₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,704 members, 3,744,999 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 11:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] (1364 Views)
Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo / NLPGA Unveils Omotola As Brand Ambassador (Pics) / Actress Stephanie Linus Looks Beautiful In This Black Dress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by kidap: 10:01am
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus has been unveiled as Miniso Nigeria‘s brand ambassador.
The Japanese retail brand announced this on their Instagram account, sharing a photo of the actress with the caption:
We are so excited to unveil Miniso Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador in person of @stephanielinus .
Quoting Stephanie “I am excited about the breath of fresh air coming into the Nigerian Retail market as MINISO represents the perfect mix of ‘quality and affordability’ with a wide range of products that appeals to all age groups.
I am particularly glad to be part of the phenomenal ideology of “simple”, “natural” and “quality” products.
I appreciate Miniso Nigeria for giving me this opportunity to serve as her Brand Ambassador”
LOVE LIFE! LOVE MINISO!! #Anticipate#MinisoNigeria #Comingyourwaysoon
Stephanie Linus also shared the news on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself signing the contract with the caption:
Hi Lovelies, yours truly is the Brand Ambassador for @minisonigeria#LoveLifeLoveMiniso
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-stephanie-linus-unveiled-miniso-nigeria-brand-ambassador/
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:11am
good... of... u
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by MrNollyzone: 10:29am
congratulation
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by Partnerbiz3: 10:32am
Nawao
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by BleSSedMee(f): 10:34am
My twinnie is balling. Congrats girl.
There's more to come.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by BleSSedMee(f): 10:36am
My twinnie is balling. Congrats girl.
There's more to come.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by doyinisaac: 11:01am
BleSSedMee:If she was an armed robber u won't call her your twinnie...
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by mikeycharles(m): 11:34am
This will probably save her dying career
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by free2ryhme: 11:35am
kidap:
wetin she dey act abeg make we hear word jor
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by BroZuma: 11:35am
Make una jejely comot that camo ooo we can not come and be explaining ourselves at every military checkpoint.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by Mechette(m): 11:36am
she is nobody....com and beat me am in my toilet
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by TheLordIsGr8(m): 11:36am
When will these companies start making intellectuals their brand ambassadors??
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by Okoyiboz3: 11:38am
Miniso isn't Japanese, it's a Chinese company.
Now, we have the chinko version of Shoprite.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by Okoyiboz3: 11:39am
TheLordIsGr8:
Because intellectuals would question the bullpoo they spew out and produce. Eg which reputable tech-inclined personality would want to stake his reputation on the crap produced by Infinix and ITel?
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by jashar(f): 11:40am
Mechette:
sit tight. ayam coming....
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by apikipiki1(m): 11:42am
the rich are becoming richer. y can't they make a common man a brand ambassador?
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] by younglleo(m): 11:42am
wat do miniso produce abeg..?
(0) (Reply)
Chris Anyanwu – 50 Greatest Nigerians Of All Time? / Good News In Politics And The Society / Nsikan
Viewing this topic: saydfact(m), pleasantchi, solihu(m), Chrismario(m), KamalMarx, Beema16, Milaxx, Allwell147(m), TundeCole(m), emaduka, lalas14, seanery, Christophorus(m), Bombogirl, joetoocute, elias01(m), Nistfrank(m), Hardeybiryo(m), Bibidear(f), Stbottle(m), 1oba, 2winsboi(m), jackie35(m), yale001(f), depost, Seunpaul01(m), LadreamJoseph(m), NAOMI123, teflonjake(m), younglleo(m), hsim247(m), wawale(m), odizeey(m), prettyphlake(f), NXTDANGOTE(m), Omooniya1, Audinowing(m), oparaochau, MaKenz, MemeTroll, Doro55, iVentHub(f), cherieb2(f), ogonor(m), emteecve(m), meme98, Bhol28, SURElee(f), blaze612(m), Fisayo1212, Omafesty23(f), PrettyCrystal, udemejack(m), tipan(m), nuela100(f), SAVEDBABA(m), merismen21 and 139 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16