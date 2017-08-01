₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned the Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, not to embark on cheap blackmail over the ongoing strike embarked upon by the union.
The University of Ibadan (UI) ASUU Chapter Chairman, Dr. Deji Omole, who condemned the tactic employed by the Federal Government over the demands of the union, said it was deceitful for the minister to insinuate that the N23 billion earned allowances, which the Federal Government promised to pay soon, were only for lecturers.
He stated that the said earned allowances were for both deserving academic and non-academic members of staff, stressing that it was too early for Ngige to embark on cheap blackmail.
Omole said that the union was more interested in enduring legacies, which would reposition public education in the country through adequate funding of public education, which the present government had been silent about.
Also, President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has asked his members to disregard the comment by the minister that the strike is illegal.
He said: “Our national struggle to revitalise the Nigerian university system is comprehensive and total. Remain resolute and steadfast as victory is certain.”
In another development, the Unified Nigerian Youth Forum has cautioned the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) against lowering qualification entry mark, saying that such will result to admitting unqualified candidates into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
In statement signed by its President, Abdulsalam Muhammad Kazeem, the forum said: “We reject in totality the pronouncement of the cut-off mark for 2017/2018 academic session by JAMB registrar.
“120/100 marks for universities and polytechnic as cut-off marks out of 400 marks further shows the level of decay in our educational system. With this development, we are sure that the level of un-seriousness will increase from 20 per cent to 78 per cent.
“Lowering the qualification entry mark to our institutions is not in tandem with new global realities, in terms of educational standard as it will lead to the admission of unqualified candidates into our tertiary institutions, and it further shows that Nigeria does no give regards to excellence.
In another development, a 15-year-old Ikeoluwa Abioye, who scored A1 in all the nine subjects she wrote in the 2017 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has appealed to Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola and other good-spirited Nigerians to support and help her achieve her academic goals.
Abioye, an indigene of Irepodun Local Council of Osun State, who was yesterday celebrated and honoured by her alma mater, Starfield Schools, Iju, Lagos, for scoring A1 in all the nine subjects, also scored 305 in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
The candidate, in a chat with The Guardian, said her school’s competitive learning environment, father’s routine mentoring and personal target, launched her to spotlight.
She said, if sponsored, she would love to go to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard University to study Computer Engineering.
more details at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/08/ASUU-cautions-labour-minister-chris.html
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by Damibiz(m):
Just call off this crap already
1 Like
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by LUGBE:
Black mail and propaganda
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by veekid(m):
Buhari sef
1 Like
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by romeoetin(m):
Na WA oo
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by sKeetz(m):
Please Like this pic of Lieutenant colonel Oscar ibibibo for no reason.
A great patriot and hero of our time.
29 Likes
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by cr7rooney10(m):
Niger area
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by Dillusionist(f):
APC led government always good at cheap blackmails and propaganda. ..
3 Likes
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by jswhyte2001:
nice one moving close to ftc
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by oluphilip2008(f):
ASUU should get back to work already. Where is the place of negotiation? The earlier they understood that many people's destinies are on hold as a result of this crappy strike action the better.
3 Likes
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by swiz123(m):
Our educational system is dead. Thank God I'm going to sc.hool in Harvard University next yr
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by babyfaceafrica:
ASUU and politicians are the same
3 Likes
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by femimike1(m):
N
12 Likes 2 Shares
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by herbeedar(m):
One post 3 news.... Nawa for this OP self
2 Likes
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by Omeokachie:
Why are officials in this administration always doing divide and rule in handling issues?
They did same with the NLC...
Ngige the midget strikes again! Short man devil.
1 Like
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by sotall(m):
OK
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by sjobest05:
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by elmessiahs(m):
D strike is now makin pple to find job including engaging in ritualising,olosho etc
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by excess4luv:
you can't take propaganda lies and insults away from APC, the complete definition of failure in governance.
1 Like
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by NigeriaJokesUWO:
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by SolexxBarry(m):
Why is it so hard for the fed govt to settle them once and for all,must we embark on strike to demand what we deserve,the only language our govt understands is force
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by anonymuz(m):
Damibiz:why?
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by Moreoffaith(m):
APC .....LIE!!!!
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by roygbiv001(m):
abeg who is Ngigi in Nigeria seff
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by buchilino(m):
femimike1:HE WAS CORRUPT NO DOUBT, N SOMETIMES FOOLISH BUT HE HAD A LIBERAL MENTALITY.
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by 0coded80:
if he didn't take correction we they go and beat him, unless set of people, they couldn't account for how they spent as little as 30billion, and they now want to collect over 200billion.
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by paradigmshift(m):
ngige the serpent
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by Adebowale89(m):
Nigeria govt is one of the worse govt in Africa
how do they feel they could take want above needs? why do they have to allow assu to go on strike before answering them
has any lawmakers went on strike before they receive their cars and allowances? this shows Nigeria political space is ill and hopeless
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by kzubyar:
[quote author=swiz123 post=59771597]Our educational system is dead. Thank God I'm going to sc.hool in Harvard University next yr[/quoteShe said she'z studying� at Cambridge university
(UK) buh came home cuz Of the ASUU strike....even the devil was like #haba ����
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by AyoSammyTunDe(m):
we in stanford don't know about any strike
Re: ASUU Cautions Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, Over Blackmail On Strike by 9jakohai(m):
Anyone got N5 trillion
Because that is the cost of making sure ASUU and the other unions do not go on strike.
Or....fees go up.
