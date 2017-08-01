Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Glo Shuts Down In Ondo Over Non-payment Of Workers Salary (6261 Views)

The affected four local government areas are:



1. Akoko North-East

2. Akoko North-West

3. Akoko South-East

4. Akoko South-West Local Governments



According to reports, the guards were said to have taken the action in protest against the telecom giants following non-payment of their salaries for the past 11 months by the security outfit, Concord Security Limited, contracted by Glo to hire the guards.



Some of the 66 guards who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday lamented that the security company was owing them 11 months salary, and they could not cope doing the job again. One of them said;



"We have to shut down the stations we are guarding because of non-payment of our salaries, we have contacted our employer, Concord Security Limited in Akure but our boss, Mr. Friday told us that Glo was owing him that is why he too is owing us.



“We want to appeal to the management of Glo Telecommunicaton to pay our company so that they could pay us too. We are earning N10,000 as salary per month, you can see that that is too small for us but we are managing it, yet they are denying us the money, this is unfair”



The General Manager of Concord Security Company, who was identified as Mr. Friday admitted that the company was owing the security guards. According to Daily Post, the man said he was owing the workers because Glo was owing him too, but explained that the matter has been resolved.



“ We are owing them, we are not denying that; it is due to the economic problem in the country. Our client, Globacom is owing us 16 months and we are able to pay the security up to 11 months. I have talked to them that it was not an intentional act for us to owe them because we are contractors. When our clients pay us, we pay our workers,” Friday explained





did these happen under the previous administration? Companies folding up, youths been therefore rendered jobless, thereby causing high crime rate.

BUHARI, WHY ALL THESE? 19 Likes 1 Share





And our innocent graduates want to work with MTN, Glo and Airtel.



SMH



The head of those people who bought 1.6GB from glo but couldn't use ordinary 500mb will continue to fight now And our innocent graduates want to work with MTN, Glo and Airtel.SMHThe head of those people who bought 1.6GB from glo but couldn't use ordinary 500mb will continue to fight now 8 Likes 1 Share

Seguntimmy:

did these happen under the previous administration? Companies folding up, youths been therefore rendered jobless, thereby causing high crime rate.

BUHARI, WHY ALL THESE?

Na Buhari dey sell data wey you no go fit use? Glo is solely responsible Na Buhari dey sell data wey you no go fit use? Glo is solely responsible 7 Likes

After packing all their money for funke Akindele & co.. Wat a shame!! 3 Likes

The only network with credible Internet(3g) has shut down and to make matters worse, no power supply for the past two years.





I know because I serve as a Youth Corper in Akoko South East. Terrible. 2 Likes

Why won't they? When they waste money on yeyebrities, but forget about those workers making it done for them. 15 Likes 2 Shares

stupid slow network, why will they not shutted down

Like play, like play this story hit FP...

And they are busy making every tom and dick celebrity their ambasador.. I guess they are owing them too... Dead network

And there's no Glo network in Uyo since yesterday.... 2 Likes

Hmm

EKITI001:

After packing all their money for funke Akindele & co.. Wat a shame!! Very stupid company! they are not making any impact they are just paying celebrities and footballers

Payporte will end up like this as well Very stupid company! they are not making any impact they are just paying celebrities and footballersPayporte will end up like this as well 6 Likes

Nigeria has never had it this bad.



Smh...

10mobile loading





Mtn and Airtel are Baba now 2 Likes

They would rather pay some useless noise makers called musicians 4 Likes

Na only Akoko L.G.A Glo dey work on for the whole of Ondo!! 2 Likes

when they ve use all their to advertise on supersport....

h

Shebi una dey sell diesel, that one no pass salary ? 2 Likes

J

Glo again?

.

Afonja network

.





They try to impress others (mostly those who don't give a damn) that you have what in reality you don't. Yet, most can't afford a three-square meal and wallow in the thick of 'bad' debt.



GLO go on spending-spree to have every tom-d!ck-and-harry celebrity on their ambassadorial list, yet neglect the components that requires basic needs.



The likes of Nordstrom, GE, Boeing, Walmart, etc didn't go this way!



Adenuga should learn from Dangote now... This GLO situation is synonymous to the fake life people live these days.They try to impress others (mostly those who don't give a damn) that you have what in reality you don't. Yet, most can't afford a three-square meal and wallow in the thick of 'bad' debt.GLO go on spending-spree to have every tom-d!ck-and-harry celebrity on their ambassadorial list, yet neglect the components that requires basic needs.The likes of Nordstrom, GE, Boeing, Walmart, etc didn't go this way!Adenuga should learn from Dangote now... 4 Likes

Those security men don't know they have no business with Glo but concord security who the actually work for ..I trust my man Adenuga will decend on both them and concord security before the end of next week they don't know how mean Mike can be when you try to block his way in life . 2 Likes

but they can sign celebs for huge amount of money. nonsense 1 Like

they are owing their securities 11 month in Ibadan they are owing their securities 11 month in Ibadan