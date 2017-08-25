₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by youngscholar(m): 5:09pm
All candidates who selected Abia State University as their first and second choice in the 2017 JAMB Examination and scored up to National cut-off of 120 and above are hereby invited to register for Aptitude Test exercise.The Registration forms for the Aptitude Test are available on-line from Monday 28th August, 2017.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
Eligible candidates should Log on to the ABSU portal (www.abiastateuniversity.edu.ng) and generate an invoice.
Proceed to any branch of our designated Banks listed below and pay N2,000.00 for the Aptitude Test and N3,000.00 for Screening of Certificates and checking of admission status:
ABSU Microfinance Bank; Sky Bank Plc;
Zenith Bank Plc; First Bank Plc; Ecobank Plc,
Fidelity Bank Plc; Union Bank Plc; UBA Plc.
Get back to the ABSU portal (abiastateuniversity.edu.ng) and click on Applicant.
Select ABSU Aptitude Test
Complete the Application Form, ensure you upload a clear passport photograph to avoid rejection of candidate and download a copy as an evidence of registration.
CLOSING DATE:
The closing date for the registration of the Aptitude Test is Monday 18th September, 2017.
Dr. (Mrs) Evelyn N. Iheukwumere
Registrar
http://www.schoolng.ml/538/absu-post-utme-form-2017-out-cut-of-mark-and-eligibilit
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by swiz123(m): 5:10pm
120 cut off mark... I'm sure they are looking for unsuspecting candidates to defraud
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by AtkinsPlanet(m): 5:17pm
Are you for real?
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Kings1464(m): 5:42pm
Confirmed!!! It is so real.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Daniel2802(m): 6:38pm
It's true but I have to say ABSU no get shame. Choosing 120 while Fed Poly Nekede is using 180 self.
https://myschool.com.ng/absu/news/55760/absu-post-utme-admission-2017-eligibility-cut-off-mark-and-registration-details.html
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by rotimi9: 6:42pm
Daniel2802:u no know say absu need money na trick to extort students without giving dem any admission just look at their school fees schedule u will undastand wat I'm saying
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Daniel2802(m): 7:06pm
rotimi9:I've checked and I totally agree with you.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Kings1464(m): 8:02pm
It is just a means to generate revenue by the School. Trust me the real cutoff will surface when aspirants with 120 are unable to gain admission
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by babyfaceafrica: 8:18pm
Schools need money,that's why jamb reduce the cut off to 120..if you think jamb did it alone..you can believe anything....it is in conjunction with some schools who need students!!!
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by kings09(m): 8:18pm
Ok oo
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Stellie(f): 8:19pm
In as much as dis is to expliot d public buh some people wud bribe their way thru and we wud end up having 100 level students dat scored 120 and 140 in jamb...dis is pathetic..... Why is all of dis happening to nigeria...?.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by gurunlocker: 8:19pm
We know the universities the 120 cutoff will be for and those that won't follow.... Education is now a joke in Naija
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by bigerboy200: 8:20pm
Lol...meaning more money will come in through sale of post utme forms...
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by drunkcow(m): 8:20pm
cut off 120 make dem kuku make am 20 mark
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by iluvdonjazzy: 8:21pm
hahahahaha IPOB university.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by bellotaofeek: 8:21pm
Daniel2802:
Don't mind them . They Want to bastardize education just like the military especially NA. A brilliant JSS 3 student can blast 121 in Jamb
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by amuokuko: 8:22pm
What most people fail to understand with this 120 cut off mark, it's pure business of making money..
If 200k people was to buy post Ume form when cut off is 200, 450k people would buy when it's 120 cut off, thus generating more income for the government/school...
Its no surprise this is coming frm ABSU, they love money more than service.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Dmeji4444(m): 8:22pm
The 120 cut-off make is a conspiracy between JAMB and the Universities, they want them to make money through screening or Post UTME form.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by adedayourt(m): 8:22pm
But this is really unfair, u said cut off 120. Den put total screening at 5000.
Knowing fully well dar u not interested in students below 180 jamb score yet u invited dem to come make donation
It's unfair.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by eminent007(m): 8:23pm
Chai.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by orbis(m): 8:25pm
Daniel2802:
If evwryone who applied paid the 5k as stipulated...dont you know how many millions thats gonna generate for the school....igbo man sense at work
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Franco93: 8:25pm
I thought ASUU rejected the 120 cut-off mark, why is ABSU adjusting to it already.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by gr8cany: 8:27pm
who can help with absu apptitude test past question pls
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by mzlee01: 8:27pm
This is done to make up for N800billion + that ASUU is asking for from the fed gov. And secondly to allow more Hausa to go to school. At the end, the poor masses will suffer it. Naija NASA ooo!
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by MRLANNISTER(m): 8:27pm
youngscholar:
I am still wondering how campuses like these call themselves University. These are glorified contraptions called schools. I am ashamed that we have descended so low as a country. Schools like these already had low standards, churn out poor quality graduates, so I am not surprised.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by RexEmmyGee: 8:28pm
Legit robbery. You pay for aptitude test and certificate bla bla. Anyway the uni must chop to
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by ihedioramma: 8:28pm
rotimi9:How much is there school fees please .
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by oyewolestephen(m): 8:30pm
Gaining admission into high institution with a shabby mark of 120 out of 400 is too bad this will really corrupt the prestigious reputation for such institution. I did mine 4times and the least mark I had was 158.but the story change when I ask my self this question are the questions set from outer space? if yes are my colleagues not passing it? why is mine different? then I decided to fully prepare for it by reading and studying crazily. student should always learn to academically work harder whenever they are preparing for examination
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by MissingBudget: 8:33pm
Daniel2802:
ABSU could even go below 120. That school can do anything to get money.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Balkan(m): 8:33pm
Daniel2802:They want to make money. That is it. any person that did not score up to 200 will find it difficult to pass the post UME .
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Topmaike007(m): 8:34pm
Daniel2802:na money dem dey find u go see am say na pple wey get 200 dem go admit pass.
|Re: Absu Post-utme Form 2017 Out - Cut Off Mark & Eligibility by Shakingdbumbum: 8:42pm
Admission is easy nowadays, especially on state schools if you hot the cash for school fee.
