Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" (2854 Views)
|Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Quelle: 7:36pm
A Facebook user named Ofon Le’cheery Francis, shared the photos with the below caption:
“A woman alleged to be the sister of Duncan mighty the popular musician was caught today in our shop. She stole several goods from the mall.
She confirmed she is Duncan mighty’s eldest sister”, she wrote
Well, the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt 1st Son, Duncan Mighty has now reacted to this viral report.
He has now come out to defend his sister, claiming she has had mental health challenge for over a year.
The popular singer, who said his sister was receiving care for her mental illness but ran away a week before the theft allegation made blog headlines, accused his detractors of trying to tarnish his image with the story.
He wrote:
“Say no to fake news… @instablog9ja U are too small to distract my success… curse be unto u… pls rebroadcast”
Read more of his post below;
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/duncan-mighty-makes-shocking-revelation.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by UbanmeUdie: 7:39pm
What a painful revelation.
Duncan mighty, so apart from criminality and cultism, insanity also runs in you family?
Incredible!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by TheMainMan: 7:46pm
hmm
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Amibranki(f): 7:47pm
Ehya!!!
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Yeligray(m): 7:48pm
So her mental health challenge led her to steal... What a lame excuse.
3 Likes
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by colossus91(m): 7:48pm
Duncan mighty don table the woman brain
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by goldbim(f): 8:17pm
Yinmu..the woman looks malnourished and neglected. He should not use her mental challenge as an excuse!
1 Like
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by sexybbstar(f): 8:19pm
This is very sad, I must say. Ile ola n'iyonu
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Ericaikince(m): 8:20pm
Life of a celebrity lol... E pain am
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Titto93(m): 8:20pm
Why curse the blogger?
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by 9jatatafo(m): 8:20pm
Hmm
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Compliant: 8:20pm
i don't know why bloggers cant verify news before posting
ALL BECAUSE OF TRAFFIC AND ADSENSE
VERY BAD
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by nawtyme: 8:21pm
Port Harcourt first son, God would always be with you. Go ahead and do your thing. The wicked will perish in envy.
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by flawlessT(f): 8:21pm
Na wa ooo... Bloggers sha
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by nawtyme: 8:21pm
UbanmeUdie:That is the only thing haters know how to do. Bring him down syndrome. How does a woman who steals and happens to be someone's sister make criminality and cultism run in his family? Even after coming to clear the air that she is mentally disturbed and is undergoing therapy your BRING HIM DOWN, SELF-HATRED SYNDROME, still would not allow envy depart from your soul.
Try and be successful on your own and leave others alone.
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by emeijeh(m): 8:21pm
Wene Mighty is so angry, he had to spew this grammatical blunder.
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Nnannakalu: 8:22pm
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by desreek9(f): 8:23pm
So how is it fake news, u said she ran away from a mental hospital a week ago, and then they caught her stealing so how is the news fake?
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by givan(m): 8:23pm
He should not be victimized becos
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Ericaikince(m): 8:23pm
What of your own family?
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by 9jakohai(m): 8:23pm
Yeligray:
Yes, it does hsppen
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Vickiweezy(m): 8:24pm
Stupid bloggers everywhere.
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by holysainbj(m): 8:24pm
UbanmeUdie:Definitely, you're very very sick
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Kobicove(m): 8:24pm
Na wah o
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Jh0wsef(m): 8:26pm
.
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Ericaikince(m): 8:26pm
Nnannakalu:Amen to this curse even nairaland they among
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by blezzymoore: 8:26pm
R
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by givan(m): 8:26pm
He should not be victimized because of the 'irresponsible action' of his mentally ill sister.
He's sister shouldn't be heard responsible also.
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by Yeligray(m): 8:26pm
9jakohai:well, the mental people on my street don't steal.
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by YINKS89(m): 8:26pm
Fear or SARS can make u say anyfin.
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by rOsy247(f): 8:26pm
Talking like a woman. Can't you just make your point without cuss words?
|Re: Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" by delugajackson(m): 8:26pm
He has a good voice.
