Check out the resemblance with his mum.



https://www.wotzup.ng/terry-g-shows-off-parents/ Nigerian Musical artiste and producer, Terry G shows off his parents on Instagram.Check out the resemblance with his mum. 4 Likes

Ginger! 2 Likes

Agbako Master 5 Likes

Fresh 1 Like

house of ginger... 2 Likes 1 Share

See as he take resemble en mama like poo 3 Likes 2 Shares

Una sure say na una born this Terry-G?



These parents looks too decent. 26 Likes

hope he do not acting crazy like before that he used to sang crazy songs

Silently and quietly walks out of this thread

nice 1 Like

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T33BhWBM3Ls Cute.. 2 Likes 1 Share

At some point, this guy ruled music industry .



His parents are good looking. 13 Likes

He's looking after his parents... Good son he is. 1 Like

Very young parents 2 Likes

Good looking parents.

Terry g nature/appearance is inversely proportionate to DT of his parent 2 Likes

He doesn't play with them. They were my nebor back then at iju 1 Like

Mummy, Daddy & Son Ginger....

Thank God Monday Amanyi aka Terry G is taking care of his parents. I could remember when they ate from hand to mouth in Ajoke Close, Iju station. 5 Likes

Young and good looking parents

femolacqua:

Agbako Master agbako ke 3 Likes

femolacqua:

Agbako Master agbako bawo? No curse the guy na agbako bawo? No curse the guy na 2 Likes

greggng:

He doesn't play with them. They were my nebor back then at iju



kipon telling lies you hear? kipon telling lies you hear? 1 Like

is it from his grandfather or from the Neighbour his parents look cool ... but where did he inherited his madnessis it from his grandfather or from the Neighbour 2 Likes

Lovely family, forever young