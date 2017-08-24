₦airaland Forum

Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by lalasticlala(m): 10:15pm
Veteran star actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, shared this throwback photo, a scene from his first film, "Living In Bondage" which was a HIT in 1992. After the film, home movies became popular.

He captioned the photo:

How it all started. The first scene in the first movie, living in bondage, that started Nollywood, where I played Andy Okeke

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXcbufEFYks/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pu_8a_OLiBg

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by luvinhubby(m): 10:16pm
The genesis of Nollywood, films were bankrolled those days by guys who were importing VHS cassettes as a material to be used for quick sales of their cassettes. The Igbo man's modest business sense has metamorphosed into a multi-billion dollar global movie industry.

Coming from ogbeni lala.........Front page express.

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm
Back when Nigerian movies made sense and the storylines were 'original', not all these 'mimicked' Hollywood movies they put out these days......... angry angry

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by makydebbie(f): 10:20pm
Some people no ugly, na poverty cause am. cry

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Ekakamba: 10:21pm
See as him presh like unripe okra. grin tongue
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by GloriaNinja(f): 10:22pm
undecided[code][/code] HIS BIG HEAD SHA
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by BroZuma: 10:23pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by princejones(m): 10:24pm
You are blessed sir

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by kaburiking: 10:24pm
Ekakamba:
See as him presh like unripe okra. grin tongue
loo.. Y'all funny this night I swear
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by DrholuwaTOBI: 10:25pm
I see Ritualistic.

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:25pm
Mr PHILEAP
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by lonelydora(m): 10:25pm
Kenneth nwa "Ike-na-tyre". You played a nice role both in life and in movies. Repping Ofulonu Road in Nsukka.

Merit, Paulo, Ego, etc.started Nollywood.
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Zizicardo(f): 10:25pm
Lala still dey post? shocked
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by canalily(m): 10:25pm
U escaped an inclusion here thensad

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by iamnicer: 10:25pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

LOT OF PEOPLE COMMENTING DIDNT ACTUALLY WATCHED THE MOVIE THO

THIS MOVIE WAS EVERYTHING BACK THEN

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Tomjazzy2: 10:26pm
Lovely outfit
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Piiko(m): 10:26pm
I remember watching this movie but I was so tender couldn't remember the storyline
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by asatemple(f): 10:27pm
Remembering the good old days
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by hardywaltz(m): 10:28pm
Owi na bastard
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by kittykollinxx(m): 10:28pm
I used to respect this man until he started making mouth about his sexual prowess
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by DrWise: 10:29pm
I remember . . .

Paulo

Merit

Chief Omego

Andy Okeke

Nice movie then.
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Platony(m): 10:29pm
Legend
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by benuejosh(m): 10:30pm
How come the baldness ?
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Onipetals33(m): 10:31pm
Money good no be lie
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by ibroh22(m): 10:31pm
Even indomie generation peeps will come type "Good old days ".......Thunder that will fire you still dey do press up in hell.
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Nduemma12(m): 10:31pm
That means.
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by ChiefSweetus: 10:31pm
luvinhubby:
The genesis of Nollywood, films were bankrolled those days by guys who were importing VHS cassettes as a material to be used for quick sales of their cassettes. The Igbo man's modest business sense has metamorphosed into a multi-billion dollar global movie industry.
MIND BLOWN. Kai!!!! Ingenuity and foresight. The Igbo man created demand himself. Risk paid off full time. Stuff of legends!

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by EmekaBlue(m): 10:32pm
cool Natural talent
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Nbote(m): 10:32pm
Living in bondage!!(Clap 3 times)
Part 1 Part 2!!(Clap 2 times)
Merit don die!! (Clap 3 times)
Na who kill am!! (Clap 3 times)
Na Andy Kill am!! (Clap 3 times)
Becos of Wetin!! (Clap 3 times)
Becos of Blood money!! (Clap 3 times)
Clap for Andy!! Clap for Andy!!
Him don do bad thing!! Him don do bad thing!!

If U didn't sing and play to dis kiddies playground song culled from Living in Bondage movie den U shld address me as Uncle..

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Businessideas: 10:32pm
luvinhubby:
The genesis of Nollywood, films were bankrolled those days by guys who were importing VHS cassettes as a material to be used for quick sales of their cassettes. The Igbo man's modest business sense has metamorphosed into a multi-billion dollar global movie industry.

Coming from ogbeni lala.........Front page express.
This is not the beginning of nollywood,this ignorance has to stop.
This beautiful film at best is the beginning of the English-Igbo genre of Nigerian films coming several decades after the Baba Sala,Ade Love,Hubert Ogunde etc of Nollywood

Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by genghiskhan007(m): 10:32pm
makydebbie:
Some people no ugly, na poverty cause am. cry
My broad nobody ugly, like the breadseller Jumoke
Re: Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Throwback Photo From "Living In Bondage"; Fans React by Piiko(m): 10:33pm
Omego was my nickname in secondary school cheesy
DrWise:
I remember . . .

Paulo

Merit

Chief Omego

Andy Okeke

Nice movie then.

