Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arrested one Ozigi Abdulkarim for allegedly luring his 19- year - old girlfriend into prostitution in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates.



NAPTIP said in a statement by its Head , Press and Public Relations, Josiah Emerole , that the victim was recruited from Gwarimpa, Abuja , by Abdulkarim and two others –Ngozi Ani and Princewill James – for onward transfer to an alleged trafficking kingpin, Rita Ani , in the UAE .



According to the agency , the suspects prepared her travel documents , took her to Ogbomoso , Oyo State , where an oath was administered on her before the journey.



It said two other suspects – Benson Emmanuel and Philip Joshua – were associates of the other four and played one role or the other in the movement of the victim .



It was learnt that when the victim arrived in Abu Dhabi , she was forced into prostitution for four years by Rita under excruciating conditions , including “ flogging and insertion of hot boiling ring into her private parts whenever she did not make enough money a day. ”



The suspects , it was learnt , were arrested by operatives of NAPTIP in two operations in Gwarimpa, Abuja; and Ibadan , the Oyo State capital .



It was learnt that Rita , the prime suspect, who recently returned home to perform her traditional marriage rites preparatory to moving to the United Kingdom with her fiancé , was arrested in Ibadan by the newly established NAPTIP- Rapid Response Squad .



The statement added , “NAPTIP has arrested six persons , including a 25- year - old Abu Dhabi based Rita Ani , for the trafficking of girls from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates to engage in forced prostitution .



“ Rita belongs to a network of Nigerian traffickers based in Abu Dhabi who engaged Nigerian girls in international prostitution in that country.



“ The other five are Rita ’ s elder sister, Ngozi Ani (aka Princess ),

Ozigi Abdulkarim , Princewill James , Benson Emmanuel and Philip Joshua (aka OJ).



“ While investigations are ongoing, the suspects have made very useful statements concerning the case . Chinyere also confessed to having more girls working for her in the UAE . They will soon be charged . ”



The Director - General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah- Donli , commended the operatives for smashing the network, adding that the agency would smoke out human traffickers to face justice no matter their hideouts.



http://punchng.com/man-tricks-girlfriend-into-prostitution-in-uae/



lalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share