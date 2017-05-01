

Here are some Sample CVs to guide you:







Fresh Graduate CV

Accountant CV













Here are some few steps to writing a good CV:



Identify the right personal details to include:

Learn what to add and what to leave out, such as whether to include your marital status or nickname.



Add a personal statement: Find out what one is and how it can be used to focus a potential employer's attention on your best attributes.



Know what to include in the skill section: Discover how to bring your skills to the fore and make sure you understand the difference between transferable, job-related and adaptive skills.



Mention former jobs: Brush up on the best ways to present former or current employment in a way that shows you in the best light.



Don’t forget your qualifications: Learn what to include, how to select relevant qualifications for a particular CV and why not listing everything exhaustively is crucial.



Tailor it to the application: Gain skills with writing a CV that is adapted to an individual employer or a particular sector of industry to get the best results.



Keep it up to date: Find out the best ways of keeping your CV up to date so that it is ready to go at a moment's notice.



SOURCE: Your CV gives employer summary about you, and it is very important for your CV to impress employers as they do not have the whole time to go through the details of your CV. As such "FIRST IMPRESSION MATTERS MOST" comes to play here. Your CV should not be bored to employers.Here are some Sample CVs to guide you:Fresh Graduate CVAccountant CVHere are some few steps to writing a good CV:Identify the right personal details to include:Learn what to add and what to leave out, such as whether to include your marital status or nickname.Add a personal statement: Find out what one is and how it can be used to focus a potential employer's attention on your best attributes.Know what to include in the skill section: Discover how to bring your skills to the fore and make sure you understand the difference between transferable, job-related and adaptive skills.Mention former jobs: Brush up on the best ways to present former or current employment in a way that shows you in the best light.Don’t forget your qualifications: Learn what to include, how to select relevant qualifications for a particular CV and why not listing everything exhaustively is crucial.Tailor it to the application: Gain skills with writing a CV that is adapted to an individual employer or a particular sector of industry to get the best results.Keep it up to date: Find out the best ways of keeping your CV up to date so that it is ready to go at a moment's notice.SOURCE: http://www.careersnig.com/2017/05/steps-to-writing-good-cv.html?m=1