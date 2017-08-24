₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Islie: 8:22pm
lalasticlala
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by soberdrunk(m): 8:23pm
'NEVER'!! Underestimate a 'scorned' Ex-lover because the worst type of 'hate' is hate that was once 'love'........
112 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Nwodosis(m): 8:24pm
I was thinking it happened in western part of the country, it is always war in South African when it comes to relationship.
3 Likes
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by lalanice(f): 8:29pm
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Goodluckxz: 8:33pm
Chai
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by IpobExposed: 8:34pm
Jonathan and PDP failed us
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by TINALETC3(f): 8:34pm
, Nawaooo, dis is terrible
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by EKITI001: 8:35pm
Sad
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by jomagibs: 8:35pm
Evil in the heart of humans ..Some people are gifted with wickedness...
OK they've killed her let them kuku ma eat her, marry her husband and own her kids and property.
My prophetic spirit is smelling a jealous Ex... If they arrest the suspects I advice they do the same to them
2 Likes
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Zeze06(m): 8:35pm
Just check all Exs from her failed relationships, start with the father of her children...
But how can you love someone so much and still kill her??
If I love you so much, I'll never kill you, I'll just keep killing every guy that wants to marry you...
I just hate it when a pretty girl dies....
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by pezeji(m): 8:35pm
how some ppl enjoy taking oda ppls life baffles me alot.. Rip dear
9 Likes
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by kn23h(m): 8:35pm
Nwodosis:
Western part of Iboland abi?
21 Likes
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by themonk: 8:36pm
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by OboOlora(f): 8:36pm
soberdrunk:
Hahaha u be crime channel addict like me!
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by benzene00: 8:37pm
IpobExposed:
61 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by uzobaby(f): 8:37pm
IpobExposed:wetin concern,Jonathan, PDP and south African bride...odiegwu
20 Likes
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by winkmart: 8:37pm
Too bad
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Alariwo2: 8:37pm
I was even thinking a flatino was involved
Na dem plenty for Southy dey flex their girls anyhow. RIP to the dead
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Lewaluv(f): 8:37pm
This is a love crime.
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by trustyshoess(f): 8:37pm
kn23h:
1 Like
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Generalkaycee(m): 8:38pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by churchkilo(m): 8:38pm
So bad
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by ovieokodhi(m): 8:38pm
Na wah ooo the story tire me sef .RIP to her sha
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by kingsley9505: 8:38pm
May her soul rest in peace. Let peace be far from whosoever perpetrated this evil.
2 Likes
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by matrixA: 8:38pm
Ehn ehn. What did you say happened na?
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by bonechamberlain(m): 8:38pm
despite the threats she was still careless, saying "nothing would happen" i trust Nigerians its either they use police, sango, amadioha as backup.
5 Likes
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by thorpido(m): 8:39pm
She should not have taken the threats lightly.
1 Like
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by mofeoluwadassah(f): 8:39pm
she has two kids already.....her ex husband should be questioned
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by jonnytad(m): 8:39pm
Ask her ex hubby. ...
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Integrityfarms(m): 8:39pm
Mehn, this is beyond reasoning
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by strangest(m): 8:39pm
kn23h:
Continue with your tribalism.. .. Hope it pays you
1 Like
|Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by OsuGanja(m): 8:39pm
OboOlora:
Una wey dey read novel like say tomorrow no dey
