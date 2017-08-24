₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Islie: 8:02am
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by taylor88(m): 8:08am
lol
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by MhizzAJ(f): 8:14am
Too bad ooo
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Evablizin(f): 8:38am
Seriously i came here to read this evil news,checking names wasn't in ma dictionary.
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Livefreeordieha(m): 8:43am
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by marooh(m): 8:57am
Punch I will stop commenting if una no attach image...
Free thinkes
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by cassidy1996(m): 9:53am
what a life... Niger girl's don suffer Abu Dhabi a place to be
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by mikeycharles(m): 11:03am
Ozigi Abdulkarim; what kind of name is this
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by RIPEnglish: 11:03am
The girl himself is a prostitute, how can you got a tricked into become a prostitution when he do not used charm on her...
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Kellao(f): 11:04am
cassidy1996:
them dey do and buy
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by sKeetz(m): 11:04am
ohmygodu
Skull miners are coming for us
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by abdeiz(m): 11:05am
Didn't read but will do so later.
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by nattyjay(m): 11:05am
Hot boiling ring in her pvssy?WTF
When u think u've heard it all
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by PrinceOgun: 11:05am
.....
Come and see how the flat heads have been exposed
They were not given time to change their names and lie to the Authorities they are from Edo State...
Good will continue to Expose all this people
I always knew they are the ones prostituting around Europe and when are Caught in the act they will say they are Edo's or Yoruba
Evil people
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Kingluqman89(m): 11:05am
g
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Dollarship(m): 11:06am
Please can a guy become a prostitute
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by obamabinladen(m): 11:06am
ok
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by lastmessenger: 11:06am
NCAN western region supporting
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by KingOvoramwen1(m): 11:06am
Its Only Laugh I would Laff on this Thread
Like my comment if you know why I dey Laff
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by mrnelson1995: 11:07am
why not upload d pics
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:07am
mikeycharles:Name checkers association
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by DirtyGold: 11:07am
If you believe there is gain in prostituting, fine for you. Do it by yourself.
But forcing and subjecting others into it for you with humiliation is just evil
What's tha business>
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by happney65: 11:07am
Someone should please do us a favour by tricking Buhari into prostitution so that they can fuckkkkkk he's yansh like Mad..Somebody Help..
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by happney65: 11:07am
hmmmmmmmm
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by hfeetham0(f): 11:08am
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Fuadeiza(m): 11:08am
RIPEnglish:
guy, you are killimg me
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by mikeycharles(m): 11:08am
Dollarship:
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Omafesty23(f): 11:09am
False information
|Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Dollarship(m): 11:10am
mikeycharles:My nigga
