₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,666 members, 3,748,500 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 11:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN (17097 Views)
Actor Emeka Rollas & Wife Celebrate 13 Year Wedding Anniversary / IS HE GAY? Nollywood Actor Emeka Rollas Undergoes Anal Surgery / Emeka Ike To Pastor Chris Okotie: You Are An Anti-christ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by MrNollyzone: 5:38pm
Finally, the lingering leadership tussle in the Actors Guild of Nigeria has finally ended with the body now having a well recognized President in person of Emeka Rollas.
Emeka was elected after a keenly contested election which now sees both faction of Emeka Ike and Ibinabo Fiberesima being officially dissolved.
Emeka , a onetime General Secretary of the Guild emerged as President at a recent election of the Guild and by his election, the controversies that has characterized the guild in over four leaders has been resolved.
Actor, Emeka Ike was had 14 votes while Emeka Rollas had 42 votes to win the powerful seat of leadership in Nollywood.
http://news.nollyzone.com/emeka-rollas-defeats-emeka-ike-becomes-president-agn/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by auntysimbiat(f): 5:41pm
congrats to the emeka that won
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by Seguntimmy(m): 5:47pm
Actor's Guild? Which actor are they guiding? With all what we are seeing in our Nollywood, I dnt think they are guiding any actor o.
.
Well, congrats to the winner.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by MrNollyzone: 5:55pm
lol
Seguntimmy:
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by kidap: 5:56pm
congratulation to emeka
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by RIPEnglish: 9:16pm
Who is they cuz i don't knowed them
1 Like
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by roldee(m): 9:16pm
.
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by amiibaby(f): 9:16pm
Good congrats
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by roldee(m): 9:16pm
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by soberdrunk(m): 9:16pm
If not that am fasting and i dont like to disrespect people, i will have said this Oga Emeka Rollas head be like Bosch Brake pad......
9 Likes
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by MARKETfund: 9:17pm
Emeka Ike I think e yaf do for you in this actors guild president palava
first it was Fiberisima, she trounced you
Now your namesake
Lol
4 Likes
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by KingsleyCEO: 9:17pm
Is just for the name and nothing more.
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by chukslawrence(m): 9:17pm
Ok
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by adisabarber(m): 9:17pm
Lucky lucky for the winner, eku iroju for the loser
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by Crixina(f): 9:17pm
Done
1 Like
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by dubolog: 9:17pm
Emeka n Emeka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T33BhWBM3Ls
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by agbonkamen(f): 9:17pm
Emeka lost to Emeka
10 Likes
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by Omofunaab2: 9:18pm
Okay
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by geesilver(m): 9:18pm
lets hope emeka ike will not go to court this time around.
2 Likes
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by Blacky287(m): 9:18pm
Such is life either you win or you loose congrats to the winner
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by cyberdurable(m): 9:19pm
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by toyinjimoh(m): 9:20pm
We hear
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by AmandaLuv(f): 9:21pm
Congrats to the winner
1 Like
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by aku626(m): 9:21pm
They're both winners EMEKA
2 Likes
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by UnknownT: 9:22pm
Ehyah.... Emeka Ike lost his only consolation after the "loss of his wife"... Bad day for him. All the actors and actresses Nollywood is churning out and less than 100 voted, that's interesting
3 Likes
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by Franco93: 9:23pm
It is been long I heard the name, Emeka Rollas... Congrats though
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by Beehshorp(m): 9:23pm
Will this one tell he directors that ghosts don't knock before entering the house.. Because Nollywood dey off me
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by Alariwo2: 9:26pm
As expected, I before others (Ibo) people have colonized Nollywood
Two Emekas contesting when we have Yorubas, Hausas, Fulanis and many others making up Nollywood. Rubbish and nonsense
BTW what are they still doing under Nollywood. Why haven't they formed biafrawood #yeye
2 Likes
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by EmekaBlue(m): 9:26pm
and EmekaBlue is reading this
1 Like
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by lenghtinny(m): 9:27pm
What's a Rollas
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by wunmi590(m): 9:28pm
Waiting for Emeka ike to come out publicly and say, the election was rigged, and he would go to court, as a normal Nigeria political word after losing
2 Likes
|Re: Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN by bedspread: 9:29pm
Na EMEKA STILL BE PRESIDENT
2 Likes
Runtown Bottle Feeding His Son (Photos) / J-Martins Reprimands Wizkid For 'Broke Fan' Comment / RMD, Mbong Amata And Nick Cannon At Pan African Film Festival [PICS]
Viewing this topic: chiwex(m), Donyswit, Jckleiin(m), uwani(f), peemeeks(m), Michelbaby, lalo128, BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, pizzalord, danwa25(m), elniro, edoboy33(m), nosike3(m), haywire1 and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3