₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,845 members, 3,756,430 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 07:24 PM

Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise (3667 Views)

LASU Announces Screening Exercise. To Admit Only First Choice Candidates / UNIZIK Awka Announces Screening Date / JAMB Announces Deadline For 2016/2017 Admission Exercise For All Schools (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by sleekkid2015: 4:03pm
This is to inform all candidates who have applied for admission into the Federal University of Technology, Minna for 2017/2018 academic session that the University's Pre-Admission Screening (UPASE) will hold at the University Main Campus. Gidan Kwano, Minna.

http://www.musbizusblog.co/2017/08/futminna-announces-screening-details-20172018-admission-exercise-see-details/

lalasticlala, ishilove, ejibabe

Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by sleekkid2015: 4:05pm
FUTMinna Admissions seekers the wait is over
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by AkProsper(m): 4:25pm
Thanks for the info . . . . . . . Check my signature⏬⏬⏬
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by onuhabel1(m): 4:28pm
sleekkid2015:
This is to inform all candidates who have applied for admission into the Federal University of Technology, Minna for 2017/2018 academic session that the University's Pre-Admission Screening (UPASE) will hold at the University Main Campus. Gidan Kwano, Minna.

http://www.musbizusblog.co/2017/08/futminna-announces-screening-details-20172018-admission-exercise-see-details/

lalasticlala, ishilove, ejibabe
y didnt they upload it on their website
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by UncleSnr(m): 4:29pm
You have projects and looking for where to sell them and make money? Click Here
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by RIPEnglish: 5:58pm
this was the school my brother is attended now. small school
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Chrisozone: 5:59pm
My school that year.... we rocked bosso and Gk


Not and easy school tho

1 Like

Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Emzyme(m): 5:59pm
Shey person fit still do change of course go d skul
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Chrisozone: 6:01pm
RIPEnglish:
this was the school my brother is attended now. small school

Small school? Have u been there before?

1 Like

Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by PrinceOgun: 6:01pm
Cool
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by tinny898(m): 6:05pm
pls what abt yaba tech do anyone knw wen dy re starting der own? undecided

1 Like

Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by RIPEnglish: 6:05pm
Chrisozone:


Small school? Have u been there before?
yes
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Chrisozone: 6:13pm
RIPEnglish:

yes

Which of the campus?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by Aplaudez(m): 6:17pm
Admission this year ehn!


it'll be like soldier recruitment!
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by KnowMore: 6:22pm
Okay
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by firstclassmumu(m): 6:23pm
Fulani school
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by lordsharks(m): 6:25pm
With the ongoing strike?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by olajide21: 6:30pm
RIPEnglish:
this was the school my brother is attended now. small school
Small school ke? Its has a large campus

1 Like

Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by abdulq001(m): 6:32pm
RIPEnglish:
this was the school my brother is attended now. small school

FUT Minna small school? Be real man

1 Like

Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by shaddoww: 6:33pm
So they are inviting even those with 120?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by hamzeiy: 6:37pm
RIPEnglish:

yes
probably he visited bosso campus.
have you gone to gk campus i.e the permanent site with the eng.g,ict,environment and managenent faculties or schools as we call them? do you know fut land mass xtend from gidan kwano in minna up to bida about 1hr 30mins drive just in length as for breath i dont even know...oga get your facts right. i rep nd love my school. no fut student dulls

1 Like

Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:37pm
RIPEnglish:
this was the school my brother is attended now. small school
which school small? Have u been to FUTMINNA permanent site?
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:38pm
abdulq001:


FUT Minna small school? Be real man
I tire o. May be he's comparing FUTMINNA with Oxford and Cambridge
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by kingrt2(m): 6:39pm
Someone add my number to any fupre aspirants group on WhatsApp 08133567318
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by IYANGBALI: 6:40pm
I pray they give vickrotex admission o, its not easy to still be struggling for admission at age 38 cry cry
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:40pm
hamzeiy:

probably he visited bosso campus.
have you gone to gk campus i.e the oernanent site with the eng g,ict,environment and managenent faculties ir schools as we call then? do you know fut land mass xtend from gidan kwano in minna up to bida about 1hr 30mins drive just in length for breath i dont even know...oga get your facts right. i rep nd love my school. no fut student dulls
even if bosso campus he visited, did he not ask and know about FUTMINNA permanent site in Gidan Kwano? People always come here and badmouth schools out of ignorance
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:41pm
shaddoww:
So they are inviting even those with 120?
FUTMINNA is one of the best universities in Nigeria. No JAMBITE with less than 200 will gain admission there. Trust me
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:43pm
firstclassmumu:
Fulani school
no wonder, coming from a username like yours
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:44pm
RIPEnglish:

yes
u went there in ur dream
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by firstclassmumu(m): 6:45pm
meforyou1:
no wonder, coming from a username like yours
gerarahere
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by meforyou1(m): 6:51pm
firstclassmumu:
gerarahere
3rd class mumu
Re: Futminna Announces Screening Details For 2017/2018 Admission Exercise by firstclassmumu(m): 6:55pm
meforyou1:
3rd class mumu
goan ask my VC i graduated with first class. Ayam working as a GA at the university of petroleum institute ibadan

(0) (1) (Reply)

When Will The Polytechnic Ibadan Begin Awarding B.tech degrees? / Uniben Clearance For 2015/2016 / Adekunle Ajasin University,akungba Akoka,post Utme 2011/2012

Viewing this topic: LordIsaac(m), supremsuccess(m), onuhabel1(m), madjnr, papajyde2000, DammyBae(f), ayofe72(m), Shydon(m), lordcyno(m), zagadat1, uhuru77, ricson11(m), emperorAY(m), CondomSir, manofsense, engrsenator(m), Aspako44(m), Dcomrade(m), koribobo, Idenyijoshua(m), hamzeiy, deewhydoski, oloyede11(m), Bankzunofficial, Smone(m) and 34 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.