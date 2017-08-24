₦airaland Forum

South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Islie: 8:22pm




A bride has reportedly been murdered a few hours to her wedding day.

Family sources claim that some weeks to her wedding, the 38-year - old bride- to be , South African Nompumelelo Ngubane , had received a message via the WhatsApp asking her to either “cancel the wedding or die . ”

Her mother, Ntombifikile, also said someone once slipped a note under the late woman’s door, containing the same death threat.

She reportedly ignored the messages and proceeded with her wedding that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Golden Horse Casino. However, on Friday evening, her body was found in a car at KwaPata area of Peietermaritzburg, South Africa, News 24 claims.

Her family believes she had been strangled to death and police are investigating a case of murder.

As reported by many online media outlets , her family believes she had been strangled to death, as there was a belt around her neck, suggesting she had been strangled; while her face was allegedly covered with her head scarf . The front seat of her car was also reclined.

Said to be a mother of two , Nompumelelo , a nurse at Edendale Hospital , is believed to have left home on Friday morning to fix her hair at the salon and to also collect her wedding gown.

Her bereaved mother, Ntombifikile, reportedly said she had last spoken to her daughter at around 8 . 30 am on the Friday of her demise.

“ She left home very early to go and do her hair and also fetch her wedding gown from the boutique in town. She told me she was not going to be gone for long , ” Ntombifikile is said to have informed a news outlet, The Witness newspaper said.

However, when Nompumelelo did not return home by 5 pm that day, her family started getting concerned.

“ We tried to reach her on her cell phone , but it was off, ” one of her brothers is reported to have said .

Plessislaer police station spokesperson , Capt . Musa Ntombela , who confirmed the incident said they are investigating a case of murder and that no arrests have been made yet .

Ntombifikile said they later learned that Nompumelelo did not reach the boutique.

Her handbag, wallet and cell phone were also missing. Her car was seen by locals on the side of the road from around 2 pm that day, but they did not realise that a body was inside.

One of her relatives who lives in KwaPata said she learnt that Nompumelelo ’ s car had been spotted in the area.

Most locals who had seen her car in the area thought Nompumelelo was there to visit the relation. Ntombifikile said after searching for her daughter for hours, the relation told her that her daughter’ s car was parked in KwaPata.

“ We asked the relative to go to the car and see if Nompumelelo was there . ” The relative then discovered her body.

“ She saw her inside the car and thought she may have fallen asleep. She knocked on the window but there was no response.

She then opened the door and shook her, but she did not respond . ”

Police and paramedics were called in, but they declared Nompumelelo dead at the scene . Ntombifikile said weeks before her wedding , her daughter had received numerous threats telling her to cancel the nuptials.

“ She received numerous threatening calls and WhatsApp messages asking her to cancel her wedding.

“ A few weeks before the wedding , we found a letter that was slipped under the front door , telling her to either “ cancel the wedding or die . ”

“ I feared for her life and I tried to get her to postpone the wedding , but she refused and assured me that nothing would happen.”



http://punchng.com/bride-ignores-death-threats-murdered-on-wedding-eve/


lalasticlala
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by soberdrunk(m): 8:23pm
'NEVER'!! Underestimate a 'scorned' Ex-lover because the worst type of 'hate' is hate that was once 'love'........ angry

112 Likes 7 Shares

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Nwodosis(m): 8:24pm
I was thinking it happened in western part of the country, it is always war in South African when it comes to relationship.

3 Likes

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by lalanice(f): 8:29pm
angry sad
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Goodluckxz: 8:33pm
Chai
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by IpobExposed: 8:34pm
Jonathan and PDP failed us

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by TINALETC3(f): 8:34pm
cry cry, Nawaooo, dis is terrible
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by EKITI001: 8:35pm
Sad

1 Like 1 Share

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by jomagibs: 8:35pm
Evil in the heart of humans ..Some people are gifted with wickedness...

OK they've killed her let them kuku ma eat her, marry her husband and own her kids and property.


My prophetic spirit is smelling a jealous Ex... If they arrest the suspects I advice they do the same to them

2 Likes

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Zeze06(m): 8:35pm
cry

Just check all Exs from her failed relationships, start with the father of her children... embarassed

But how can you love someone so much and still kill her??

If I love you so much, I'll never kill you, I'll just keep killing every guy that wants to marry you...

I just hate it when a pretty girl dies.... cry
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by pezeji(m): 8:35pm
how some ppl enjoy taking oda ppls life baffles me alot.. Rip dear

9 Likes

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by kn23h(m): 8:35pm
Nwodosis:
I was thinking it happened in western part of the country, it is always war in South African when it comes to relationship.

Western part of Iboland abi?

21 Likes

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by themonk: 8:36pm
grin
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by OboOlora(f): 8:36pm
soberdrunk:
'NEVER'!! Underestimate a 'scorned' Ex-lover because the worst type of 'hate' is hate that was once 'love'........ angry

Hahaha u be crime channel addict like me!
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by benzene00: 8:37pm
IpobExposed:
Jonathan and PDP failed us

61 Likes 2 Shares

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by uzobaby(f): 8:37pm
IpobExposed:
Jonathan and PDP failed us
wetin concern,Jonathan, PDP and south African bride...odiegwu

20 Likes

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by winkmart: 8:37pm
Too bad
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Alariwo2: 8:37pm
I was even thinking a flatino was involved grin

Na dem plenty for Southy dey flex their girls anyhow. RIP to the dead
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Lewaluv(f): 8:37pm
This is a love crime.
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by trustyshoess(f): 8:37pm
kn23h:


Western part of biafra abi?

1 Like

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Generalkaycee(m): 8:38pm
Hmmmmm
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by churchkilo(m): 8:38pm
So bad
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by ovieokodhi(m): 8:38pm
Na wah ooo the story tire me sef .RIP to her sha
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by kingsley9505: 8:38pm
May her soul rest in peace. Let peace be far from whosoever perpetrated this evil.

2 Likes

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by matrixA: 8:38pm
Ehn ehn. What did you say happened na?
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by bonechamberlain(m): 8:38pm
despite the threats she was still careless, saying "nothing would happen" i trust Nigerians its either they use police, sango, amadioha as backup.

5 Likes

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by thorpido(m): 8:39pm
She should not have taken the threats lightly.

1 Like

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by mofeoluwadassah(f): 8:39pm
she has two kids already.....her ex husband should be questioned
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by jonnytad(m): 8:39pm
Ask her ex hubby. ...
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by Integrityfarms(m): 8:39pm
Mehn, this is beyond reasoning
Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by strangest(m): 8:39pm
kn23h:


Western part of Iboland abi?

Continue with your tribalism.. .. Hope it pays you

1 Like

Re: South African Bride Ignores Death Threats, Murdered On Wedding Eve by OsuGanja(m): 8:39pm
OboOlora:


Hahaha u be crime channel addict like me!

Una wey dey read novel like say tomorrow no dey

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

