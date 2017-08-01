₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by bumi10: 5:51pm
The subscribers of the Glo mobile network in four local government areas of Ondo State have been unable to use the network for the past two weeks as the 33 stations in the areas have been shut down by the security men manning them.
The affected four local government areas are:
1. Akoko North-East
2. Akoko North-West
3. Akoko South-East
4. Akoko South-West Local Governments
According to reports, the guards were said to have taken the action in protest against the telecom giants following non-payment of their salaries for the past 11 months by the security outfit, Concord Security Limited, contracted by Glo to hire the guards.
Some of the 66 guards who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday lamented that the security company was owing them 11 months salary, and they could not cope doing the job again. One of them said;
"We have to shut down the stations we are guarding because of non-payment of our salaries, we have contacted our employer, Concord Security Limited in Akure but our boss, Mr. Friday told us that Glo was owing him that is why he too is owing us.
“We want to appeal to the management of Glo Telecommunicaton to pay our company so that they could pay us too. We are earning N10,000 as salary per month, you can see that that is too small for us but we are managing it, yet they are denying us the money, this is unfair”
The General Manager of Concord Security Company, who was identified as Mr. Friday admitted that the company was owing the security guards. According to Daily Post, the man said he was owing the workers because Glo was owing him too, but explained that the matter has been resolved.
“ We are owing them, we are not denying that; it is due to the economic problem in the country. Our client, Globacom is owing us 16 months and we are able to pay the security up to 11 months. I have talked to them that it was not an intentional act for us to owe them because we are contractors. When our clients pay us, we pay our workers,” Friday explained
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/08/telecom-giants-glo-shuts-down-in-ondo.html
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Seguntimmy(m): 5:59pm
did these happen under the previous administration? Companies folding up, youths been therefore rendered jobless, thereby causing high crime rate.
BUHARI, WHY ALL THESE?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Zimri(m): 6:01pm
And our innocent graduates want to work with MTN, Glo and Airtel.
SMH
The head of those people who bought 1.6GB from glo but couldn't use ordinary 500mb will continue to fight now
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Zimri(m): 6:03pm
Seguntimmy:
Na Buhari dey sell data wey you no go fit use? Glo is solely responsible
7 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by EKITI001: 6:21pm
After packing all their money for funke Akindele & co.. Wat a shame!!
3 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by coolzeal(m): 6:22pm
The only network with credible Internet(3g) has shut down and to make matters worse, no power supply for the past two years.
I know because I serve as a Youth Corper in Akoko South East. Terrible.
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Flashh: 10:02pm
Why won't they? When they waste money on yeyebrities, but forget about those workers making it done for them.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by RIPEnglish: 10:02pm
stupid slow network, why will they not shutted down
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by StopBanningMyEx: 10:03pm
Like play, like play this story hit FP...
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by swiz123(m): 10:03pm
And they are busy making every tom and dick celebrity their ambasador.. I guess they are owing them too... Dead network
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by fashrola(m): 10:03pm
And there's no Glo network in Uyo since yesterday....
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by liftedhigh: 10:03pm
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by liftedhigh: 10:03pm
Hmm
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by bettercreature(m): 10:04pm
EKITI001:Very stupid company! they are not making any impact they are just paying celebrities and footballers
Payporte will end up like this as well
6 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by eleojo23: 10:04pm
Nigeria has never had it this bad.
Smh...
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by GloryCardinal(m): 10:05pm
10mobile loading
Mtn and Airtel are Baba now
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Deolaw: 10:06pm
They would rather pay some useless noise makers called musicians
4 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by kaycyor: 10:06pm
Na only Akoko L.G.A Glo dey work on for the whole of Ondo!!
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by lereinter(m): 10:13pm
when they ve use all their to advertise on supersport....
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by malakus(m): 10:13pm
h
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by adisabarber(m): 10:14pm
Shebi una dey sell diesel, that one no pass salary ?
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Maxvasia(m): 10:15pm
J
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Hadeya(m): 10:15pm
Glo again?
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by laraemi(f): 10:15pm
.
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by herkeym001(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Ekwekwe1(m): 10:18pm
Afonja network
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by ultron12345: 10:18pm
.
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by oladayo63(m): 10:18pm
This GLO situation is synonymous to the fake life people live these days.
They try to impress others (mostly those who don't give a damn) that you have what in reality you don't. Yet, most can't afford a three-square meal and wallow in the thick of 'bad' debt.
GLO go on spending-spree to have every tom-d!ck-and-harry celebrity on their ambassadorial list, yet neglect the components that requires basic needs.
The likes of Nordstrom, GE, Boeing, Walmart, etc didn't go this way!
Adenuga should learn from Dangote now...
4 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by SalamRushdie: 10:19pm
Those security men don't know they have no business with Glo but concord security who the actually work for ..I trust my man Adenuga will decend on both them and concord security before the end of next week they don't know how mean Mike can be when you try to block his way in life .
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by kittykollinxx(m): 10:24pm
but they can sign celebs for huge amount of money. nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by Ayoemrys(m): 10:28pm
bumi10:they are owing their securities 11 month in Ibadan
|Re: Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:32pm
Lawless country. How can a contractor to a major telecommunication company:
1. Owe salaries
2. Pay below minimum wage ?
Is there a government in Nigeria at all ?
2 Likes
