Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephanie Okereke Linus Unveiled As Miniso Nigeria Brand Ambassador [PICS] (1364 Views)

Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo / NLPGA Unveils Omotola As Brand Ambassador (Pics) / Actress Stephanie Linus Looks Beautiful In This Black Dress (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Japanese retail brand announced this on their Instagram account, sharing a photo of the actress with the caption:



We are so excited to unveil Miniso Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador in person of @stephanielinus .

Quoting Stephanie “I am excited about the breath of fresh air coming into the Nigerian Retail market as MINISO represents the perfect mix of ‘quality and affordability’ with a wide range of products that appeals to all age groups.

I am particularly glad to be part of the phenomenal ideology of “simple”, “natural” and “quality” products.

I appreciate Miniso Nigeria for giving me this opportunity to serve as her Brand Ambassador”

LOVE LIFE! LOVE MINISO!! #Anticipate#MinisoNigeria #Comingyourwaysoon



Stephanie Linus also shared the news on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself signing the contract with the caption:



Hi Lovelies, yours truly is the Brand Ambassador for @minisonigeria#LoveLifeLoveMiniso





http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-stephanie-linus-unveiled-miniso-nigeria-brand-ambassador/ Nollywood actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus has been unveiled as Miniso Nigeria‘s brand ambassador.The Japanese retail brand announced this on their Instagram account, sharing a photo of the actress with the caption:Stephanie Linus also shared the news on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself signing the contract with the caption:

good... of... u

congratulation

Nawao

My twinnie is balling. Congrats girl.

There's more to come.

My twinnie is balling. Congrats girl.

There's more to come.

BleSSedMee:

My twinnie is balling. Congrats girl.



There's more to come. If she was an armed robber u won't call her your twinnie... If she was an armed robber u won't call her your twinnie... 1 Like

This will probably save her dying career

kidap:

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus has been unveiled as Miniso Nigeria‘s brand ambassador.



The Japanese retail brand announced this on their Instagram account, sharing a photo of the actress with the caption:



We are so excited to unveil Miniso Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador in person of @stephanielinus .

Quoting Stephanie “I am excited about the breath of fresh air coming into the Nigerian Retail market as MINISO represents the perfect mix of ‘quality and affordability’ with a wide range of products that appeals to all age groups.

I am particularly glad to be part of the phenomenal ideology of “simple”, “natural” and “quality” products.

I appreciate Miniso Nigeria for giving me this opportunity to serve as her Brand Ambassador”

LOVE LIFE! LOVE MINISO!! #Anticipate#MinisoNigeria #Comingyourwaysoon



Stephanie Linus also shared the news on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself signing the contract with the caption:



Hi Lovelies, yours truly is the Brand Ambassador for @minisonigeria#LoveLifeLoveMiniso





http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-stephanie-linus-unveiled-miniso-nigeria-brand-ambassador/





wetin she dey act abeg make we hear word jor wetin she dey act abeg make we hear word jor

Make una jejely comot that camo ooo we can not come and be explaining ourselves at every military checkpoint.

she is nobody....com and beat me am in my toilet

When will these companies start making intellectuals their brand ambassadors??

Miniso isn't Japanese, it's a Chinese company.



Now, we have the chinko version of Shoprite.

TheLordIsGr8:

When will these companies start making intellectuals their brand ambassadors??

Because intellectuals would question the bullpoo they spew out and produce. Eg which reputable tech-inclined personality would want to stake his reputation on the crap produced by Infinix and ITel? Because intellectuals would question the bullpoo they spew out and produce. Eg which reputable tech-inclined personality would want to stake his reputation on the crap produced by Infinix and ITel?

Mechette:

she is nobody....com and beat me am in my toilet

sit tight. ayam coming.... sit tight. ayam coming....

the rich are becoming richer. y can't they make a common man a brand ambassador?