|LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by AmbodOfLASU: 2:09pm
DETAILS OF OFFICIAL BULLETIN OF 25th AUGUST, 2017.
2017/2018 ONLINE ADMISSION SCREENING EXERCISE (100 LEVEL) AND DIRECT ENTRY (200 LEVEL) CANDIDATES
1. APPLICATION
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Lagos State University 2017/2018 Admission Screening Exercise, for candidates seeking admission via UTME (100 Level) and Direct Entry (200 Level). This ONLINE screening exercise is mandatory requirement for entry into Lagos State University.
2. ELIGIBILITY
Candidates who have chosen Lagos State University as their First Choice Institution in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 190 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise. In addition, Candidates must be at least 16 years of age, by 1st October, 2017.
ALL Pre-Degree Studies (PDS) students who have successfully completed their studies and wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University in the 2017/2018 Academic Session, who must have chosen Lagos State University as their First Choice Institution in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 190 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise.
ALL Direct Entry candidates, including LASU Foundation (JUPEB) Programme, who wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University for the 2017/2018 Academic Session, who must have obtained Direct Entry Form from JAMB are also eligible and must apply for the screening exercise.
Candidates of Lagos State Origin, for 100 & 200 Levels who have proved their claims before the Independent Indigeneship Verification Committee (IIVC) set up by the Lagos State University.
3. LIST OF ACCREDITED COURSES
Candidates should note that ONLY the accredited courses listed below are available for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. Therefore, candidates can only apply for ANY of the under-listed courses for which they possess relevant requirements for admission.
S/N
FACULTY
DEPARTMENT
1.
ARTS
- Arabic
- English
- Christian Studies
- French
- Islamic Studies
- History & International Studies
- Music
- Theatre Arts
- Portuguese / English
- Philosophy
- Yoruba
2.
EDUCATION
- Arabic Education
- Christian Studies Education
- Islamic Studies Education
- English Education
- French Education
- History Education
- Yoruba Education
- Biology Education
- Chemistry Education
- Mathematics Education
- Physics Education
- Physical & Health Education
- Health Education
- Computer Science Education
- Educational Technology
- Business Education
- Accounting Education
- Educational Management
- Geography Education
- Economics Education
- Political Science Education
3
LAW
- Law
4.
SCHOOL OF AGRICULTURE
- Agriculture
5.
MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
- Public Administration
- Marketing
- Accounting
- Banking & Finance
- Business Administration
- Management Technology
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- Insurance
6.
SCHOOL OF COMMUNICATION
- Mass Communication
7.
SCIENCE
- Biochemistry
- Botany
- Chemistry
- Fisheries
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Zoology
- Computer Science
8.
COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medicine
- Physiology
- Dentistry
- Nursing
9.
SOCIAL SCIENCES
- Geography & Planning
- Psychology
- Economics
- Political Science
- Sociology
10.
SCHOOL OF TRANSPORT
- Transport
11.
ENGINEERING
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electronics & Computer Engineering
- Chemical and Polymer Engineering
4. METHOD OF APPLICATION
A. ONLINE PAYMENT
Prospective Candidates will visit www.screening.lasu.edu.ng and select MAKE PAYMENT option in the drop down list at the top to PAY:
i. non-refundable LASU Internet Access fee of N3,000;
ii. and non-refundable Screening fee of N2,000.
The Prospective Candidates would be required to submit the following:
JAMB Registratio
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by AmbodOfLASU: 2:16pm
The cut off mark is 190 and they will admit only first choice candidates
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by AmbodOfLASU: 2:21pm
Today's LASU Official Bulletin
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by AmbodOfLASU: 2:51pm
Bush2013:
LASU is not holding any post utme examination this year.
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by midehill(m): 3:41pm
please are u sure the info is true
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by olatunji21(m): 4:12pm
67.8% for Nursing...Any hope?
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by SEEDORF441(m): 4:21pm
Das gud, so quick.
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by BornnAgainChild(f): 4:22pm
People still dey go lasu
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by jtigwell0: 4:51pm
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by jaychubi: 4:51pm
Really
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by GreenMavro: 4:53pm
kk
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by chizyann150(m): 4:54pm
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by baike(m): 4:55pm
AmbodOfLASU:this is totally nonsense
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by obaival(m): 4:55pm
Naija joke
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by Phenotech(m): 4:57pm
and JAMB just announce 120 Minimum?
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by dauddy97(m): 4:57pm
lasu don open flow, make oder universities follow
..rep fuoye
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by ggoldmine: 4:57pm
I trust Uniben, cutoff mark will be 200 and above.
Jokers at JAMB!
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:58pm
Waiting patiently from LAUTECH to announce there own cut-off mark!
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by stevenson007: 5:00pm
DROP YOU NUMBER TO BE ADDED TO THE WHATSAPP GROUP!
FOR MORE INFO.
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by stevenson007: 5:00pm
dd
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by SOLMICHAEL(m): 5:01pm
baike:You quoted everything just to type this?!! Issokay!!
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by stevenson007: 5:02pm
There is a Whatsapp group for the LASU 2017/2018 SCREENING EXERCISE, where you can get first hand Information.
Simply Signify by dropping your contacts and you will be added!
Ask your questions there and you will get effective answers!
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by acehood907(m): 5:03pm
Hahahaha 190 and 16 years chaiiiiii
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by Edu3Again: 5:04pm
CAN WE SEE THAT EDUCATION THE BANE OF THE SOUTH, THE NORTH NOW WANTS TO DRAG US DOWN TO THEIR LEVEL WITH 120 SCORE.7
THE SOUTH NEEDS TO LEAVE THIS ZOO
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by fineyemi(m): 5:05pm
This information is true. I got the bulletin from one of the admin in ojo campus today. No exam will be conducted. and there will likely be a supplementary screening.
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:06pm
Trash Nigerian Schools with Sadist Lecturer's
|Re: LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates by fineyemi(m): 5:08pm
olatunji21:All predegree student will get nursing b4 u
Federal Poly Ilaro Reg / Unilag Girls Sniffin Cocaine / Fupre 2008/2009 Post Ume How Was It?
Viewing this topic: lekshore, chantel95, remola04(m), ALEXANDREMAHONE, Lordaweezy, paramount123(m), preciousonwel, Dvoice123(m), kayteajay111(m), femani(m), afolayan22(m), Postboiswag(m), Sodijan(m), binaws(m), yinkard4me(m), ChickenLittle, dayo20002002, JohnJohn001, BreezyCB(m), Healer007, JB789, Corlah, Deem, saoseun(m), Marcus01, niri(m), Tripleanthony(m), rakish(m), stevenson007, AniseMutiu(m), olusola200, shevy878, hohafrank, Tegasmoney(m), weslambo, Pharoh, lakewealth(m), ecapi(m), muhamad9582(m), Pejah, ehissi(m), bopm, Kunzu(m), uk10(m), eduardo36(m), Horlahwahle(m), olaolu39(m), Kenndee(m), Antina(f), Boscojugunu(m) and 76 guest(s)
