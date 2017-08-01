₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,665 members, 3,748,500 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 11:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) (10724 Views)
Olachi Manndarin Emmanuel Dies After Husband Allegedly Abandoned Her / My Husband Beats Me With Cutlass; Targeting My Eyes- Domestic Violence Victim / Woman Wants Her Hubby Sacked For Attacking Her Gigolo With Cutlass In Ekiti (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by dre11(m): 8:10pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/female-lawyer-cries-husband-chased-cutlass/
lalasticlala
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by madridguy(m): 8:16pm
Some men cannot be trusted. I feel for the woman
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:17pm
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiqESiK0XeE
2 Likes
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by Nma27(f): 8:20pm
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by tonio2wo: 8:22pm
See fine woman whey he for dey kpansh eniha eniha, naim d yeye man dey chase with cutlass.
2 Likes
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by ojun50(m): 8:26pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by pbethel: 9:24pm
Hhhmmm
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by Richy4(m): 10:05pm
I can just imagine when both of them were quarreling @ home....
The english language will be like.. " I put it to you paul that u were neglecting your kids...
The man will be like.."I put it to u Golda that u do not know how to manage fund.."...Section 691 subsection 89 of the evidence act states that there are so much oil in this soup...
Jezz!!! I love that profession
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by liftedhigh: 10:11pm
Hmm
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by RIPEnglish: 10:12pm
she should sew her husband since she was a lawyer... what rubbish.
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by kaycyor: 10:12pm
Village people dey work for the man head, in fact them dey him parlour
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by chris4gold(m): 10:13pm
Hmmmm, lawyer can lie ooo
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by Otapipia: 10:14pm
Don't judge until you hear both sides.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by abbeyty(m): 10:15pm
They are both lawyers, let them sort it out in court.
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:15pm
Igbo kwenu!
1 Like
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by Franco93: 10:15pm
Most lawyers lack tolerance.
''I wont tolerate these..'', ''I wont tolerate that...'', ''I put it to you...'' ''I will sue you...'''
Everything is an abuse of right. They love to argue, and they always want to win the argument, that's why they're prone to quarrels.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdQba-lqewI
2 Likes
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by danduj(m): 10:15pm
I was in 10th
She was in 10th.
I was in 12th
She was in 12th.
I got BSc
She got BCa
I was doing MSc
She got married.
I was preparing for JRF
She's the mother of 1 child.
I got PhD
She's the mother of 2 children.
I am doing PhD
Her daughter is in 1st standard
I became doctorate
Her daughter is in 10th
I have joined job
Her daughter has joined college
And the greatest Irony!
Today is my engagement
And her daughter is my fiancee.
I will never join science in my next life!!
8 Likes
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by cstr1000: 10:16pm
lol.
Sue his as$ till kingdom come.
Why are you a lawyer if you can't protect yourself?
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:17pm
This woman face be like who go get wahala but chasing your the mother of your kids away with cutlass is not justifiable in anyway......
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by onajo2000(m): 10:18pm
are you not a lawyer?....charge him to court
after all if other people get this type of case you are ready to be their lawyer
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by crackhouse(m): 10:19pm
Hmm. Even the woman face sef na trouble full am.
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by osazsky(m): 10:19pm
RIPEnglish:sew her husband how
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by jimb(m): 10:20pm
tonio2wo:
wait until u hear the oother side.
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:21pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by crackhouse(m): 10:22pm
madridguy:Pls stop. Do u even know whether she's telling the truth?.
Onitsha women are sth else oo. They can even poison u if care is not taken, so forget talk abeg.
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by adisabarber(m): 10:22pm
Na job she go see cos e go hard to marry woman with 4 kids for this Buhari period.
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by handsomebanana(m): 10:28pm
.
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by ivolt: 10:28pm
You are a lawyer what other help do you need ?
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by elfmann: 10:28pm
crackhouse:U dey mind them?
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by handsomebanana(m): 10:32pm
danduj:
Na eighteen years u uz do phd
Kwantinu
1 Like
|Re: Female Lawyer Cries Out After Husband Chased Her With Cutlass (photo) by Zico5(m): 10:33pm
Imagine, and some of them will come here and be bragging over nothing. All they know how to do is to cause problems in another man's life. They are just beggers littered throughout the country and everywhere. Its better we allow them to be in that potopoto republic and do as they wish there. This is sad. They don't even love themselves or what kind of man will be chasing his wife with cutlass. Rubbish
Boy Or Girl, Which Is Preferable As Your First Child / Women Who Earn More Than Their Husbands! / Is It right for a married woman To Be Attracted To Other men?
Viewing this topic: rattlesnake(m), sunny777, allanphash7(m), ponziponzi(m), TempleChinedum(m), Donlexino, okon41, Sampao, Fringes(m), Princedan50, autchies(m), Akataka, Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), youngGodson, Bestie0309(f), ObodoJ2, Evaberry(f), innocent27(m), Awotimi(m), peacettw(f), Patwitme(m), QSFemi(m), ufojude, amattahcj(m), francislin(m), panifid(m), millyj(f), Moyinoluwagold(m), saintugo(m), NnamdiChidi, trigar12(m), Lakeland4321, FarKhalipha16(m), Richy4(m), fxafrique, jewishboy, engrvicky(m), Ebymyk(m), Chromedome(m), brunofarad(m), curtain, speak2leo(m), jack1410, olawonder(m), irririchris(m), belvaakala(f), baronchuks(m), deriana(f), bigjay01(m), betesi(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4