|Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Angelanest: 6:52pm
A young girl who was crushed few hours ago by a speeding Lexus jeep driver at Uratta by Mann Street in Owerri, Imo state capital while assisting her mother in her petty trade (frying of Yam, fish and Akara ). The helpless body of the poor girl has been rushed to Federal Medical Center, Owerri. According to reports, the car which caused the accident - was driven from a car wash by a young man who was meant to wash it.
UPDATE; The little girl who was hit by the car has been confirmed dead following the horrific accident. May her soul rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Angelanest: 6:53pm
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by ogmask: 6:55pm
is this one a jeep too?
OP arrange yourself ooooo. you almost made me feel the akara woman problem don end....
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by ecoeco(m): 7:09pm
. ..
Useless yahoo boys
Even if he brakes failed
So he didn't not see all dos
HORN BEFORE OVERTAKING Dangote trucks to use n decelerate
Its akara nd fried fish dat he preferred to use eh
Who gives dis guys driving license anyways
#Eco99#
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by doctimonyeka(m): 7:13pm
Even while hustling, village people will not stop looking for blood to devour... Na wa o..
I pray she is hale and hearty..
1 Like
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Arda1000(m): 7:40pm
Crushed and no blood nothing i no fit hear
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by tigeress2011: 7:43pm
This country self tire me, even when the country done suffer you finish, and you decide to mind your business with your poverty, still trouble will come find you from no where.
5 Likes
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Juliette05(f): 7:48pm
Somebody can't hustle in peace again?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:55pm
Ehyaa!! Take heart madam. Quick recovery dear
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by urvillagepeoplee(m): 8:58pm
soft work..
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:18pm
So sad.
This was completely preventable.
Wishing the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
A lot of people need to go for mental evaluation.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Sunofgod(m): 9:18pm
Occupational hazard.....
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:19pm
All these carwash boys that like using peoples cars to learn driving, see how they have incurred debt for the innocent owner of the car......
5 Likes
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by youngwarlocks: 9:19pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Daslim180(m): 9:19pm
Rip
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by kaburiking: 9:19pm
Lord have mercy[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by concho: 9:20pm
ogmask:bad belle........can we see ur Ggard?
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by dingbang(m): 9:20pm
Death is no respecter of persons...
Let us pray that the good lord will continue to have mercy on us
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by iVentHub(f): 9:20pm
RIP..
1 Like
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by TINALETC3(f): 9:20pm
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by FemiFemola: 9:20pm
God bless her soul.
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by ekensi01(m): 9:20pm
urvillagepeoplee:I feel you.
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 9:20pm
F
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 9:21pm
hope she's alive?
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by burakado17: 9:21pm
Angelanest:So sad. May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by spartan117(m): 9:21pm
ecoeco:Pls read d post before u comment d car was driven by a young man who attached to a car wash
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by iVentHub(f): 9:22pm
KingsleyTMTTM:yes cos OP wrote in french
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by GreenMavro: 9:22pm
so sad...poor gal
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Dottore: 9:22pm
endtime jeep. RIP to the victim
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by VickyRotex(f): 9:22pm
See how one person's disobedience and recklessness has caused tears for a family! This was preventable!
May your soul find eternal rest little one, and May the Lord comfort and sustain the living.
|Re: Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri. Photos by Not0fThis: 9:23pm
Reckless driver.
