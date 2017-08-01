₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by CastedDude: 9:21am
A lady who owns a boutique in Sapele area of Delta state - has been left heartbroken after her shop was looted by men of the underworld. According to reports, the hoodlums penetrated the shop through a big hold they dug on the ground last night as they stole all her -Shirts, Perfumes, Shoes, Jeans and other items...
The lady simply identified as Misan is now appealing to the authorities to come to her aid and apprehend the perpetrators.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/ladys-boutique-looted-robbers-digging-hole-ground-photos.html
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Zilifish: 9:33am
AFONJ...........A
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Gaiusjacob: 9:35am
That's the definition of Grand-theft
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by dollytino4real(f): 9:46am
she is doing her thing to avoid ashy work but evil men don't want her to be happy. op tell to go to ijebu ode they will return them in hurry
28 Likes
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by anonymuz(m): 9:55am
Even with huge work the did to dig that hole I wonder how much they will sell those looted things...well thief no dey lose.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Young03(m): 10:03am
na wah oo
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by CAPTAIND5235(m): 10:10am
The thief is not even wise, so he went through all this stress just to steal from this small boutique..
4 Likes
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Tellemall: 10:33am
Robbers or moles?
A president chased out by rats. Citizens dealing with...
2 Likes
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Tellemall: 10:33am
.
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Jabioro: 10:42am
Use Africans jazz i
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by millionboi(m): 1:27pm
Bugari is evil
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by BroZuma: 1:28pm
Bankers of Bangladesh!
1 Like
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by cristianisraeli: 1:28pm
I SALUTE SAPELE CRIMINALS..UNA GET BSC AND PHD FOR UNDERGROUND MINING..WHY UNA THEY WASTE UNA TALENT..MAKE UNA GO MEET MINISTER OF MINES FAYEMI MAKE HIM EMPLOY UNA..MAKE UNA REMEMBER SAY ONE DAY FOR THE THIEF AND ANOTHER FOR THE OWNER.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by mumihaja(f): 1:29pm
CHOI
1 Like
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by anochuko01(m): 1:30pm
MEN OF UNDERWORLD...... LITERARILY
3 Likes
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Amosjaj(m): 1:30pm
State checked, nah them again, äwòn òlorì búrukù.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Femistico(m): 1:30pm
This Buhari regime self, I don't understand again....robbery here and there. And if this guys were caught now they will say it's a devil's handwork
1 Like
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Segadem(m): 1:31pm
[i] Is the boutique located in the forest? How come they dig a hole in the dead of the night and nobody hears them? /i]
1 Like 4 Shares
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by careytommy7(m): 1:31pm
If these useless robbers had applied this ingenuity in the right direction, imagine how far they would have gone in their hustle.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by roqrules04(m): 1:31pm
Ha.
This is really deep
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by bbbabes(f): 1:31pm
This is Sad. I was a victim too... U will be like... Why does it have to be me, what did I do wrong
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by supersystemsng: 1:31pm
This must be Danny Ocean and his boys...
3 Likes
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by gagarigak(m): 1:31pm
too much of prison break
1 Like
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Danelo(m): 1:32pm
Mehn!!! Dose guys r mean.
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by scaramucci: 1:32pm
dollytino4real:
How did you know the gender of the robbers? You are a suspect.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by modelmike7(m): 1:32pm
Real definition of men of the UNDERWORLD
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by Segadem(m): 1:32pm
...and there's no picture to butress this point.
1 Like
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by bamite(m): 1:33pm
And the dumb op did not think of showing what was left of the shop except just the hole? Smh
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by bumi10: 1:33pm
omg but wait a minute, how she take know the gender of the robbers?
1 Share
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by datopaper(m): 1:33pm
These people are less intelligent. And the case is fun. Then, where is the shop? Maybe inside forest
Just saying
|Re: Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos by obyrich(m): 1:33pm
Wasted energy.
