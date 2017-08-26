Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) (21634 Views)

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3855038/Rich-kids-Nigeria-shade-lavish-display-wealth.html

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3733014/Supercar-offs-world-s-finest-cars-clog-London-s-streets-super-rich-owners-arrive-summer.html

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4681584/Rich-Kids-Saudi-Arabia-flaunt-wealth-Instagram.html This is what they do.

Billionaire Emeka Okonkwo, known as E-money.



Hushppupi

I wonder where these people get so much money to throw around.

Singer Davido strikes a moody pose before boarding a private jet.

Wizkid, starboy, Daddy yo

One known for his love of red vehivles and owns a fleet of Range Rovers and sports cars with personalised plates.





Psquare sitting room&fleet of cars.

Dubai-based Mel Ghani proudly shared this picture of him disembarking a private helicopter.





Black rides on the street of London

Living the dream: A photograph posted on the Rich Russian Kids Instagram page.

Explorers:

Showing off: One reveller is shown sitting on the bonnet of a lowly AudiR8 holding two bottles of non vintage Dom Perignon bubbly.





A selfie with the President







Property developer Aras Agalarov threw a $1million party for his son Emin's 37th birthday. Some 300 of Moscow's elite attended the exclusive black-tie affair, pictured

An exotic pet such as a cheetah is the ultimate status symbol for the moneyed elite of Saudi Arabia.





Homes in the Middle East.





Gold: A comfortable throne sits in the middle of Prince Al-Waleed's Boeing 747

A Reddit user shared an image of 80 birds of prey being flown on a chattered passenger jet by a Saudi Prince.

Luxury lifestyle: Friends take in the scenery as they have a break from cruising in their supercars.



The moneyed elite of Saudi Arabia have been flaunting their wealth via the Rich Kids of Saudi Instagram account

Entrepreneur Evan Luthra posed atop a golden car to get this picture-perfect snap, writing:





One man showed off his unusual turquoise and white supercar as he posed in front of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.





Flying Bugatti





What a meal

The arrival of the supercars in July and August has become a regular event in recent years, with rich Kuwaitis, Saudis and Emiratis seeking to out-do each other over who can own the flashiest motor.







Car owners from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait will happily pay a small fortune in excess of £20,000 for a return journey for their metal marvels to be flown around 3,000 miles, and often leave them parked up on the streets of London.







The Qatar Airways Cargo A330-200F freighter's cargo-loading capabilities.





Qatar Airways is one airline that ships the luxury cars from Doha to Heathrow.



Pictured: Mercedes-Benz being put on a plane.











Fleet of power cars: A beautiful white Ferrari Le Farrari dazzled passers-by on a sunny day in London

A silver Lamborghini, which cost up to £192,000, with red stripes and a Kuwait number plate is parked at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair.





A blue and silver Rolls Royce, which costs around £225,000, with a United Arab Emirates number plate on show at the Grosvenor House Hotel





A Mercedes with a United Arab Emirates licence plate (left) and a Rolls Royce with a United Arab Emirates licence plate (right) sit parked outside 45 Park Lane in Mayfair



A row of cars including a Brabus (right) and two Rolls Royce sit parked outside The Dorchester hotel

More on the street of london

Spending £20,000 to fly a car to London just to show off?

Some guys with their pets.







Mayweather

Girls' best friend

The Rich Kids of Vietnam Instagram is a window into the lives of the extremely wealthy.



Through winter in Germany.

When travelling abroad, it's always wise to go armed with a designer bag stuffed with cash.