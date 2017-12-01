Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Duncan Mighty: "My Sister Has Mental Illness, Not A Thief, It's Fake News" (2854 Views)

Duncan Mighty Elder Sister Caught Stealing At A Shop In Port Harcourt / Seun Egbegbe Reacts To IPhones Theft Allegation That Trailed Him / Duncan Mighty Meets With Niger-Delta Avengers (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





“A woman alleged to be the sister of Duncan mighty the popular musician was caught today in our shop. She stole several goods from the mall.



She confirmed she is Duncan mighty’s eldest sister”, she wrote



Well, the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt 1st Son, Duncan Mighty has now reacted to this viral report.



He has now come out to defend his sister, claiming she has had mental health challenge for over a year.



The popular singer, who said his sister was receiving care for her mental illness but ran away a week before the theft allegation made blog headlines, accused his detractors of trying to tarnish his image with the story.



He wrote:

“Say no to fake news… @instablog9ja U are too small to distract my success… curse be unto u… pls rebroadcast”



Read more of his post below;





http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/duncan-mighty-makes-shocking-revelation.html?m=1 A Facebook user named Ofon Le’cheery Francis, shared the photos with the below caption:“A woman alleged to be the sister of Duncan mighty the popular musician was caught today in our shop. She stole several goods from the mall.She confirmed she is Duncan mighty’s eldest sister”, she wroteWell, the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt 1st Son, Duncan Mighty has now reacted to this viral report.He has now come out to defend his sister, claiming she has had mental health challenge for over a year.The popular singer, who said his sister was receiving care for her mental illness but ran away a week before the theft allegation made blog headlines, accused his detractors of trying to tarnish his image with the story.He wrote:“Say no to fake news… @instablog9ja U are too small to distract my success… curse be unto u… pls rebroadcast”Read more of his post below; 1 Like









What a painful revelation.





Duncan mighty, so apart from criminality and cultism, insanity also runs in you family?





Incredible! What a painful revelation.Duncan mighty, so apart from criminality and cultism, insanity also runs in you family?Incredible! 4 Likes 1 Share

hmm

Ehya!!!

So her mental health challenge led her to steal... What a lame excuse. 3 Likes

Duncan mighty don table the woman brain

Yinmu..the woman looks malnourished and neglected. He should not use her mental challenge as an excuse! 1 Like

This is very sad, I must say. Ile ola n'iyonu

Life of a celebrity lol... E pain am

Why curse the blogger?

Hmm

i don't know why bloggers cant verify news before posting



ALL BECAUSE OF TRAFFIC AND ADSENSE



VERY BAD

Port Harcourt first son, God would always be with you. Go ahead and do your thing. The wicked will perish in envy.

Na wa ooo... Bloggers sha

UbanmeUdie:









What a painful revelation.





Duncan mighty, so apart from criminality and cultism, insanity also runs in you family?





Incredible! That is the only thing haters know how to do. Bring him down syndrome. How does a woman who steals and happens to be someone's sister make criminality and cultism run in his family? Even after coming to clear the air that she is mentally disturbed and is undergoing therapy your BRING HIM DOWN, SELF-HATRED SYNDROME, still would not allow envy depart from your soul.

Try and be successful on your own and leave others alone. That is the only thing haters know how to do. Bring him down syndrome. How does a woman who steals and happens to be someone's sister make criminality and cultism run in his family? Even after coming to clear the air that she is mentally disturbed and is undergoing therapy your BRING HIM DOWN, SELF-HATRED SYNDROME, still would not allow envy depart from your soul.Try and be successful on your own and leave others alone.

Wene Mighty is so angry, he had to spew this grammatical blunder.

So how is it fake news, u said she ran away from a mental hospital a week ago, and then they caught her stealing so how is the news fake?

He should not be victimized becos

UbanmeUdie:









What a painful revelation.





Duncan mighty, so apart from criminality and cultism, insanity also runs in you family?





Incredible! What of your own family?

Yeligray:

So her mental health challenge led her to steal... What a lame excuse.

Yes, it does hsppen Yes, it does hsppen

Stupid bloggers everywhere.

UbanmeUdie:









What a painful revelation.





Duncan mighty, so apart from criminality and cultism, insanity also runs in you family?







Incredible! Definitely, you're very very sick Definitely, you're very very sick

Na wah o

.

Nnannakalu:

Amen to this curse even nairaland they among Amen to this curse even nairaland they among

R

He should not be victimized because of the 'irresponsible action' of his mentally ill sister.



He's sister shouldn't be heard responsible also.

9jakohai:



Yes, it does hsppen well, the mental people on my street don't steal. well, the mental people on my street don't steal.

Fear or SARS can make u say anyfin.

Talking like a woman. Can't you just make your point without cuss words?