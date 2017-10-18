₦airaland Forum

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by rius17: 9:13pm
Roma 3
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 9:14pm
Back to Back defeat grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Charles4075(m): 9:14pm
Sheun001:


blues will win 4-2 quote me
Baba, na reverse ohhh, check scores well ohhh

5 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:14pm
The rate we now lose at home now sef ..I no understand embarassed
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Inspire01(m): 9:14pm
Sheun001:

blues will win 4-2 quote me
Here is d quote

Dzeko again Goaaaaaaaaaaal

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:14pm
If chelsea lose this match it's buhari's fault and I mean it embarassed

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by 1swisskid0(m): 9:14pm
Roma leads 2-3
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by TheMainMan: 9:15pm
grin grin grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:15pm
xynerise:
Back to Back defeat grin

It's back 2 back ..2 back for us actually embarassed
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by TheMainMan: 9:15pm
from 2-0 down grin grin grin



shame on chelsea
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by jaychubi: 9:15pm
Chelsea is finished 3 straight loses
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Michael004: 9:16pm
Hehehehehe

3 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Category1: 9:16pm
Up chelski grin grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:16pm
We fit ship in one more for 4-2 like this sef...I no trust that our backline at all
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 9:16pm
Edoblakky:
Bakayoko is a disaster! How could you allow a player dribble you like that and now we concede another goal
Hehehehehe... so bakayoko is no longer your saviour abi??

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by vickertony(m): 9:16pm
keke abeg drop me here grin

Chelsea fans how market? tongue
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Flashh: 9:16pm
What a sweet match.

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by GMan650(m): 9:16pm
Haters Club Association don land, Chelsit hw far

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ferdyboss: 9:16pm
Conte such a mumu coach!

Substituting David Luiz who had a lot to offer in this match
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 9:16pm
TheMainMan:
from 2-0 down grin grin grin



shame on chelsea

Very useless club grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Sheun001(m): 9:16pm
Charles4075:
Baba, na reverse ohhh, check scores well ohhh

lemme goan sleep jare
stupid club stupid players angry
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:16pm
grin The Lord is good cheesy
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Google63(m): 9:16pm
Sheun001:


blues will win 4-2 quote me
Is it still 4-2? Fake seer cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 9:17pm
Chelsea will pray draw

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 9:17pm
When last did we lose 3 games in a row? It seems everything is against us
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by mukina2: 9:17pm
goal

hazard
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 9:17pm
Chelsea how market
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 9:18pm
Roma score again biko

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by butterflyl1on: 9:18pm
Goaaaalll Chelsea Hazard!

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by Ugoeze2016: 9:18pm
Why am I watching Barca sef? Let me switch and watch how Chelsea is being crushed smiley
Re: Chelsea Vs Roma : UCL (3 - 3) On 18th October 2017 by menwongo(m): 9:18pm
I love it when Chelsea Bleep up lol

