UPDATE; The little girl who was hit by the car has been confirmed dead following the horrific accident. May her soul rest in peace.



A young girl who was crushed few hours ago by a speeding Lexus jeep driver at Uratta by Mann Street in Owerri, Imo state capital while assisting her mother in her petty trade (frying of Yam, fish and Akara ). The helpless body of the poor girl has been rushed to Federal Medical Center, Owerri. According to reports, the car which caused the accident - was driven from a car wash by a young man who was meant to wash it. The little girl who was hit by the car has been confirmed dead following the horrific accident. May her soul rest in peace.

is this one a jeep too?



OP arrange yourself ooooo. you almost made me feel the akara woman problem don end.... 10 Likes 2 Shares

Useless yahoo boys

Even if he brakes failed



So he didn't not see all dos

HORN BEFORE OVERTAKING Dangote trucks to use n decelerate



Its akara nd fried fish dat he preferred to use eh





Who gives dis guys driving license anyways







#Eco99# 10 Likes 1 Share

Even while hustling, village people will not stop looking for blood to devour... Na wa o..





I pray she is hale and hearty.. 1 Like

Crushed and no blood nothing i no fit hear

This country self tire me, even when the country done suffer you finish, and you decide to mind your business with your poverty, still trouble will come find you from no where. 5 Likes

Somebody can't hustle in peace again? 1 Like 1 Share

Ehyaa!! Take heart madam. Quick recovery dear

So sad.





This was completely preventable.

Wishing the family the fortitude to bear the loss.



A lot of people need to go for mental evaluation. 1 Like 1 Share

Occupational hazard.....

All these carwash boys that like using peoples cars to learn driving, see how they have incurred debt for the innocent owner of the car...... 5 Likes

RIP to the dead

Rip

Lord have mercy[color=#990000][/color]

Death is no respecter of persons...





Let us pray that the good lord will continue to have mercy on us

RIP.. 1 Like

God bless her soul.

hope she's alive?

so sad...poor gal

endtime jeep. RIP to the victim

See how one person's disobedience and recklessness has caused tears for a family! This was preventable!



May your soul find eternal rest little one, and May the Lord comfort and sustain the living.