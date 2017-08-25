Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emeka Rollas Defeats Emeka Ike To Become President Of AGN (17097 Views)

http://news.nollyzone.com/emeka-rollas-defeats-emeka-ike-becomes-president-agn/ Finally, the lingering leadership tussle in the Actors Guild of Nigeria has finally ended with the body now having a well recognized President in person of Emeka Rollas.Emeka was elected after a keenly contested election which now sees both faction of Emeka Ike and Ibinabo Fiberesima being officially dissolved.Emeka , a onetime General Secretary of the Guild emerged as President at a recent election of the Guild and by his election, the controversies that has characterized the guild in over four leaders has been resolved.Actor, Emeka Ike was had 14 votes while Emeka Rollas had 42 votes to win the powerful seat of leadership in Nollywood. 1 Like 1 Share

congrats to the emeka that won 30 Likes 1 Share

Actor's Guild? Which actor are they guiding? With all what we are seeing in our Nollywood, I dnt think they are guiding any actor o.

Well, congrats to the winner. 5 Likes 1 Share

Seguntimmy:

Actor's Guild? Which actor are they guiding? With all what we are seeing in our Nollywood, I dnt think they are guiding any actor o.

Well, congrats to the winner. lol

congratulation to emeka

Who is they cuz i don't knowed them 1 Like

Good congrats

RIPEnglish:

If not that am fasting and i dont like to disrespect people, i will have said this Oga Emeka Rollas head be like Bosch Brake pad...... 9 Likes





first it was Fiberisima, she trounced you

Now your namesake



Lol Emeka Ike I think e yaf do for you in this actors guild president palavafirst it was Fiberisima, she trounced youNow your namesakeLol 4 Likes

Is just for the name and nothing more.

Ok

Lucky lucky for the winner, eku iroju for the loser

Done 1 Like





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T33BhWBM3Ls Emeka n Emeka

Emeka lost to Emeka 10 Likes

Okay

lets hope emeka ike will not go to court this time around. 2 Likes

Such is life either you win or you loose congrats to the winner

We hear

Congrats to the winner 1 Like

They're both winners EMEKA 2 Likes

Ehyah.... Emeka Ike lost his only consolation after the "loss of his wife"... Bad day for him. All the actors and actresses Nollywood is churning out and less than 100 voted, that's interesting 3 Likes

It is been long I heard the name, Emeka Rollas... Congrats though

Will this one tell he directors that ghosts don't knock before entering the house.. Because Nollywood dey off me

As expected, I before others (Ibo) people have colonized Nollywood



Two Emekas contesting when we have Yorubas, Hausas, Fulanis and many others making up Nollywood. Rubbish and nonsense



BTW what are they still doing under Nollywood. Why haven't they formed biafrawood #yeye 2 Likes

and EmekaBlue is reading this 1 Like

What's a Rollas

Waiting for Emeka ike to come out publicly and say, the election was rigged, and he would go to court, as a normal Nigeria political word after losing 2 Likes