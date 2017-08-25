₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by WotzupNG: 12:19pm
Nigerian Musical artiste and producer, Terry G shows off his parents on Instagram.
Check out the resemblance with his mum.
https://www.wotzup.ng/terry-g-shows-off-parents/
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Josephjnr(m): 12:22pm
Ginger!
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by femolacqua(m): 12:24pm
Agbako Master
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Shol3(f): 12:27pm
Fresh
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Dface2: 12:43pm
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by tammyboy1(m): 5:50pm
house of ginger...
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by MasterKim: 7:41pm
See as he take resemble en mama like poo
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Flashh: 9:08pm
Una sure say na una born this Terry-G?
These parents looks too decent.
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by RIPEnglish: 9:08pm
hope he do not acting crazy like before that he used to sang crazy songs
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by roldee(m): 9:08pm
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by amiibaby(f): 9:09pm
Silently and quietly walks out of this thread
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:09pm
nice
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Eleniyan231(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by dubolog: 9:09pm
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by jhudit(f): 9:09pm
At some point, this guy ruled music industry .
His parents are good looking.
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Nma27(f): 9:11pm
He's looking after his parents... Good son he is.
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Sunbassen: 9:11pm
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:12pm
Very young parents
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by datola: 9:12pm
Good looking parents.
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by elyte89: 9:13pm
Terry g nature/appearance is inversely proportionate to DT of his parent
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by greggng: 9:13pm
He doesn't play with them. They were my nebor back then at iju
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Lexusgs430: 9:15pm
Mummy, Daddy & Son Ginger....
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by emmasun2017: 9:16pm
Thank God Monday Amanyi aka Terry G is taking care of his parents. I could remember when they ate from hand to mouth in Ajoke Close, Iju station.
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by bayocanny: 9:16pm
Free madness
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Misskaycee21(f): 9:17pm
Young and good looking parents
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:17pm
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by bidexolumanish(m): 9:18pm
agbako ke
femolacqua:
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by QuietHammer(m): 9:18pm
femolacqua:agbako bawo? No curse the guy na
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Akowemoon(m): 9:19pm
greggng:
kipon telling lies you hear?
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by Bullhari007(m): 9:20pm
his parents look cool ... but where did he inherited his madness is it from his grandfather or from the Neighbour
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:22pm
Lovely family, forever young
|Re: Terry G Shows Off His Parents On Instagram (picture) by emmasun2017: 9:22pm
greggng:
Did you live in Ajoke close at Iju also. I lived for a long time before I relocated .Infact Monday was in the same choir with me in the mid nineties.
