Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by sleekkid2015: 4:03pm
This is to inform all candidates who have applied for admission into the Federal University of Technology, Minna for 2017/2018 academic session that the University's Pre-Admission Screening (UPASE) will hold at the University Main Campus. Gidan Kwano, Minna.
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by sleekkid2015: 4:05pm
FUTMinna Admissions seekers the wait is over
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by AkProsper(m): 4:25pm
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by onuhabel1(m): 4:28pm
sleekkid2015:y didnt they upload it on their website
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by UncleSnr(m): 4:29pm
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by RIPEnglish: 5:58pm
this was the school my brother is attended now. small school
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Chrisozone: 5:59pm
My school that year.... we rocked bosso and Gk
Not and easy school tho
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Emzyme(m): 5:59pm
Shey person fit still do change of course go d skul
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Chrisozone: 6:01pm
RIPEnglish:
Small school? Have u been there before?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by PrinceOgun: 6:01pm
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by tinny898(m): 6:05pm
pls what abt yaba tech do anyone knw wen dy re starting der own?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by RIPEnglish: 6:05pm
Chrisozone:yes
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Chrisozone: 6:13pm
RIPEnglish:
Which of the campus?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Aplaudez(m): 6:17pm
Admission this year ehn!
it'll be like soldier recruitment!
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by KnowMore: 6:22pm
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by firstclassmumu(m): 6:23pm
Fulani school
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by lordsharks(m): 6:25pm
With the ongoing strike?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by olajide21: 6:30pm
RIPEnglish:Small school ke? Its has a large campus
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by abdulq001(m): 6:32pm
RIPEnglish:
FUT Minna small school? Be real man
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by shaddoww: 6:33pm
So they are inviting even those with 120?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by hamzeiy: 6:37pm
RIPEnglish:probably he visited bosso campus.
have you gone to gk campus i.e the permanent site with the eng.g,ict,environment and managenent faculties or schools as we call them? do you know fut land mass xtend from gidan kwano in minna up to bida about 1hr 30mins drive just in length as for breath i dont even know...oga get your facts right. i rep nd love my school. no fut student dulls
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:37pm
RIPEnglish:which school small? Have u been to FUTMINNA permanent site?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:38pm
abdulq001:I tire o. May be he's comparing FUTMINNA with Oxford and Cambridge
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by kingrt2(m): 6:39pm
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by IYANGBALI: 6:40pm
I pray they give vickrotex admission o, its not easy to still be struggling for admission at age 38
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:40pm
hamzeiy:even if bosso campus he visited, did he not ask and know about FUTMINNA permanent site in Gidan Kwano? People always come here and badmouth schools out of ignorance
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:41pm
shaddoww:FUTMINNA is one of the best universities in Nigeria. No JAMBITE with less than 200 will gain admission there. Trust me
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:43pm
firstclassmumu:no wonder, coming from a username like yours
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:44pm
RIPEnglish:u went there in ur dream
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by firstclassmumu(m): 6:45pm
meforyou1:gerarahere
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:51pm
firstclassmumu:3rd class mumu
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by firstclassmumu(m): 6:55pm
meforyou1:goan ask my VC i graduated with first class. Ayam working as a GA at the university of petroleum institute ibadan
