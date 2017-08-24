Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React (4740 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He captioned the photo:



How it all started. The first scene in the first movie, living in bondage, that started Nollywood, where I played Andy Okeke

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXcbufEFYks/







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pu_8a_OLiBg Veteran star actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, shared this throwback photo, a scene from his first film, "Living In Bondage" which was a HIT in 1992. After the film, home movies became popular.He captioned the photo: 1 Like

The genesis of Nollywood, films were bankrolled those days by guys who were importing VHS cassettes as a material to be used for quick sales of their cassettes. The Igbo man's modest business sense has metamorphosed into a multi-billion dollar global movie industry.



Coming from ogbeni lala.........Front page express. 7 Likes 1 Share

Back when Nigerian movies made sense and the storylines were 'original', not all these 'mimicked' Hollywood movies they put out these days......... 3 Likes

Some people no ugly, na poverty cause am. 1 Like

See as him presh like unripe okra.

[code][/code] HIS BIG HEAD SHA [code][/code] HIS BIG HEAD SHA

You are blessed sir 1 Like

Ekakamba:

See as him presh like unripe okra. loo.. Y'all funny this night I swear loo.. Y'all funny this night I swear

I see Ritualistic. 1 Like

Mr PHILEAP

Kenneth nwa "Ike-na-tyre". You played a nice role both in life and in movies. Repping Ofulonu Road in Nsukka.



Merit, Paulo, Ego, etc.started Nollywood.

Lala still dey post?

U escaped an inclusion here then 1 Share





LOT OF PEOPLE COMMENTING DIDNT ACTUALLY WATCHED THE MOVIE THO



THIS MOVIE WAS EVERYTHING BACK THEN

Lovely outfit

I remember watching this movie but I was so tender couldn't remember the storyline

Remembering the good old days

Owi na bastard

I used to respect this man until he started making mouth about his sexual prowess

I remember . . .



Paulo



Merit



Chief Omego



Andy Okeke



Nice movie then.

Legend

How come the baldness ?

Money good no be lie

Even indomie generation peeps will come type "Good old days ".......Thunder that will fire you still dey do press up in hell.

That means.

luvinhubby:

The genesis of Nollywood, films were bankrolled those days by guys who were importing VHS cassettes as a material to be used for quick sales of their cassettes. The Igbo man's modest business sense has metamorphosed into a multi-billion dollar global movie industry. MIND BLOWN. Kai!!!! Ingenuity and foresight. The Igbo man created demand himself. Risk paid off full time. Stuff of legends! MIND BLOWN. Kai!!!! Ingenuity and foresight. The Igbo man created demand himself. Risk paid off full time. Stuff of legends! 1 Like

Natural talent Natural talent

Living in bondage!!(Clap 3 times)

Part 1 Part 2!!(Clap 2 times)

Merit don die!! (Clap 3 times)

Na who kill am!! (Clap 3 times)

Na Andy Kill am!! (Clap 3 times)

Becos of Wetin!! (Clap 3 times)

Becos of Blood money!! (Clap 3 times)

Clap for Andy!! Clap for Andy!!

Him don do bad thing!! Him don do bad thing!!



If U didn't sing and play to dis kiddies playground song culled from Living in Bondage movie den U shld address me as Uncle.. 1 Like

luvinhubby:

The genesis of Nollywood, films were bankrolled those days by guys who were importing VHS cassettes as a material to be used for quick sales of their cassettes. The Igbo man's modest business sense has metamorphosed into a multi-billion dollar global movie industry.



Coming from ogbeni lala.........Front page express. This is not the beginning of nollywood,this ignorance has to stop.

This beautiful film at best is the beginning of the English-Igbo genre of Nigerian films coming several decades after the Baba Sala,Ade Love,Hubert Ogunde etc of Nollywood This is not the beginning of nollywood,this ignorance has to stop.This beautiful film at best is the beginning of the English-Igbo genre of Nigerian films coming several decades after the Baba Sala,Ade Love,Hubert Ogunde etc of Nollywood 1 Like

makydebbie:

Some people no ugly, na poverty cause am. My broad nobody ugly, like the breadseller Jumoke My broad nobody ugly, like the breadseller Jumoke