METHOD OF APPLICATION



Eligible candidates should Log on to the ABSU portal (



Proceed to any branch of our designated Banks listed below and pay N2,000.00 for the Aptitude Test and N3,000.00 for Screening of Certificates and checking of admission status:



ABSU Microfinance Bank; Sky Bank Plc;



Zenith Bank Plc; First Bank Plc; Ecobank Plc,



Fidelity Bank Plc; Union Bank Plc; UBA Plc.



Get back to the ABSU portal (abiastateuniversity.edu.ng) and click on Applicant.



Select ABSU Aptitude Test



Complete the Application Form, ensure you upload a clear passport photograph to avoid rejection of candidate and download a copy as an evidence of registration.



CLOSING DATE:



The closing date for the registration of the Aptitude Test is Monday 18th September, 2017.



Dr. (Mrs) Evelyn N. Iheukwumere



Registrar



120 cut off mark... I'm sure they are looking for unsuspecting candidates to defraud 1 Like

Are you for real?

Confirmed!!! It is so real. 1 Like







https://myschool.com.ng/absu/news/55760/absu-post-utme-admission-2017-eligibility-cut-off-mark-and-registration-details.html It's true but I have to say ABSU no get shame. Choosing 120 while Fed Poly Nekede is using 180 self.

https://myschool.com.ng/absu/news/55760/absu-post-utme-admission-2017-eligibility-cut-off-mark-and-registration-details.html u no know say absu need money na trick to extort students without giving dem any admission just look at their school fees schedule u will undastand wat I'm saying u no know say absu need money na trick to extort students without giving dem any admission just look at their school fees schedule u will undastand wat I'm saying 5 Likes

It is just a means to generate revenue by the School. Trust me the real cutoff will surface when aspirants with 120 are unable to gain admission

Schools need money,that's why jamb reduce the cut off to 120..if you think jamb did it alone..you can believe anything....it is in conjunction with some schools who need students!!!

Ok oo

In as much as dis is to expliot d public buh some people wud bribe their way thru and we wud end up having 100 level students dat scored 120 and 140 in jamb...dis is pathetic..... Why is all of dis happening to nigeria...?.

We know the universities the 120 cutoff will be for and those that won't follow.... Education is now a joke in Naija

Lol...meaning more money will come in through sale of post utme forms... 1 Like

cut off 120 make dem kuku make am 20 mark 1 Like

hahahahaha IPOB university. 2 Likes

Don't mind them . They Want to bastardize education just like the military especially NA. A brilliant JSS 3 student can blast 121 in Jamb Don't mind them . They Want to bastardize education just like the military especially NA. A brilliant JSS 3 student can blast 121 in Jamb

What most people fail to understand with this 120 cut off mark, it's pure business of making money..



If 200k people was to buy post Ume form when cut off is 200, 450k people would buy when it's 120 cut off, thus generating more income for the government/school...



Its no surprise this is coming frm ABSU, they love money more than service. 1 Like

The 120 cut-off make is a conspiracy between JAMB and the Universities, they want them to make money through screening or Post UTME form.

But this is really unfair, u said cut off 120. Den put total screening at 5000.



Knowing fully well dar u not interested in students below 180 jamb score yet u invited dem to come make donation



It's unfair.

Chai.

If evwryone who applied paid the 5k as stipulated...dont you know how many millions thats gonna generate for the school....igbo man sense at work If evwryone who applied paid the 5k as stipulated...dont you know how many millions thats gonna generate for the school....igbo man sense at work

I thought ASUU rejected the 120 cut-off mark, why is ABSU adjusting to it already.

who can help with absu apptitude test past question pls

This is done to make up for N800billion + that ASUU is asking for from the fed gov. And secondly to allow more Hausa to go to school. At the end, the poor masses will suffer it. Naija NASA ooo!

I am still wondering how campuses like these call themselves University. These are glorified contraptions called schools. I am ashamed that we have descended so low as a country. Schools like these already had low standards, churn out poor quality graduates, so I am not surprised. I am still wondering how campuses like these call themselves University. These are glorified contraptions called schools. I am ashamed that we have descended so low as a country. Schools like these already had low standards, churn out poor quality graduates, so I am not surprised.

Legit robbery. You pay for aptitude test and certificate bla bla. Anyway the uni must chop to

Gaining admission into high institution with a shabby mark of 120 out of 400 is too bad this will really corrupt the prestigious reputation for such institution. I did mine 4times and the least mark I had was 158.but the story change when I ask my self this question are the questions set from outer space? if yes are my colleagues not passing it? why is mine different? then I decided to fully prepare for it by reading and studying crazily. student should always learn to academically work harder whenever they are preparing for examination

ABSU could even go below 120. That school can do anything to get money. ABSU could even go below 120. That school can do anything to get money.

