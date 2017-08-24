₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by adem30: 3:48pm
Happening life at Togo, the masses came out to protest against Togo President to step down and and as army and police to stop them it causes fight between them and the masses, as you can see some army get injured in the process.
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by adem30: 3:50pm
.
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by ecoeco(m): 3:51pm
...
Well
At least they are taking the bull by the horn..... Those ar real men
Not some worn out biafran p*ssys
dat all de do is tire their red Vandana nd b shouting Nnamdi kanu Nnamdi kanu
See ya mate
Real men are ready to give nd shed blood wen de want change
#Eco99#
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Gayigaskia(m): 3:51pm
OP:Remove that graphic emphasis on your title nairaland and Nigerians have seen a million fold times graphic than this.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Josephjnr(m): 3:52pm
Gayigaskia:
Will you because of that say this is not graphic?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by adem30: 3:53pm
.,
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Josephjnr(m): 3:54pm
#Make I use style blame the wrong person as a typical tribalistic nairalander will do# Buhari why? Ever since he came back,there have being killing and injuring everywhere. Buhari should do something about this immediately.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by adem30: 3:55pm
,
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by adem30: 3:56pm
.
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by mccoy47(m): 3:56pm
Mehn this is serious.
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Arda1000(m): 3:57pm
Too bad for such a poor country
1 Like
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by bulletproofmonk: 3:58pm
Nigeria,Ghana and co better find a way to stop it asap. No West African country can handle the influx of refugees at this time.
4 Likes
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by adem30: 3:58pm
Gayigaskia:
We still have to fulfill all righteousness on Niaraland
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by DabuIIIT: 4:02pm
ecoeco:You are a big ....smh
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Billyonaire: 4:02pm
Nigeria Federal Government should learn from this. Soldiers wil not be able to defeat the might of the angry citizens. Cos even rats these days chase away Presidents.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by christejames(m): 4:03pm
The north Africans have done theirs (Arab spring)...
The wave of revolution is gradually sweeping across the Sub Saharan Africa. From Burkina-faso to The Gambia to Burundi, and now Togo...
This wave seems to be swirling around Nigeria also!
African leaders will start waking up.
5 Likes
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Young03(m): 4:03pm
who are those on reds?
This is not war but crisis op
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by rheether(f): 4:04pm
I pity the Poor military men
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by arinzeejikonye(m): 4:09pm
The masses have had enough of the eyadema's absolutist authoritarianism..
From gnassingbe to faure, for more than 5 decades, they turned the seat of power to hereditary ownership,
The revolution will be televised
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by fyneguy: 4:12pm
Hmmm we need to stop this from escalating. We can not take in refugees now o
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by DannyJ19(m): 4:12pm
Togo..
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by LastMumu: 4:24pm
Ordinary small local crisis na im this one dey call war. War ko, warrior ni. The real war is happening in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Northern Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by armadeo(m): 4:26pm
It's serious sturvz
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by greatmarshall(m): 4:39pm
Na wa o... The army no hold guns??
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by MrPresident1: 4:56pm
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by 01mcfadden(m): 4:57pm
Chaos everywhere. Africans and Power obsession are like cocunut and rosted maize
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Jaytecq(m): 4:57pm
instead of we to war the british, we keep kill on another(In Bob Marley's Voice)
1 Like
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by krissconnect(m): 4:58pm
Africans. Africans. I weep for my continent
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by joyfavour(f): 4:58pm
hummmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Tinie: 4:58pm
Atleast these ones have the balls to fight for their beliefs, not our people that just make noise everywhere
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by Hier(m): 4:58pm
why are they on red
|Re: Protests In Togo Against 50-Year Ruling Gnassingbe Dynasty Turn Bloody (Graphic) by ikp120(m): 4:59pm
Chai. I dey my house sha.
