they British ? Can't find their culture in th3 picture
Nonsense
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by Odianose13(m): 8:35pm
Wish them the best. God grant them the Spirit of Continuity.
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by favourmic(m): 8:37pm
Nah every day she dey wed
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by fuckerstard: 8:37pm
samsam2019:
Check under, who culture epp.
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by successincentiv(m): 8:37pm
Very cute. I wish the long lasting marriage
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by pezeji(m): 8:37pm
jenifa don find love again... to her x.. how is you?
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by ProFuhrer: 8:38pm
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by glosplendid(f): 8:38pm
All the best to them
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 8:38pm
JJC abeg no break this girl heart she has given you so much
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by baike(m): 8:40pm
LesbianBoy:what as she Given him?
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 8:41pm
Neimar:
She no fine but she get big nyansh
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by danduj(m): 8:41pm
Life is really crazy
I am really tired seriously.
You dream that u have a car, when u wake up, u have nothing!
U dream that u have money, when u wake up, u have nothing!
But try to dream that u're urinating, that's when ur dreams come true
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by burakado17: 8:42pm
Amagite:money answereth all things.
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by kaydp: 8:43pm
baike:That which she has given him
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by Dutchey(m): 8:44pm
,
|Re: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary. See Wedding Photos by sirugos(m): 8:45pm
