Remember I posted on this platform about my Elder sister who came to visit our mum where I was staying In the family house with my wife and my child.



It was a day I shall never forget in my life

whenever I remember that day I have a terrible feeling and it affected me so much



To those that don't know about the story





She beat my wife Blood was coming out of her nose she broke our private room that was padlocked gained entrance into the room and tore all my wife clothes and baby clothes in the wardrobe and also carried my wife certificates and up till now denying she never carries it







We were 4 members in the family I am the last born she was the second born and my sister was the eldest with one of my junior brother





To cut the long story short three month is gone and she still denied she didn't carry my wife certificates and my life photo album.



My eldest sister has called me again after visiting the pastor a prophet told her that she should call me and apologize for what he did if she really wants to move forward in her life but she refuse saying my number is switched off I know it's a lie she wanted me to call her first.... Tho she has realized the wrong she did the last time I saw her was on my mum Birthday Thanksgiving in the church she feel sober and could not even look me in the eye..... She believes so much in seniority and because she doesn't want to be the one to call first but i learnt that she always talk to my elder sister that she is remorseful for all thathappened but don'tknowhow to put it to me



Now the question is should I call her?

Tho I don't wish to becos I have vowed never to do that until she releases my property and also apologize tonn me but someone told me am the Aburo (junior) that I should call her first



That if I call her she might release the property She made away with

pls is this advisable I need a strong advice

My advise: NEVER succumb to oppression! else you'll kill the man in you.



She ought to call you, NOT the other way round. I'm just wondering, if you call first, what exactly will be your line of discourse? " I called to plead with you to kindly apologize to me" or Please beg me na? I Don't get it. Is there no man in you at all.



If at all you have any reason to call, an sms will do giving her a STRONG ULTIMATUM to release the certificate she is confiscating on/before (state deadline) else you'll involve the police. Some of the women we have around us nowadays, if you don't sternly handle their insolence, you'll have yourself to blame. The moment they see you as a sissy, they'll have no regard or respect for you and turn you into a vegetable.



Let your wife take up the issue of seized certificate with her and give her ALL the support you can - except if she wants us to believe that she doesn't need her certificates anymore. If possible, visit a police station, tender your grievance with evidences (since all effort to resolve it amicably through the family way has been thwarted). I remember you took pictures, present them as evidences. You may not lock her up (just based on family values/sentiments - but I think she deserves to be locked up if you ask me, even if it's just for a day or 2). You really need to drill some fear into this sister of yours.



I CLEARLY REMEMBER THIS TOPIC.

MY ADVICE IS ,YOU SHOULD CALL YOUR SISTER AND APOLOGIZE AND PROBABLY BROKER PEACE ,SO THAT YOU CAN GET YOUR STUFFS BACK...

It is more like a family(extended) issue.



1. No matter your level in the family, don't let any member of your family not even your parents to insult your wife.Make it very obvious that you hate it.



2. Call her but not to apologise but ask for your stuffs back. If she is expecting apology from you,from the way you described her,she will surely threaten and insult you and in the same vain will reveal that she will hold on to your stuffs. That will confirm she really have it. Please,record the call.Then bring your elders(father, mother,uncles etc) into it,let them help you retrieve them. If they failed to settle it,I suggest you call police into it.



3. If this is solved, endeavor to leave family house. If you are living away from your family,I don't think any member of your family can just come and fight your wife.



Note:I am not a relationship expert,just said all from my personal perception of life. 8 Likes

What is the bone of contention?

Tackle the issue from the root not from the branches, by so doing peace can reign.

No Smoke without Fire. 1 Like

Ask her to return yr document first befor during begging tins

The choice is all yours OP



If I were to be in your shoes, I will wait for that call to come... Apologizing to her in my opinion because she was the elder and @ fault sounds like the elders have all the right in the world to wrong the younger ones and they have no say about it..And they cannot apologize because they are above simple apologies..



<<<Let her call you<<<let her render the fake apologies no matter how insincere it may sound <<< Let her return your belongings<<<when ever she is visiting rent a hotel or motel for that duration, if u cannot afford it, beg friends to accommodate u and your wife and kid within that duration..



She will never change no matter the prophecy...no matter the white or red candle..No matter the four road junction sacrifice..there's a saying that " if u are dining with the devil, u have to use a long spoon".. so do yourself and your young family a favour and stay very clear from her.. 3 Likes

Wow... Intelligent word.. Thanks for your advice



She will never change no matter the prophecy...no matter the white or red candle..No matter the four road junction sacrifice..there's a saying that " if u are dining with the devil, u have to use a long spoon".. so do yourself and your young family a favour and stay very clear from her..

Please don't call her. Using seniority to cover up issues is something i frown at a lot. If you are wrong, admit it. She will swallow her enormous pride soon and call. Senior kpangolo. 5 Likes

Don't even dare call her for whatever reasons, let alone apologising. What are you apologising for in the first place? Senior ko senior nii. You better keep your self respect intact. Since your wife have started communicating with her, allow your wife to continue the pushing of the release of her certificate and other valuables she is holding. Do you know what eyes your wife will be looking at you with, the moment you stoop so low to apologise to your sister after beating her up? Guy, don't try it ooooo. No matter how small you might be, you are a man, that she must embrace. If you were the one at fault, I would have supported your apologising but in this case, send her a message urgently to release your wife's certificate without any seconds delay.

Family is not everything. No allow person go dey believe say because blood dey, dem fit dey do anyhow.

You be last born and you still get younger brother? I no understand you Bros

Ageocracy be damned. I agree with the first commenter. Your sister REALLY needs to be dealt with by the authorities. That is how she will kill ur ward or something and u'd mumu-ingly be talked into chalking it to sibling excesses by ur family. Your wife, no be person born am too?

as i read dz story now. fear just catch me. really? sister?

My brother, this is very tricky. A woman like ur sister can and will kill u when the opportunity arises (eg. Sharing ur parents will).



So my advice?

- u went to get ur property from here: act like u have forgiven and forgotten all her wrong. This is hard but it is the smartest move. Once she releases ur documents etc first victory.



- avoid her like a plague: once u get ur stuffs from her, avoid her like a plague. No calls, No visits, nothing.... even if u r very strong, remember ur own family (wife and kids) u have to be smart for them. Avoid her.



Unfortunately, and I am.not being damning here, she's gonna try to do something to u in the future (twist ur destiny, attack ur family, or even kill u). Only God can fight this battle for u so that she uses her own hand to do herself.



All the best bro.

Take Ur wife back to her mum for retraining cause it's obvious that she lacked manners for Ur sis to have dealt with her this much

Call her and apologise. There's time for everything. Time to be wise and time to be foolish. Just be a fool for now. 1 Like 1 Share

This is really deep



Invite SARS to help you get those documents from her.. Later she'll be the one to beg you.



You need to teach family members lessons sometimes.

OP I don't know about you o, but if my sibling tore my baby's clothes while we were quarreling or whatever, I'll never forgive them, quote me anywhere. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Your sister is a scumbag, and you seem a slowpoke 1 Like





OP DO NOT CALL THAT WITCH OF A SISTER OF YOURS.



THE NEXT TIME YOU SEE HER LAY CURSE ON HER. Then she will return it.



Your sister is suppose to be cooling off her feet in Ikoyi Prison for stealing and battery. Somebody that humiliated you and desecrated your pride as a man/head of the family. Even if you are broke, you don't deserve what she did to you and she did not deserve any apology from you except there is more to the story. Also I wonder why your extended family (especially those that are persuading you to call her) did not deemed it fit to call her to order and give her ultimatum to return the items she stole from your wife



































U shud be a man for once bro.....







Like the 2nd poster ask.....



Wat wud u tell her wen u call.....



"Hello..... Aunty sed i shud call u cos u feel remorse abt the last time bt pride no let u call me" or wat







Guy!

Let her call u n dnt listen till she agrees to #bringbackhercert





