Nigerian Musician and Producer, Terry G took to his IG page today to share this photo of his lookalike son as he resumes school in UK.
The proud dad captioned the photo;
"School boy @princeteerex #uk @cocomims #prouddad"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/terry-g-shares-photo-of-his-lookalike.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaZL7kjFON3/?hl=en
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Yomzzyblog: 6:10pm
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by iamJ(m): 6:10pm
check ooooo
May not be his kid
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:11pm
Yomzzyblog:I can see through that you are stingy
2 Likes
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:12pm
iamJ:Talk wetin dey your mind. I know you
1 Like
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Ebios(m): 6:16pm
But why UK
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Khd95(m): 6:31pm
Ebios:iam not understanding this ur question ooo
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 6:57pm
UK ke
1 Like
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by kay29000(m): 7:15pm
Nice. The kid also has dada hair.
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Dubby6(m): 8:21pm
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Flashh: 8:21pm
Yomzzyblog:Talk true Na. Terry G no dey here.
9 Likes
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by AHCB: 8:21pm
The product of too much weed.
4 Likes
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Correctbro1: 8:22pm
the boy already position lips for Igbo...
3 Likes
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by anibi9674: 8:22pm
another mad man in the making.
3 Likes
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by deb303(f): 8:23pm
lemme join the cute kid gang....hello cutie
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:25pm
Another Igbo or weed dealer to blow soonest in UK
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Franco2017(m): 8:25pm
cute
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by GreenMavro: 8:25pm
See the guy EYE witness face
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by SEMO007(m): 8:25pm
Ok
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by SherylMiracle(m): 8:26pm
Like Father...Like Son
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Houseofglam7(f): 8:28pm
I don't know what pleasure people derive in shaming children!
Imagine the maggots above saying all sorts about this innocent little boy!
If you ain't got something nice to say, don't say anything at all!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by NicoBaba(m): 8:29pm
if I say d truth now...dey wee start quoting me Eyely cute kid
1 Like
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by zakari247(m): 8:30pm
hmmm, so terry G the mad man get this kind sense to born this pikin. I pray make the one no go dy mad inside class cuz the gene of Igbo go don transfer. may God help the boy.Amen
1 Like
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by okerekeikpo: 8:30pm
This school is in Egbeda Lagos state
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by sylviaeo(f): 8:30pm
HE SHOULD HAVE PROTECTED D BOY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA. ANYWAY, EYEZ WITNESS
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by ambgiano(m): 8:31pm
Even the lil boy be like who don high before school run Its in the blood Runs in the veins lol
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Mckandre(m): 8:32pm
B
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by SlimBrawnie(f): 8:33pm
Op! Only you start thread, only you be first to comment.
Weh done sah!
Stingy-Stingy
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Comrade360: 8:33pm
These people claiming the kid is this... the kid is that... That your father didn't have the money to send to UK doesn't mean you should hate... Nonsense
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by Roon9(m): 8:34pm
Sharp guy! I heard the kid Is also in a football academy. If book no pay, ball go pay but if ball no pay last last na ginger ginger things o
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by PearlStreet(m): 8:35pm
Ebios:
Even Buhari goes there for treatment.
|Re: T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) by kidman96(m): 8:36pm
Weed pikin
