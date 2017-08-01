Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) (10724 Views)

Olachi Manndarin Emmanuel Dies After Husband Allegedly Abandoned Her / My Husband Beats Me With Cutlass; Targeting My Eyes- Domestic Violence Victim / Woman Wants Her Hubby Sacked For Attacking Her Gigolo With Cutlass In Ekiti (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE







A female lawyer, Barrister Golda Osuigwe has cried out and sought for assistance after her husband, Barrister Paul Osuigwe chased her away with their four children from their home with a cutlass.



The incident happened at their family home located at Awoyaya area of Ajah, Lagos.



She lamented that her matrimonial home has been taken over by other women and the burden of training their four children alone was telling on her.



Despite the efforts of the family court to resolve the matter, her husband remained adamant.



An embittered woman narrated that apart from chasing her away, her husband allegedly went to the private school she was running, chased away all the students and shut the school, and since then she has been jobless.



Following the development, the family court sitting in Magbon in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, remanded Barrister Paul in Ikoyi Prisons for one month without an option of fine for contempt and for using cutlass to chase Golda away despite the court order for both parties to maintain peace.



The mother of four who hails from Onitsha in Anambra State, met Paul who is from Orlu in Imo State during their university days where both studied law.



According to Golda, after their graduation and youth service, they got married 15 years ago and had four children.



She said she took almost the whole responsibility to take care of the family to give Paul time to settle down and be able to take care of the family.



Golda alleged that when fortune smiled on Paul, he started misbehaving and had refused to care for his family but helped outsiders.



She said when she alone could not bear the burden of taking care of the family, she went to the Lagos welfare department and reported the matter.



The woman narrated that Paul’s attitude towards the family did not change and the welfare officials took both of them to the family court to resolve the matter.



Golda said that it was when they got home from the family court that Paul brought out a cutlass and chased them away.



Thereafter he went to her private school and chased all the students away and shut the place, since then she and her children had become homeless, had to beg for food and their education was in jeopardy.



She said that all she wanted was for her estranged husband to take care of their children, as she was no longer interested in the marriage and wanted to move on with her life.



Meanwhile, Golda has filed a suit at the Lagos State High Court seeking for the dissolution of the marriage but added that the cost of the litigation was her problem.



http://pmexpressng.com/female-lawyer-cries-husband-chased-cutlass/





lalasticlala

Some men cannot be trusted. I feel for the woman 3 Likes 1 Share

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiqESiK0XeE 2 Likes

See fine woman whey he for dey kpansh eniha eniha, naim d yeye man dey chase with cutlass. 2 Likes

Ok 1 Like

Hhhmmm

I can just imagine when both of them were quarreling @ home....



The english language will be like.. " I put it to you paul that u were neglecting your kids...



The man will be like.."I put it to u Golda that u do not know how to manage fund.."...Section 691 subsection 89 of the evidence act states that there are so much oil in this soup...



Jezz!!! I love that profession 29 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

she should sew her husband since she was a lawyer... what rubbish.

Village people dey work for the man head, in fact them dey him parlour

Hmmmm, lawyer can lie ooo

Don't judge until you hear both sides. 6 Likes 1 Share

They are both lawyers, let them sort it out in court.

Igbo kwenu! 1 Like



''I wont tolerate these..'', ''I wont tolerate that...'', ''I put it to you...'' ''I will sue you...'''

Everything is an abuse of right. They love to argue, and they always want to win the argument, that's why they're prone to quarrels.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdQba-lqewI Most lawyers lack tolerance.''I wont tolerate these..'', ''I wont tolerate that...'', ''I put it to you...'' ''I will sue you...'''Everything is an abuse of right. They love to argue, and they always want to win the argument, that's why they're prone to quarrels. 2 Likes

I was in 10th

She was in 10th.



I was in 12th

She was in 12th.



I got BSc

She got BCa



I was doing MSc

She got married.



I was preparing for JRF

She's the mother of 1 child.



I got PhD

She's the mother of 2 children.



I am doing PhD

Her daughter is in 1st standard



I became doctorate

Her daughter is in 10th



I have joined job

Her daughter has joined college



And the greatest Irony!

Today is my engagement

And her daughter is my fiancee.



I will never join science in my next life!! 8 Likes

lol.

Sue his as$ till kingdom come.

Why are you a lawyer if you can't protect yourself?

This woman face be like who go get wahala but chasing your the mother of your kids away with cutlass is not justifiable in anyway......

are you not a lawyer?....charge him to court



after all if other people get this type of case you are ready to be their lawyer

Hmm. Even the woman face sef na trouble full am.

RIPEnglish:

she should sew her husband since she was a lawyer... what rubbish. sew her husband how sew her husband how

tonio2wo:

See fine woman whey he for dey kpansh eniha eniha, naim d yeye man dey chase with cutlass.

wait until u hear the oother side. wait until u hear the oother side.

Na wa oo

madridguy:

Some men cannot be trusted. I feel for the woman Pls stop. Do u even know whether she's telling the truth?.

Onitsha women are sth else oo. They can even poison u if care is not taken, so forget talk abeg. Pls stop. Do u even know whether she's telling the truth?.Onitsha women are sth else oo. They can even poison u if care is not taken, so forget talk abeg.

Na job she go see cos e go hard to marry woman with 4 kids for this Buhari period.

.

You are a lawyer what other help do you need ?

crackhouse:

Pls stop. Do u even know whether she's telling the truth?.

Onitsha women are sth else oo. They can even poison u if care is not taken, so forget talk abeg. U dey mind them? U dey mind them?

danduj:

I was in 10th

She was in 10th.



I was in 12th

She was in 12th.



I got BSc

She got BCa



I was doing MSc

She got married.



I was preparing for JRF

She's the mother of 1 child.



I got PhD

She's the mother of 2 children.



I am doing PhD

Her daughter is in 1st standard



I became doctorate

Her daughter is in 10th



I have joined job

Her daughter has joined college



And the greatest Irony!

Today is my engagement

And her daughter is my fiancee.



I will never join science in my next life!!

Na eighteen years u uz do phd



Kwantinu Na eighteen years u uz do phdKwantinu 1 Like