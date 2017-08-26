Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed (24377 Views)

The Association of Ringside Physicians says Conor McGregor's lack of in-ring experience makes his upcoming bout with Floyd Mayweather dangerous.





On Saturday, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will meet in the boxing ring for the biggest fighting spectacle of the year.



While experts don't give McGregor much of a chance against one of the best-ever defensive boxers, the public seems to believe in him — some sportsbooks report that 95% of their bettors have put their money on McGregor.



But there's one group that thinks McGregor will be so overmatched that the fight should never have been sanctioned in the first place: the Association of Ringside Physicians.



According to a New York Times report, the group, which has more than 100 members, was surprised the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved the fight:



"'We were very surprised this bout was even sanctioned and was going to be permitted to carry on,' said Larry Lovelace, a doctor and the president of the organization, which is focused on preserving fighter safety. 'The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody's going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight.'"



The group's concern is well-founded. Despite McGregor's skill as a fighter, much of his learned skills are likely to be useless in the boxing ring, as he won't be able to grapple, wrestle, throw elbows, or use any other "mixed" aspect of mixed martial arts. At the same time, Mayweather has 20 years' worth of boxing instincts, and he has defeated every fighter he's ever faced, all of whom have boxing experience.



As the article notes, there's precedent for MMA fighters getting injured in the boxing ring. In June, the UFC veteran Tim Hague died two days after being knocked out in the second round of his fourth career boxing match.



The Times article also acknowledged the inherent conflict of interest that commissions have when they set up fights:



"The Nevada commission has a particularly large financial stake in the Mayweather-McGregor bout. The state receives 8 percent of the gross revenue from every ticket sold at a boxing event in Nevada, and the commission gets 25 percent of that amount.



"Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, and Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, have told reporters that over $60 million in tickets have been sold for the fight, which means Nevada stands to receive in excess of $4.8 million, with the athletic commission's cut topping $1.2 million."



Regardless of the concerns of the Association of Ringside Physicians, there's no stopping Mayweather and McGregor from duking it out in the ring this Saturday. The main card is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET, with the headline fight expected about two hours after that.









So na suicide. Someone should warn him o.

Josephjnr:

So na suicide. Someone should warn him o.



Too late. Too late.

This will be an interesting fight mc Gregor won't get hurt seriously but he might not win ..



Floyd has experience over him



If they had taken Floyd to an MAMA setting them I would be certain Floyd wouldn't last 10 minutes 18 Likes 1 Share

Mc gregor may win you never can tell

just as usain bolt lost to gatlin 18 Likes

Abeg when be d fight ? I no wan miss am

I am putting my money on McGregor baby!



I am putting my money on McGregor baby!

Never dare a man who has nothing to lose and everything to prove. McGregor is hungry...very hungry for that title. He's gonna be another Joshua out there.

Originally,the idea of a fight between a MMA fighter and a cut-throat pro-boxer sounded really DUMB to me. Don't get me wrong,it still does. But since McGregor will make some huge bucks out of this,then why cry for him before it is time for his burial? I am very sure that what ever amount he will make from this fight should be enough to organize a befitting funeral for him if he goes the way of the example cited in the article. So,no worries over this.

Story , all na format to promote the intrinsic value of the event.



I have learnt in sales, that to promote value you need to promote those behind the services or. product. Reporting that 100 physicians gave their input about the match, is only to promote the value!

Who goes around to gather info from 100 doctors? loll #Na format



No more No less 71 Likes

stanleyalpacino:

Abeg when be d fight ? I no wan miss am August, 26th.

DIKEnaWAR:

I am putting my money on McGregor baby!



I am putting my money on McGregor baby!

Never dare a man who has nothing to lose and everything to prove. McGregor is hungry...very hungry for that title. He's gonna be another Joshua out there. Yeah, I bet.

Abeg which betting site in Nigeria is putting up bet for this fight abeg.. I wan bet

Lakeside79:

This will be an interesting fight mc Gregor won't get hurt seriously but he might not win ..



Floyd has experience over him



If they had taken Floyd to an MAMA setting them I would be certain Floyd wouldn't last 10 minutes MAMA ko PAPA ni MAMA ko PAPA ni 27 Likes 1 Share

chukzyfcbb:

Story , all na format to promote the intrinsic value of the event.



I have learnt in sales, that to promote value you need to promote those behind the services or. product. Reporting that 100 physicians gave their input about the match, is only to promote the value!

Who goes around to gather info from 100 doctors? loll #Na format



chukzyfcbb:
Story , all na format to promote the intrinsic value of the event.

I have learnt in sales, that to promote value you need to promote those behind the services or. product. Reporting that 100 physicians gave their input about the match, is only to promote the value!

Who goes around to gather info from 100 doctors? loll #Na format

No more No less You Know Nothing Yet You Write So Much.... I Guess You Just Write Anything That Pops Into Your Head, Did You Read The Article At All Did Anyone Go Around Asking 100 Doctors... Iranu

Realkenny:

MAMA ko PAPA ni

Realkenny:
MAMA ko PAPA ni

Hey hey! Don't Be that guy. You know I meant MMA. , No body likes that guy . Don't be an arsehole

Nevada, anything that brings in huge revenue is allowed.

chukzyfcbb:

Story , all na format to promote the intrinsic value of the event.



I have learnt in sales, that to promote value you need to promote those behind the services or. product. Reporting that 100 physicians gave their input about the match, is only to promote the value!

Who goes around to gather info from 100 doctors? loll #Na format



No more No less

bluesaint:
I'll like to learn from your sales experience. You made lots of sense.

AuroraB:

August, 26th.





Thanks Thanks 1 Like

why I love McGregor is the way he talks lovely Irish accent.

Somehow , I think the fight is a fixed match .



Mayweather always referred to a fact that he is a businessman. 5 Likes

McGregor is not a boxer





Ticket: $2825



Meanwhile David and Goliath fight was free.....

Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor
Ticket: $2825

Meanwhile David and Goliath fight was free.....

Fixed match jare. They both gonn money

deanoffaculty:

Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor



Ticket: $2825



Meanwhile David and Goliath fight was free.....

You wan kill me with Laugh ?, You wan kill me with Laugh ?, 4 Likes

The should make the fight hot..if probably kill themselves....MY $LGD is more important

AuroraB:

AuroraB:
August, 26th. Nigerian time pls?

chukzyfcbb:

Story , all na format to promote the intrinsic value of the event.



I have learnt in sales, that to promote value you need to promote those behind the services or. product. Reporting that 100 physicians gave their input about the match, is only to promote the value!

Who goes around to gather info from 100 doctors? loll #Na format



No more No less

Scam fight Scam fight 2 Likes

bluesaint:





I'll like to learn from your sales experience. You made lots of sense. I can give you two audios that you will listen to and change your perspective on how you view sales.

- How to build value and

- How to ask the right questions

bluesaint:
I'll like to learn from your sales experience. You made lots of sense.

I can give you two audios that you will listen to and change your perspective on how you view sales.

- How to build value and

- How to ask the right questions

E book can be tiring to read, but with audio. U can listen to it at your own convenient time. drop your email if you need it

agongajoseph:

agongajoseph:
Nigerian time pls? Early hours of Sunday, I guess.

chukzyfcbb:



I can give you two audios that you will listen to and change your perspective on how you view sales.

- How to build value and

- How to ask the right questions

E book can be tiring to read, but with audio. U can listen to it at your own convenient time. drop your email if you need it

pls I need the videos



my mail

jnrremedy(at) yahoo( dot)com pls I need the videosmy mailjnrremedy(at) yahoo( dot)com