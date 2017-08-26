₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:13am
This is what they do.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3855038/Rich-kids-Nigeria-shade-lavish-display-wealth.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3733014/Supercar-offs-world-s-finest-cars-clog-London-s-streets-super-rich-owners-arrive-summer.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4681584/Rich-Kids-Saudi-Arabia-flaunt-wealth-Instagram.html
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:15am
Billionaire Emeka Okonkwo, known as E-money.
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:17am
Hushppupi
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:17am
why are u telling us?
Do u want him to send u 50k as he sent to Air force 1
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by JayKayMaybachz(m): 9:19am
Any benefits?
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by thesicilian: 9:19am
I wonder where these people get so much money to throw around.
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:19am
Singer Davido strikes a moody pose before boarding a private jet.
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:21am
Wizkid, starboy, Daddy yo
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by sod09(m): 9:22am
Ok na
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:22am
One known for his love of red vehivles and owns a fleet of Range Rovers and sports cars with personalised plates.
Psquare sitting room&fleet of cars.
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:23am
Dubai-based Mel Ghani proudly shared this picture of him disembarking a private helicopter.
Black rides on the street of London
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:25am
Living the dream: A photograph posted on the Rich Russian Kids Instagram page.
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by temmytopsy1(f): 9:25am
Explorers:Is he selling shoe or he's going to buy shoe.
pls dont be rude, it seems some people who are posting here are new on nairaland.
#moneyisgood
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:26am
Showing off: One reveller is shown sitting on the bonnet of a lowly AudiR8 holding two bottles of non vintage Dom Perignon bubbly.
A selfie with the President
Property developer Aras Agalarov threw a $1million party for his son Emin's 37th birthday. Some 300 of Moscow's elite attended the exclusive black-tie affair, pictured
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:27am
An exotic pet such as a cheetah is the ultimate status symbol for the moneyed elite of Saudi Arabia.
Homes in the Middle East.
Gold: A comfortable throne sits in the middle of Prince Al-Waleed's Boeing 747
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:28am
A Reddit user shared an image of 80 birds of prey being flown on a chattered passenger jet by a Saudi Prince.
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by sauceEEP(m): 9:29am
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:30am
Luxury lifestyle: Friends take in the scenery as they have a break from cruising in their supercars.
The moneyed elite of Saudi Arabia have been flaunting their wealth via the Rich Kids of Saudi Instagram account
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:34am
Entrepreneur Evan Luthra posed atop a golden car to get this picture-perfect snap, writing:
'The last guy is wrong.
There's only one option.
Making excuses isn't an option'
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:37am
One man showed off his unusual turquoise and white supercar as he posed in front of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.
Flying Bugatti
What a meal
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:43am
The arrival of the supercars in July and August has become a regular event in recent years, with rich Kuwaitis, Saudis and Emiratis seeking to out-do each other over who can own the flashiest motor.
Car owners from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait will happily pay a small fortune in excess of £20,000 for a return journey for their metal marvels to be flown around 3,000 miles, and often leave them parked up on the streets of London.
The Qatar Airways Cargo A330-200F freighter's cargo-loading capabilities.
Qatar Airways is one airline that ships the luxury cars from Doha to Heathrow.
Pictured: Mercedes-Benz being put on a plane.
Fleet of power cars: A beautiful white Ferrari Le Farrari dazzled passers-by on a sunny day in London
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:55am
A silver Lamborghini, which cost up to £192,000, with red stripes and a Kuwait number plate is parked at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair.
A blue and silver Rolls Royce, which costs around £225,000, with a United Arab Emirates number plate on show at the Grosvenor House Hotel
A Mercedes with a United Arab Emirates licence plate (left) and a Rolls Royce with a United Arab Emirates licence plate (right) sit parked outside 45 Park Lane in Mayfair
A row of cars including a Brabus (right) and two Rolls Royce sit parked outside The Dorchester hotel
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by mangala14(m): 9:55am
Explorer the wicked thread producer
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:57am
More on the street of london
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:58am
Spending £20,000 to fly a car to London just to show off?
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:59am
Some guys with their pets.
Mayweather
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by roqrules04(m): 9:59am
The Rich will always be Rich.
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:00am
Girls' best friend
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:00am
The Rich Kids of Vietnam Instagram is a window into the lives of the extremely wealthy.
Through winter in Germany.
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by decatalyst(m): 10:02am
@Explorers, can you please stop already
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:03am
When travelling abroad, it's always wise to go armed with a designer bag stuffed with cash.
|Re: This Is How Rich Guys Around The World Flaunt Their Wealth(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:06am
Rick guys from Switzerland, what shopping looks like.
