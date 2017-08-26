₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed
|More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by donogaga(m): 11:38am On Aug 25
More than 100 doctors say Mayweather-McGregor fight should not have been allowed and fear somebody will get 'really hurt'
The Association of Ringside Physicians says Conor McGregor's lack of in-ring experience makes his upcoming bout with Floyd Mayweather dangerous.
On Saturday, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will meet in the boxing ring for the biggest fighting spectacle of the year.
While experts don't give McGregor much of a chance against one of the best-ever defensive boxers, the public seems to believe in him — some sportsbooks report that 95% of their bettors have put their money on McGregor.
But there's one group that thinks McGregor will be so overmatched that the fight should never have been sanctioned in the first place: the Association of Ringside Physicians.
According to a New York Times report, the group, which has more than 100 members, was surprised the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved the fight:
"'We were very surprised this bout was even sanctioned and was going to be permitted to carry on,' said Larry Lovelace, a doctor and the president of the organization, which is focused on preserving fighter safety. 'The thing I really fear, truly fear, is that somebody's going to get really hurt in this upcoming fight.'"
The group's concern is well-founded. Despite McGregor's skill as a fighter, much of his learned skills are likely to be useless in the boxing ring, as he won't be able to grapple, wrestle, throw elbows, or use any other "mixed" aspect of mixed martial arts. At the same time, Mayweather has 20 years' worth of boxing instincts, and he has defeated every fighter he's ever faced, all of whom have boxing experience.
As the article notes, there's precedent for MMA fighters getting injured in the boxing ring. In June, the UFC veteran Tim Hague died two days after being knocked out in the second round of his fourth career boxing match.
The Times article also acknowledged the inherent conflict of interest that commissions have when they set up fights:
"The Nevada commission has a particularly large financial stake in the Mayweather-McGregor bout. The state receives 8 percent of the gross revenue from every ticket sold at a boxing event in Nevada, and the commission gets 25 percent of that amount.
"Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions, and Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, have told reporters that over $60 million in tickets have been sold for the fight, which means Nevada stands to receive in excess of $4.8 million, with the athletic commission's cut topping $1.2 million."
Regardless of the concerns of the Association of Ringside Physicians, there's no stopping Mayweather and McGregor from duking it out in the ring this Saturday. The main card is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET, with the headline fight expected about two hours after that.
http://www.pulse.ng/bi/sports/sports-more-than-100-doctors-say-mayweather-mcgregor-fight-should-not-have-been-allowed-and-fear-somebody-will-get-really-hurt-id7201171.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Josephjnr(m): 11:41am On Aug 25
So na suicide. Someone should warn him o.
15 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by donogaga(m): 11:42am On Aug 25
Josephjnr:
Too late.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Lakeside79(m): 3:32pm On Aug 25
This will be an interesting fight mc Gregor won't get hurt seriously but he might not win ..
Floyd has experience over him
If they had taken Floyd to an MAMA setting them I would be certain Floyd wouldn't last 10 minutes
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by skywalker240(m): 4:14pm On Aug 25
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 4:22pm On Aug 25
Mc gregor may win you never can tell
just as usain bolt lost to gatlin
18 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by stanleyalpacino(m): 4:54pm On Aug 25
Abeg when be d fight ? I no wan miss am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by DIKEnaWAR: 5:56pm On Aug 25
I am putting my money on McGregor baby!
Never dare a man who has nothing to lose and everything to prove. McGregor is hungry...very hungry for that title. He's gonna be another Joshua out there.
19 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by mansakhalifa(m): 6:05pm On Aug 25
Originally,the idea of a fight between a MMA fighter and a cut-throat pro-boxer sounded really DUMB to me. Don't get me wrong,it still does. But since McGregor will make some huge bucks out of this,then why cry for him before it is time for his burial? I am very sure that what ever amount he will make from this fight should be enough to organize a befitting funeral for him if he goes the way of the example cited in the article. So,no worries over this.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by chukzyfcbb: 6:11pm On Aug 25
Story , all na format to promote the intrinsic value of the event.
I have learnt in sales, that to promote value you need to promote those behind the services or. product. Reporting that 100 physicians gave their input about the match, is only to promote the value!
Who goes around to gather info from 100 doctors? loll #Na format
No more No less
71 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by AuroraB(f): 6:37pm On Aug 25
stanleyalpacino:August, 26th.
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by AuroraB(f): 6:38pm On Aug 25
DIKEnaWAR:Yeah, I bet.
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by burticious(m): 7:22pm On Aug 25
Abeg which betting site in Nigeria is putting up bet for this fight abeg.. I wan bet
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Realkenny: 7:22pm On Aug 25
Lakeside79:MAMA ko PAPA ni
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Realkenny: 7:24pm On Aug 25
chukzyfcbb:You Know Nothing Yet You Write So Much.... I Guess You Just Write Anything That Pops Into Your Head, Did You Read The Article At All Did Anyone Go Around Asking 100 Doctors... Iranu
12 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Lakeside79(m): 8:10pm On Aug 25
Realkenny:
Hey hey! Don't Be that guy. You know I meant MMA. , No body likes that guy . Don't be an arsehole
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Oothman(m): 8:13pm On Aug 25
Nevada, anything that brings in huge revenue is allowed.
1 Like
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by bluesaint(m): 8:31pm On Aug 25
chukzyfcbb:
I'll like to learn from your sales experience. You made lots of sense.
3 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by stanleyalpacino(m): 10:12pm On Aug 25
AuroraB:
Thanks
1 Like
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by lenovoboy: 10:32pm On Aug 25
why I love McGregor is the way he talks lovely Irish accent.
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Officialgarri: 10:41pm On Aug 25
Somehow , I think the fight is a fixed match .
Mayweather always referred to a fact that he is a businessman.
5 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Dollarship(m): 11:05pm On Aug 25
McGregor is not a boxer
1 Like
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by deanoffaculty: 11:33pm On Aug 25
Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor
Ticket: $2825
Meanwhile David and Goliath fight was free.....
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by modextus(m): 11:48pm On Aug 25
Fixed match jare. They both gonn money
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Obinnio: 11:49pm On Aug 25
deanoffaculty:You wan kill me with Laugh ?,
4 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by vickyblase2(m): 11:57pm On Aug 25
The should make the fight hot..if probably kill themselves....MY $LGD is more important
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by agongajoseph(m): 12:50am
AuroraB:Nigerian time pls?
2 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by Dexema(m): 1:49am
chukzyfcbb:
Scam fight
2 Likes
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by chukzyfcbb: 1:56am
bluesaint:I can give you two audios that you will listen to and change your perspective on how you view sales.
- How to build value and
- How to ask the right questions
E book can be tiring to read, but with audio. U can listen to it at your own convenient time. drop your email if you need it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by AuroraB(f): 2:15am
agongajoseph:Early hours of Sunday, I guess.
1 Like
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by jnrremedy(m): 7:19am
chukzyfcbb:
pls I need the videos
my mail
jnrremedy(at) yahoo( dot)com
|Re: More Than 100 Doctors Say Mayweather-mcgregor Fight Should Not Have Been Allowed by chacoonder(m): 7:32am
I think the fight is nothing but a sham.
1 Like
