₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,346 members, 3,751,023 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 10:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Steps To Writing A Good CV (1476 Views)
8 Important Factors Nigeria Fresh Graduate Needs To Check Before Submitting Cv / Start Earning Over N9,000 Daily By Writing A Few Articles!!! / Components Of A Good CV (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Steps To Writing A Good CV by BlueBrothers(m): 4:49pm On Aug 25
Your CV gives employer summary about you, and it is very important for your CV to impress employers as they do not have the whole time to go through the details of your CV. As such "FIRST IMPRESSION MATTERS MOST" comes to play here. Your CV should not be bored to employers.
Here are some Sample CVs to guide you:
Fresh Graduate CV
Accountant CV
Here are some few steps to writing a good CV:
Identify the right personal details to include:
Learn what to add and what to leave out, such as whether to include your marital status or nickname.
Add a personal statement: Find out what one is and how it can be used to focus a potential employer's attention on your best attributes.
Know what to include in the skill section: Discover how to bring your skills to the fore and make sure you understand the difference between transferable, job-related and adaptive skills.
Mention former jobs: Brush up on the best ways to present former or current employment in a way that shows you in the best light.
Don’t forget your qualifications: Learn what to include, how to select relevant qualifications for a particular CV and why not listing everything exhaustively is crucial.
Tailor it to the application: Gain skills with writing a CV that is adapted to an individual employer or a particular sector of industry to get the best results.
Keep it up to date: Find out the best ways of keeping your CV up to date so that it is ready to go at a moment's notice.
SOURCE: http://www.careersnig.com/2017/05/steps-to-writing-good-cv.html?m=1
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by froz(m): 7:06am On Aug 26
Keep em coming OP.
u can never know it all, even though u think u do.
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by tripleY(m): 8:12am
useful..
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by smartxyz(m): 9:03am
Nice1
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by ioreth69(f): 9:04am
.
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by amylomo(f): 9:14am
Aiit
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by jericco1(m): 9:14am
Yet to write mine.
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by nenergy(m): 9:16am
Does your CV shout or whisper? Check my signature.
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by kittykollinxx(m): 9:19am
CV matter yaff tire me. CV is different stroke for different folks.
1 Like
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by baski92(m): 9:33am
Oga good cv or even better cv na matters, if God say you go get the job, something go stop from getting it
1 Like
|Re: Steps To Writing A Good CV by MaryKaku007(m): 9:44am
CV this... CV that
(0) (Reply)
How Far About Immigration Result? / Any Info On Chevron Exam/ Interviews / Please Family Members, Can Anyone In The House Hint Me On How Kpmg Test Questions Look Like? How Can
Viewing this topic: Joefixy(m), Ermacc, tens4real(m) and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13