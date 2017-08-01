Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money (30030 Views)

While dressed in a red outfit with a red scarf, Ousmane who belongs to a gang known as 'Zamou', showed off his 'money maker', a shrine filled with red candles and red materials and cowries.











He captioned the videos:



''Money is money it is who is not who talks a lot if not us family of zamou gang we are up for success so the money here is not a problem with us the sun is off, the day is On our way, the moon is our light of success, all the incatation are in neantir, we are the lords of the night gold the money the world is in our palm.



Water Lav but money rand clean but îl need to know the secret of money thank you to my vodou to my 777 Genie continues to vomit money... I am #king _ zamou not la for laughs the sacred mostre



Zamou gang Succeed or die Money or money''





WATCH THE VIDEO



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbWdZlyT0ZM





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mk7Kd6Wwn7A



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/08/young-african-man-shows-off-his-voodoo.html



Ghanian TV can advertise this voodoo thing like its legal there. 38 Likes 1 Share

Are the money coming directly from the central bank of the country or the jinns he is working with have a money making machine?



Dude jst got me confused 68 Likes 3 Shares

There are lots of hopeless people in the world 36 Likes 1 Share

Scammer 9 Likes 1 Share

And someone said Voodoo is not real? Kai.. Be like na to enter Ghana sure pass 10 Likes

so now juju done get advert.... smh... so now juju done get advert.... smh... 5 Likes 1 Share

So people are no longer scared to show the world that they're into rituals and all that...... Very soon people will openly use their family members for money. Oh, GuineaSo people are no longer scared to show the world that they're into rituals and all that...... Very soon people will openly use their family members for money. 11 Likes 1 Share

This wan na group of scammers or armed robbers disguising as voodoo. 12 Likes 1 Share

Some are real in Ghana the magic pot and all that but nah fake many pass

Go and see NANA AGRADA for Ghana 2 Likes 1 Share

Slayer2:

And someone said Voodoo is not real? Kai.. Be like na to enter Ghana sure pass go and meet your end go and meet your end 14 Likes 1 Share

Orodje:

Some are real in Ghana the magic pot and all that but nah fake many pass



All Na lie, why Dangote never tell anyone to come

see his secret of making money?



Bill gate nko?



If this is real black man go just safe the code

for his family alone . All Na lie, why Dangote never tell anyone to comesee his secret of making money?Bill gate nko?If this is real black man go just safe the codefor his family alone . 18 Likes

KendrickAyomide:

go and meet your end

1 Like 1 Share

Who get the guy number 2 Likes



Another comedy story but I'm sure some lazy bufgons would come here to masturbate on dis and justifying their poverty! LolAnother comedy story but I'm sure some lazy bufgons would come here to masturbate on dis and justifying their poverty!

... Yet he is not the richest Guinean? Very stupid 5 Likes 2 Shares







Your shrine vomits money...And It comes with date &

signatures of your Country's Central Bank heads, ABI you bought your Juju (As ATM machine) from your Them





Devil dey use your head play Scrabble LolzDevil dey use your head play Scrabble 13 Likes 1 Share

#JesusChristIsMyOnlyOriginalVoodoo 5 Likes 1 Share

This one weak me 2 Likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ki_HgnpZhuw Wawu!!! 1 Like

