Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Islie: 8:02am
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja


The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arrested one Ozigi Abdulkarim for allegedly luring his 19- year - old girlfriend into prostitution in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.

NAPTIP said in a statement by its Head , Press and Public Relations, Josiah Emerole , that the victim was recruited from Gwarimpa, Abuja , by Abdulkarim and two others –Ngozi Ani and Princewill James – for onward transfer to an alleged trafficking kingpin, Rita Ani , in the UAE .

According to the agency , the suspects prepared her travel documents , took her to Ogbomoso , Oyo State , where an oath was administered on her before the journey.

It said two other suspects – Benson Emmanuel and Philip Joshua – were associates of the other four and played one role or the other in the movement of the victim .

It was learnt that when the victim arrived in Abu Dhabi , she was forced into prostitution for four years by Rita under excruciating conditions , including “ flogging and insertion of hot boiling ring into her private parts whenever she did not make enough money a day. ”

The suspects , it was learnt , were arrested by operatives of NAPTIP in two operations in Gwarimpa, Abuja; and Ibadan , the Oyo State capital .

It was learnt that Rita , the prime suspect, who recently returned home to perform her traditional marriage rites preparatory to moving to the United Kingdom with her fiancé , was arrested in Ibadan by the newly established NAPTIP- Rapid Response Squad .

The statement added , “NAPTIP has arrested six persons , including a 25- year - old Abu Dhabi based Rita Ani , for the trafficking of girls from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates to engage in forced prostitution .

“ Rita belongs to a network of Nigerian traffickers based in Abu Dhabi who engaged Nigerian girls in international prostitution in that country.

“ The other five are Rita ’ s elder sister, Ngozi Ani (aka Princess ),
Ozigi Abdulkarim , Princewill James , Benson Emmanuel and Philip Joshua (aka OJ).

“ While investigations are ongoing, the suspects have made very useful statements concerning the case . Chinyere also confessed to having more girls working for her in the UAE . They will soon be charged . ”

The Director - General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah- Donli , commended the operatives for smashing the network, adding that the agency would smoke out human traffickers to face justice no matter their hideouts.


http://punchng.com/man-tricks-girlfriend-into-prostitution-in-uae/

lalasticlala

Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by taylor88(m): 8:08am
lol
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by MhizzAJ(f): 8:14am
Too bad ooo
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Evablizin(f): 8:38am
angry

Seriously i came here to read this evil news,checking names wasn't in ma dictionary.

Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Livefreeordieha(m): 8:43am
Islie:









http://punchng.com/man-tricks-girlfriend-into-prostitution-in-uae/anoтнer eвonyι eхтenѕιon



Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by marooh(m): 8:57am
Punch I will stop commenting if una no attach image...
Free thinkes grin

Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by cassidy1996(m): 9:53am
what a life... Niger girl's don suffer Abu Dhabi a place to be
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by mikeycharles(m): 11:03am
Ozigi Abdulkarim; what kind of name is this

Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by RIPEnglish: 11:03am
The girl himself is a prostitute, how can you got a tricked into become a prostitution when he do not used charm on her...
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Kellao(f): 11:04am
cassidy1996:
what a life... Niger girl's don suffer
Abu Dhabi a place to be

them dey do and buy
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by sKeetz(m): 11:04am
ohmygodu

Skull miners are coming for us sad
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by abdeiz(m): 11:05am
Didn't read but will do so later.
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by nattyjay(m): 11:05am
Hot boiling ring in her pvssy?WTF

When u think u've heard it all
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by PrinceOgun: 11:05am
.....



Come and see how the flat heads have been exposed


They were not given time to change their names and lie to the Authorities they are from Edo State...


Good will continue to Expose all this people


I always knew they are the ones prostituting around Europe and when are Caught in the act they will say they are Edo's or Yoruba


Evil people





Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Kingluqman89(m): 11:05am
g
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Dollarship(m): 11:06am
Please can a guy become a prostitute grin
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by obamabinladen(m): 11:06am
ok
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by lastmessenger: 11:06am
NCAN western region supporting
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by mrnelson1995: 11:07am
why not upload d pics
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:07am
mikeycharles:
Ozigi Abdulkarim; what kind of naome is this
Name checkers association
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by DirtyGold: 11:07am
If you believe there is gain in prostituting, fine for you. Do it by yourself.
But forcing and subjecting others into it for you with humiliation is just evil cry

What's tha business>

Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by happney65: 11:07am
Someone should please do us a favour by tricking Buhari into prostitution so that they can fuckkkkkk he's yansh like Mad..Somebody Help..
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by happney65: 11:07am
hmmmmmmmm
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by hfeetham0(f): 11:08am
wink
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Fuadeiza(m): 11:08am
RIPEnglish:
The girl himself is a prostitute, how can you got a tricked into become a prostitution when he do not used charm on her...




guy, you are killimg me

2 Likes

Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by mikeycharles(m): 11:08am
Dollarship:
Please can a guy become a prostitute grin
grin
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Omafesty23(f): 11:09am
False information
Re: Man Tricks Girlfriend Into Prostitution In UAE by Dollarship(m): 11:10am
mikeycharles:
grin
My nigga grin

