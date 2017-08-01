Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos (13252 Views)

Source; A lady who owns a boutique in Sapele area of Delta state - has been left heartbroken after her shop was looted by men of the underworld. According to reports, the hoodlums penetrated the shop through a big hold they dug on the ground last night as they stole all her -Shirts, Perfumes, Shoes, Jeans and other items...The lady simply identified as Misan is now appealing to the authorities to come to her aid and apprehend the perpetrators.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/ladys-boutique-looted-robbers-digging-hole-ground-photos.html

AFONJ...........A 18 Likes 1 Share

That's the definition of Grand-theft 16 Likes 2 Shares

she is doing her thing to avoid ashy work but evil men don't want her to be happy. op tell to go to ijebu ode they will return them in hurry 28 Likes

Even with huge work the did to dig that hole I wonder how much they will sell those looted things...well thief no dey lose. 8 Likes

na wah oo

The thief is not even wise, so he went through all this stress just to steal from this small boutique.. 4 Likes

Robbers or moles?



A president chased out by rats. Citizens dealing with... 2 Likes

Use Africans jazz i

Bugari is evil

Bankers of Bangladesh! 1 Like

I SALUTE SAPELE CRIMINALS..UNA GET BSC AND PHD FOR UNDERGROUND MINING..WHY UNA THEY WASTE UNA TALENT..MAKE UNA GO MEET MINISTER OF MINES FAYEMI MAKE HIM EMPLOY UNA..MAKE UNA REMEMBER SAY ONE DAY FOR THE THIEF AND ANOTHER FOR THE OWNER. 4 Likes 1 Share

CHOI 1 Like

MEN OF UNDERWORLD...... LITERARILY 3 Likes

State checked, nah them again, äwòn òlorì búrukù. 1 Like 1 Share

This Buhari regime self, I don't understand again....robbery here and there. And if this guys were caught now they will say it's a devil's handwork 1 Like

[i] Is the boutique located in the forest? How come they dig a hole in the dead of the night and nobody hears them? /i] 1 Like 4 Shares

If these useless robbers had applied this ingenuity in the right direction, imagine how far they would have gone in their hustle. 8 Likes

This is really deep

This is Sad. I was a victim too... U will be like... Why does it have to be me, what did I do wrong

This must be Danny Ocean and his boys... 3 Likes

too much of prison break 1 Like

Mehn!!! Dose guys r mean.

dollytino4real:

she is doing her thing to avoid ashy work but evil men don't want her to be happy. op tell to go to ijebu ode they will return them in hurry

How did you know the gender of the robbers? You are a suspect. How did you know the gender of the robbers? You are a suspect. 1 Like 1 Share

Real definition of men of the UNDERWORLD

...and there's no picture to butress this point. 1 Like



And the dumb op did not think of showing what was left of the shop except just the hole? Smh And the dumb op did not think of showing what was left of the shop except just the hole? Smh







These people are less intelligent. And the case is fun. Then, where is the shop? Maybe inside forest





