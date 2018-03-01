Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 (8451 Views)

Mercer’s 20th annual Quality of Living survey compared 231 major metropolises, examining factors such as crime, healthcare, education, public services, recreation, housing and personal freedom.



According to this years ranking, Bangui, Central African Republic (230) been the lowest ranking African city for quality of living is the worst city to live in Africa. followed by Khartoum, sudan (227), N’Djamena Chad (226), Brazzaville Congo (224) and Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo (223).



Persistent political instability, poverty, extreme climates and lack of appropriate infrastructure investments means the cities above have the lowest quality of living worldwide.



Two Nigeria cities Abuja (213) and Lagos (212) Also made it into the top 20 worst cities to live in Africa.



Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital was ranked 213 out of 231 countries making it the 13th worst city to live in Africa, while Lagos was ranked 212, making it the 14th worst city to live in Africa..



Below are The top 15 worst cities to live in Africa 2018. From least worst (15) to worst (1)



15. Harare, Zimbabwe

14. Lagos, Nigeria

13. Abuja, Nigeria

12. Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

11. Antananarivo, Madagascar

10. Tripoli, Libya

9. Niamey, Niger

8. Bamako, Mali

7. Nouakchott, Mauritania

6. Conakry, Guinea Republic

5. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

4. Brazzaville, Congo

3. N’Djamena Chad

2. Khartoum Sudan

1. Bangui Central African Republic















Eko baje ti







Abuja, ba chau 1 Like

lol..we no go gree 6 Likes



how harare take worse pass Lagos, na we win this one clearly abeg.



p.s: from a concerned citizen of 9ja, we should always fight for our rights which kain ojoro be this, must they always deny our beloved 9ja of their first position.how harare take worse pass Lagos, na we win this one clearly abeg.p.s: from a concerned citizen of 9ja, we should always fight for our rights 23 Likes

Lies. Abuja is never uncomfortable to live in except you're talking about the expenses and cost of living 25 Likes 1 Share

Uyiii:

which kain ojoro be this, must they always deny our beloved 9ja of their first position.

how harare take worse pass Lagos, na we win this one clearly abeg.



p.s: from a concerned citizen of 9ja, we should always fight for our rights And u thought uve made sense And u thought uve made sense 12 Likes

krissconnect:

Lies. Abuja is never uncomfortable to live in except you're talking about the expenses and cost of living Lol, see how stupid you sound.

your small sense didn't direct your brainless brain to see housing, health care, public service and of course crime rate which is also security as the prerogative for which the worse cities have been rated.



I jokingly made a comment which when logically and critically analysed and comprehended isn't far fetched, but because you have itching fingers and 'na you carry 9ja for head pass' has made you reasoned with your ball-less balls.

you should offer yourself sense if there's even space for it.



eediot Lol, see how stupid you sound.your small sense didn't direct your brainless brain to see housing, health care, public service and of course crime rate which is also security as the prerogative for which the worse cities have been rated.I jokingly made a comment which when logically and critically analysed and comprehended isn't far fetched, but because you have itching fingers and 'na you carry 9ja for head pass' has made you reasoned with your ball-less balls.you should offer yourself sense if there's even space for it.eediot 24 Likes 2 Shares

Haha 1 Like 1 Share

80% of the nations mentioned are aboki filled nations



nigeria has been colonised by aboki...that why their on the list....yes 200 million black people being ruled by a man without a school certificate...



shame on the ass lickers from southern nigeria, who helped a cattle rearer to the throne 28 Likes 3 Shares

Beedoc:

Haha from your laff e dey obvious uno dey stay for any of those two states from your laff e dey obvious uno dey stay for any of those two states 2 Likes

Uyiii:



Lol, see how stupid you sound.

your small sense didn't direct your brainless brain to see housing, health care, public service and of course crime rate which is also security as the prerogative for which the worse cities have been rated.



I jokingly made a comment which when logically and critically analysed and comprehended isn't far fetched, but because you have itching fingers and 'na you carry 9ja for head pass' has made you reasoned with your ball-less balls.

you should offer yourself sense if there's even space for it.



eediot Ball-less balls... chisos Ball-less balls... chisos 6 Likes

krissconnect:

And u thought uve made sense lol lol

Is anyone of us surprised?



Definitely No...



They deserve to be number 1. 2 Likes

DrinkLimca:

Is anyone of us surprised?



Definitely No...



They deserve to be number 1. Ah Ah bro. How can dey deserve number one when we still have cities like bangui and khartoum Ah Ah bro. How can dey deserve number one when we still have cities like bangui and khartoum 4 Likes

what?! Mehn this our Nigeria eh.. even countries like Uganda, Kenya and Ghana have long surpassed us. We've got everything to be great - the resources and population but our leaders are just a curse...sad to say, the reflection of the people they lead. Nigerians must arise and take responsibility to transform this nation. Let's have more self willed people like Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, Dangote, Elumelu, Ikejis and so on 1 Like

of course we know.no nigerian even want to live in nigeria now..lol 2 Likes

They should just fvck off. All these bodies rating everything... They should just leave Africa alone...we no complain. How many of us dem don EPP? 2 Likes

g

Sure they are.. You only have to live outside of these cities to accept this glaring fact! 0 1 Like

If you consider epileptic power supply and heat plus mosquitos, you will see that all Nigerian cities should be on that list. 3 Likes

stephleena:

lol..we no go gree bae the pollution in Lagos alone can cause mutation. In fact, aliens will soon be born. bae the pollution in Lagos alone can cause mutation. In fact, aliens will soon be born. 3 Likes

I don't believe this. Not in a country with saints even Abuja wey Bubu dey? 2 Likes

Always Africa. Useless people. What is abj doing there?

how can abuja be worse than lagos.. this list is faulty

Make we no gree, Make we no gree.



cc: Lasisielenu

Am just wondering if a place like Onitsha made the list what the CONE-TINOS will be saying now 2 Likes 2 Shares

Na lie!

I thought it was the worst

that one too is good. but it's a pity.

So you mean Lagos and Abuja are worse than Harare? This is serious.