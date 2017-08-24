Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / MTK Vs Qualcomm Devices. Which Is Better? Which Do You Prefer? (1601 Views)

Good day house,



Please I would like the phone geeks in the house to come voice their opinions here as to which of these two processors is better - MTK processors or Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors?



Which do you prefer, and why?



Which is better, and why?



MTK phones(eg Infinix, Innjoo, Tecno, etc) are generally cheaper in the market than their Qualcomm's Snapdragon counterpart (eg Samsung, Oneplus, Sony, etc), does that make them better, since the masses love them?



What is it about Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that makes their phones so expensive in the market, after all phone na phone na?

If Qualcomm devices weren't so expensive, I bet a total mass of MTK'ers will join enqueue the snapdragon bandwagon... 6 Likes

Never compare the two. They are not mates.



Qualcomm is like a father to MTK.



MTK device are addicted to overheating and their processing speed can't be matched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 3 Likes 1 Share

MTK device are addicted to overheating and their processing speed can't be matched with Qualcomm Snapdragon Not all Boss. Overheating generally happens when a cluster of processor is pushed to its limits... Even a Snapdragon will overheat when over exerted. The only difference is; the limit for a typical MTK is lesser than its snapdragon counterpart.



Other reasons are, Bugs, Incompatible chargers, Relatively high charging speed, Malware.. Cetera cetera... 5 Likes

Mtk get heat up when charging and on heavy task like browsing on 3G and 4G, playing games. But snapdragon will just get warm after long time of gaming.



Qualcomm snapdragon performance is also better than that of mtk devices.



I think the only thing mtk has over snapdragon is price.



That's my own conclusion Sha. Have used both mtk and Snapdragon versions of xiaomi phones. 1 Like

Qualcomm na baba now, the only reason why I like mtk be say, it's easy to tweak

QuaLcomm

Comparing a cat and a lion 2 Likes

Ok





MTK is now a big boy compared to the days of MTK 6589 or 6592 the first set of quad core and octave cores.



MTK has really upgraded with cool new functions, reliability and efficiency

MTK is very easy to tweak and modify. Only issue I have with it is it might be bricked forever is you flash a wrong scatter file .



Qualcomm has been known for reliability and efficiency and it's still enjoying the glory till date. Qualcomm is good , but there are better substitute in the market with cheaper price and same performance from MTK.

Most premium brands are already using MTK.

E.g HTC and more will join soon.





This comparison is just like Intel AND Amd.



People say shìt about Amd, it overheats , it is slow, consumes power and all other bullshit.

If you ask them what Amd they used you'd discover it's the old school Amd Cpus from 2008-2012 the Amd vision, Amd Sempron or Amd phenom .

They were pretty reliable for their league but had overheating issues.



Let's talk about 2017.

Lots of Amd Cpus will trash out Intel Chipsets both in performance and stability.

Intel is always over priced and you can always get, The Amd equivalent of Intel I7 for half the price.

Amd Cpu combined with Nvidia Card.. will perform like an i7 with Nvidia.

Goto Amd website and checkout their successors.











Back to MTK.

It depends on budget.

But both Cpus are good. Qualcomm and Mtk

If MTK Cpu is installed in a good phone. And a good developer creates a good Rom or operating system. For it. You'd never notice any bug. And it will work perfectly like Qualcomm or Better.





Qualcomm is the best.

I dunno...

Oga all this things no mara, weitin concern me with am, them dey use phone forever? Maximum of six months, I don change, whether na mtk, sandagron or qual, weitin go hot go hot ni

All na weskolombo

Dnt even know what mkt or qualcom means though!



Pls some honest geek help a Brother mi out!

It's an insult to compare mtk devices to Qualcomm devices



@OP Pls use Google and see for yourself you would get results faster



Simply type why Qualcomm versus mediatek and see the long list of advantages of Qualcomm



There is no single benefit of mediatek except it's cheap hence favored by Low standard phones 1 Like

Oga Op, this is an unfair comparison nau.



Because of work wey my bbQ10 (MY 2013) dey do seamlessly, my Tecno w3 (MY 2016) dey restart upandan.



More seriously, why is my Tecno W3 refusing to save and download to memory card after changing the settings accordingly?

Not all MTK chips are wack, but qualcomm snap dragon has better processing features and support advance performance

but let d truth be told,mtk give us high processor for a cheaper price,such as oukitel u13 dat pocess octa core,3gb ram selling for 38k,av nt seen any snapdragon device dat av quadcore processor for dat amount

Look at it this way

Why are there more devices Qualcomm (Snapdragon) with Custom ROMS and very Less MTK Devices with Custom ROMS.

These guys MTK Phone manufacturers can't release their source Codes cause they know the chips can't really handle heavy modding..

It's just like comparing a Mercedes Benz to A Toyota, they are both good cars but when it comes to performance and Class you can tell.

what's mmm

lols are you kidding me right now?



recycling of topics

People using the words geek and nerd like it's cute

what's and MTK what's a dragon??abeg as far all say dem dey work normal wetinb my own

Qualcom's Snapdragon all the way. That's why Samsung phones are stronger than them Tecnos and Infinixes. Keke and Ferrari no be mates abeg.

This post now now appears for the 3rd time on NL. What are these mods doing?

MTK