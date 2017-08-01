₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by bbbabes(f): 8:07pm On Aug 25
A young Guinean Facebook user identified as Ousmane Soro, took to his page to show off his 'voodoo shrine' which supposedly vomits money for him whenever he is in need.
While dressed in a red outfit with a red scarf, Ousmane who belongs to a gang known as 'Zamou', showed off his 'money maker', a shrine filled with red candles and red materials and cowries.
He captioned the videos:
''Money is money it is who is not who talks a lot if not us family of zamou gang we are up for success so the money here is not a problem with us the sun is off, the day is On our way, the moon is our light of success, all the incatation are in neantir, we are the lords of the night gold the money the world is in our palm.
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbWdZlyT0ZM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mk7Kd6Wwn7A
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/08/young-african-man-shows-off-his-voodoo.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Nma27(f): 8:09pm On Aug 25
Ghanian TV can advertise this voodoo thing like its legal there.
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by NorthSide: 8:13pm On Aug 25
Are the money coming directly from the central bank of the country or the jinns he is working with have a money making machine?
Dude jst got me confused
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Evaberry(f): 8:13pm On Aug 25
There are lots of hopeless people in the world
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by SENESCO(m): 8:14pm On Aug 25
Yahoo Plus
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by madridguy(m): 8:20pm On Aug 25
Scammer
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by auntysimbiat(f): 8:29pm On Aug 25
na wa oo
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Slayer2: 8:35pm On Aug 25
And someone said Voodoo is not real? Kai.. Be like na to enter Ghana sure pass
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Headlesschicken(m): 8:49pm On Aug 25
so now juju done get advert.... smh...
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Queenbeee(f): 8:58pm On Aug 25
Oh, Guinea So people are no longer scared to show the world that they're into rituals and all that...... Very soon people will openly use their family members for money.
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by stonemasonn(m): 9:57pm On Aug 25
This wan na group of scammers or armed robbers disguising as voodoo.
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Orodje(m): 10:19pm On Aug 25
Some are real in Ghana the magic pot and all that but nah fake many pass
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Dollarship(m): 11:25pm On Aug 25
Go and see NANA AGRADA for Ghana
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by KendrickAyomide(m): 12:51am
Slayer2:go and meet your end
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by ochardbaby(m): 5:14am
Orodje:
All Na lie, why Dangote never tell anyone to come
see his secret of making money?
Bill gate nko?
If this is real black man go just safe the code
for his family alone .
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Slayer2: 5:35am
KendrickAyomide:
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by 1stCitizen: 1:58pm
Scam
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by maniella: 1:58pm
Old news
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by ivolt: 1:58pm
Liar and Fraud.
This guy is looking for victims, if he had such a shrine he will never
tell anybody.
But because he needs Magas for survival, he is showing off the shrine
and some fools will fall for it.
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Alexis11: 1:58pm
Who get the guy number
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by mccoy47(m): 1:58pm
Lol
Another comedy story but I'm sure some lazy bufgons would come here to masturbate on dis and justifying their poverty!
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Integrityfarms(m): 1:59pm
... Yet he is not the richest Guinean? Very stupid
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Sleyanya1(m): 1:59pm
Lolz
Your shrine vomits money...And It comes with date &
signatures of your Country's Central Bank heads, ABI you bought your Juju (As ATM machine) from your Them
Devil dey use your head play Scrabble
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by wunmi590(m): 2:00pm
#JesusChristIsMyOnlyOriginalVoodoo
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Tuham(m): 2:00pm
This one weak me
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by poKarin(m): 2:00pm
Pr
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Goddygee(m): 2:00pm
lol
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by roqrules04(m): 2:00pm
Scam
Alupaida
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by Vosydavid: 2:00pm
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by malakus(m): 2:01pm
lol
|Re: Guinean Man Shows Off His Voodoo Shrine That Vomits Money by phollybee(m): 2:01pm
The Guy is only seeking for Public Attention... I swear they will investigate him and then show up his real source of money which could be Legit.
