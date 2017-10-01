Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / T-Rex, Terry G's Son Resumes School In UK (Photo) (8611 Views)

Nigerian Musician and Producer, Terry G took to his IG page today to share this photo of his lookalike son as he resumes school in UK.



The proud dad captioned the photo;



"School boy @princeteerex #uk @cocomims #prouddad"



Gists Via:



May not be his kid check oooooMay not be his kid

Cute Kid! I can see through that you are stingy I can see through that you are stingy 2 Likes

check ooooo





May not be his kid Talk wetin dey your mind. I know you Talk wetin dey your mind. I know you 1 Like

But why UK

But why UK iam not understanding this ur question ooo iam not understanding this ur question ooo

UK ke 1 Like

Nice. The kid also has dada hair.

Cute Kid! Talk true Na. Terry G no dey here. 9 Likes

The product of too much weed. 4 Likes

the boy already position lips for Igbo... the boy already position lips for Igbo... 3 Likes

another mad man in the making. 3 Likes

lemme join the cute kid gang....hello cutie

Another Igbo or weed dealer to blow soonest in UK

cute

See the guy EYE witness face

Ok

Like Father...Like Son

I don't know what pleasure people derive in shaming children!

Imagine the maggots above saying all sorts about this innocent little boy!







If you ain't got something nice to say, don't say anything at all!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

if I say d truth now...dey wee start quoting me Eyely cute kid 1 Like

hmmm, so terry G the mad man get this kind sense to born this pikin. I pray make the one no go dy mad inside class cuz the gene of Igbo go don transfer. may God help the boy.Amen 1 Like

This school is in Egbeda Lagos state

HE SHOULD HAVE PROTECTED D BOY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA. ANYWAY, EYEZ WITNESS

Even the lil boy be like who don high before school run Its in the blood Runs in the veins lol

B

Op! Only you start thread, only you be first to comment.



Weh done sah!



Stingy-Stingy

These people claiming the kid is this... the kid is that... That your father didn't have the money to send to UK doesn't mean you should hate... Nonsense

Sharp guy! I heard the kid Is also in a football academy. If book no pay, ball go pay but if ball no pay last last na ginger ginger things o

But why UK

Even Buhari goes there for treatment. Even Buhari goes there for treatment.