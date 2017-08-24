₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by lalasticlala(m): 10:15pm
Veteran star actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, shared this throwback photo, a scene from his first film, "Living In Bondage" which was a HIT in 1992. After the film, home movies became popular.
He captioned the photo:
How it all started. The first scene in the first movie, living in bondage, that started Nollywood, where I played Andy Okeke
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by luvinhubby(m): 10:16pm
The genesis of Nollywood, films were bankrolled those days by guys who were importing VHS cassettes as a material to be used for quick sales of their cassettes. The Igbo man's modest business sense has metamorphosed into a multi-billion dollar global movie industry.
Coming from ogbeni lala.........Front page express.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm
Back when Nigerian movies made sense and the storylines were 'original', not all these 'mimicked' Hollywood movies they put out these days.........
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by makydebbie(f): 10:20pm
Some people no ugly, na poverty cause am.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Ekakamba: 10:21pm
See as him presh like unripe okra.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by GloriaNinja(f): 10:22pm
[code][/code] HIS BIG HEAD SHA
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by BroZuma: 10:23pm
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by princejones(m): 10:24pm
You are blessed sir
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by kaburiking: 10:24pm
Ekakamba:loo.. Y'all funny this night I swear
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by DrholuwaTOBI: 10:25pm
I see Ritualistic.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:25pm
Mr PHILEAP
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by lonelydora(m): 10:25pm
Kenneth nwa "Ike-na-tyre". You played a nice role both in life and in movies. Repping Ofulonu Road in Nsukka.
Merit, Paulo, Ego, etc.started Nollywood.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Zizicardo(f): 10:25pm
Lala still dey post?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by canalily(m): 10:25pm
U escaped an inclusion here then
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by iamnicer: 10:25pm
LOT OF PEOPLE COMMENTING DIDNT ACTUALLY WATCHED THE MOVIE THO
THIS MOVIE WAS EVERYTHING BACK THEN
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Tomjazzy2: 10:26pm
Lovely outfit
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Piiko(m): 10:26pm
I remember watching this movie but I was so tender couldn't remember the storyline
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by asatemple(f): 10:27pm
Remembering the good old days
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by hardywaltz(m): 10:28pm
Owi na bastard
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by kittykollinxx(m): 10:28pm
I used to respect this man until he started making mouth about his sexual prowess
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by DrWise: 10:29pm
I remember . . .
Paulo
Merit
Chief Omego
Andy Okeke
Nice movie then.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Platony(m): 10:29pm
Legend
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by benuejosh(m): 10:30pm
How come the baldness ?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Onipetals33(m): 10:31pm
Money good no be lie
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by ibroh22(m): 10:31pm
Even indomie generation peeps will come type "Good old days ".......Thunder that will fire you still dey do press up in hell.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Nduemma12(m): 10:31pm
That means.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by ChiefSweetus: 10:31pm
luvinhubby:MIND BLOWN. Kai!!!! Ingenuity and foresight. The Igbo man created demand himself. Risk paid off full time. Stuff of legends!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by EmekaBlue(m): 10:32pm
Natural talent
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Nbote(m): 10:32pm
Living in bondage!!(Clap 3 times)
Part 1 Part 2!!(Clap 2 times)
Merit don die!! (Clap 3 times)
Na who kill am!! (Clap 3 times)
Na Andy Kill am!! (Clap 3 times)
Becos of Wetin!! (Clap 3 times)
Becos of Blood money!! (Clap 3 times)
Clap for Andy!! Clap for Andy!!
Him don do bad thing!! Him don do bad thing!!
If U didn't sing and play to dis kiddies playground song culled from Living in Bondage movie den U shld address me as Uncle..
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Businessideas: 10:32pm
luvinhubby:This is not the beginning of nollywood,this ignorance has to stop.
This beautiful film at best is the beginning of the English-Igbo genre of Nigerian films coming several decades after the Baba Sala,Ade Love,Hubert Ogunde etc of Nollywood
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by genghiskhan007(m): 10:32pm
makydebbie:My broad nobody ugly, like the breadseller Jumoke
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Piiko(m): 10:33pm
Omego was my nickname in secondary school
DrWise:
