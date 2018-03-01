₦airaland Forum

Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by tstx(m): 8:22am
Two Nigerian cities has been named among the world’s worst cities to live in 2018.

Mercer’s 20th annual Quality of Living survey compared 231 major metropolises, examining factors such as crime, healthcare, education, public services, recreation, housing and personal freedom.

According to this years ranking, Bangui, Central African Republic (230) been the lowest ranking African city for quality of living is the worst city to live in Africa. followed by Khartoum, sudan (227), N’Djamena Chad (226), Brazzaville Congo (224) and Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo (223).

Persistent political instability, poverty, extreme climates and lack of appropriate infrastructure investments means the cities above have the lowest quality of living worldwide.

Two Nigeria cities Abuja (213) and Lagos (212) Also made it into the top 20 worst cities to live in Africa.

Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital was ranked 213 out of 231 countries making it the 13th worst city to live in Africa, while Lagos was ranked 212, making it the 14th worst city to live in Africa..

Below are The top 15 worst cities to live in Africa 2018. From least worst (15) to worst (1)

15. Harare, Zimbabwe
14. Lagos, Nigeria
13. Abuja, Nigeria
12. Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
11. Antananarivo, Madagascar
10. Tripoli, Libya
9. Niamey, Niger
8. Bamako, Mali
7. Nouakchott, Mauritania
6. Conakry, Guinea Republic
5. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
4. Brazzaville, Congo
3. N’Djamena Chad
2. Khartoum Sudan
1. Bangui Central African Republic







https://listwand.com/2018/03/two-nigerian-cities-named-among-the-worst-cities-to-live-in-africa-2018/

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by timwudz(m): 8:29am
Eko baje ti



Abuja, ba chau

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by stephleena(f): 8:34am
lol..we no go gree

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by Uyiii: 8:35am
which kain ojoro be this, must they always deny our beloved 9ja of their first position.
how harare take worse pass Lagos, na we win this one clearly abeg.

p.s: from a concerned citizen of 9ja, we should always fight for our rightscheesy

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by krissconnect(m): 9:28am
Lies. Abuja is never uncomfortable to live in except you're talking about the expenses and cost of living undecided

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by krissconnect(m): 9:29am
Uyiii:
which kain ojoro be this, must they always deny our beloved 9ja of their first position.
how harare take worse pass Lagos, na we win this one clearly abeg.

p.s: from a concerned citizen of 9ja, we should always fight for our rightscheesy
And u thought uve made sense

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by Uyiii: 9:53am
krissconnect:
Lies. Abuja is never uncomfortable to live in except you're talking about the expenses and cost of living undecided
Lol, see how stupid you sound.
your small sense didn't direct your brainless brain to see housing, health care, public service and of course crime rate which is also security as the prerogative for which the worse cities have been rated.

I jokingly made a comment which when logically and critically analysed and comprehended isn't far fetched, but because you have itching fingers and 'na you carry 9ja for head pass' has made you reasoned with your ball-less balls.
you should offer yourself sense if there's even space for it.

eediotwink

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by Beedoc: 10:05am
Haha

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by bignero: 11:29am
80% of the nations mentioned are aboki filled nations

nigeria has been colonised by aboki...that why their on the list....yes 200 million black people being ruled by a man without a school certificate...

shame on the ass lickers from southern nigeria, who helped a cattle rearer to the throne

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by tstx(m): 12:15pm
Beedoc:
Haha
from your laff e dey obvious uno dey stay for any of those two states

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by tstx(m): 12:16pm
Uyiii:

Lol, see how stupid you sound.
your small sense didn't direct your brainless brain to see housing, health care, public service and of course crime rate which is also security as the prerogative for which the worse cities have been rated.

I jokingly made a comment which when logically and critically analysed and comprehended isn't far fetched, but because you have itching fingers and 'na you carry 9ja for head pass' has made you reasoned with your ball-less balls.
you should offer yourself sense if there's even space for it.

eediotwink
Ball-less balls... chisos

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by tstx(m): 12:16pm
krissconnect:
And u thought uve made sense
lol
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by DrinkLimca(m): 12:25pm
Is anyone of us surprised?

Definitely No...

They deserve to be number 1.

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by tstx(m): 1:58pm
DrinkLimca:
Is anyone of us surprised?

Definitely No...

They deserve to be number 1.
Ah Ah bro. How can dey deserve number one when we still have cities like bangui and khartoum

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by thrillionaire(m): 2:39pm
what?! Mehn this our Nigeria eh.. even countries like Uganda, Kenya and Ghana have long surpassed us. We've got everything to be great - the resources and population but our leaders are just a curse...sad to say, the reflection of the people they lead. Nigerians must arise and take responsibility to transform this nation. Let's have more self willed people like Oyedepo, Oyakhilome, Dangote, Elumelu, Ikejis and so on

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by cristianisraeli: 3:05pm
of course we know.no nigerian even want to live in nigeria now..lol

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by Josephjnr(m): 3:06pm
They should just fvck off. All these bodies rating everything... They should just leave Africa alone...we no complain. How many of us dem don EPP?

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:06pm
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by fasho01(m): 3:07pm
Sure they are.. You only have to live outside of these cities to accept this glaring fact! 0

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by eleojo23: 3:07pm
If you consider epileptic power supply and heat plus mosquitos, you will see that all Nigerian cities should be on that list.

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by TolaTosin: 3:07pm
stephleena:
lol..we no go gree
bae the pollution in Lagos alone can cause mutation. In fact, aliens will soon be born.

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by deafeyez: 3:08pm
I don't believe this. Not in a country with saints even Abuja wey Bubu dey?

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by priceaction: 3:08pm
Always Africa. Useless people. What is abj doing there?
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by miketayo(m): 3:09pm
how can abuja be worse than lagos.. this list is faulty
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by Raph01: 3:10pm
Make we no gree, Make we no gree.

cc: Lasisielenu
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by positivelord: 3:10pm
Am just wondering if a place like Onitsha made the list what the CONE-TINOS will be saying now

Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by okk4sure(m): 3:10pm
Na lie!
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by calddon(m): 3:11pm
I thought it was the worst
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by ehbellsho(m): 3:11pm
that one too is good. but it's a pity.
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by slex(m): 3:11pm
So you mean Lagos and Abuja are worse than Harare? This is serious.
Re: Lagos And Abuja Named Among The Worst Cities To Live In Africa, 2018 by millomaniac: 3:11pm
krissconnect:

And u thought uve made sense

All you guys always thinking you have sense are the worst ignoramus. angry

