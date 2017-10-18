₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,735 members, 3,861,064 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 11:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 (14561 Views)
Real Madrid Vs Roma: UCL (2 - 0) On 8th March 2016 / Roma Vs Real Madrid : UCL (0 - 2) On 17th February 2016 / Barcelona Vs Roma UCL (6 - 1) On 24th November 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by rius17: 9:13pm
Roma 3
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 9:14pm
Back to Back defeat
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 9:14pm
Sheun001:Baba, na reverse ohhh, check scores well ohhh
5 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:14pm
The rate we now lose at home now sef ..I no understand
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Inspire01(m): 9:14pm
Sheun001:Here is d quote
Dzeko again Goaaaaaaaaaaal
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:14pm
If chelsea lose this match it's buhari's fault and I mean it
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by 1swisskid0(m): 9:14pm
Roma leads 2-3
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by TheMainMan: 9:15pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:15pm
xynerise:
It's back 2 back ..2 back for us actually
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by TheMainMan: 9:15pm
from 2-0 down
shame on chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by jaychubi: 9:15pm
Chelsea is finished 3 straight loses
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Michael004: 9:16pm
Hehehehehe
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Category1: 9:16pm
Up chelski
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:16pm
We fit ship in one more for 4-2 like this sef...I no trust that our backline at all
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 9:16pm
Edoblakky:Hehehehehe... so bakayoko is no longer your saviour abi??
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by vickertony(m): 9:16pm
keke abeg drop me here
Chelsea fans how market?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Flashh: 9:16pm
What a sweet match.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by GMan650(m): 9:16pm
Haters Club Association don land, Chelsit hw far
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ferdyboss: 9:16pm
Conte such a mumu coach!
Substituting David Luiz who had a lot to offer in this match
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 9:16pm
TheMainMan:
Very useless club
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Sheun001(m): 9:16pm
Charles4075:
lemme goan sleep jare
stupid club stupid players
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:16pm
The Lord is good
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Google63(m): 9:16pm
Sheun001:Is it still 4-2? Fake seer
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 9:17pm
Chelsea will pray draw
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 9:17pm
When last did we lose 3 games in a row? It seems everything is against us
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by mukina2: 9:17pm
goal
hazard
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 9:17pm
Chelsea how market
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 9:18pm
Roma score again biko
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by butterflyl1on: 9:18pm
Goaaaalll Chelsea Hazard!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ugoeze2016: 9:18pm
Why am I watching Barca sef? Let me switch and watch how Chelsea is being crushed
|Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by menwongo(m): 9:18pm
I love it when Chelsea Bleep up lol
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply)
Westham Vs Liverpool (3 - 1) On 20th September 2014 / Xavi Vs Lampard Who's Better / Hull City Vs Arsenal (1 - 4) On 17th September 2016
Viewing this topic: Donlexino, kcsider, Dainikel(m), FUNNYBONE1, dadasupremacy(m), darrytoz(m), ajigiteri(m), Authenticity(m), Roum(m), omochelsea004(m), oriafoh(m), Hadeehart101(f), davspog2(m), Theakthedream, Wisebisho, DokitaG, zizukaka1, Urchman10, cowtail, CallmeAbbey, Elexdallas(m), luvola(m), ExAngel007(f) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17