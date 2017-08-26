₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,029 members, 3,749,862 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 04:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Programming / Updates From #ForLoopAbuja (5358 Views)
Check This Website For Constant Updates (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Mynd44: 12:21pm
ForLoop is a tech event, a hangout where developers, designers, programmers and the likes come together to talk about new stuff in programming.
It is a hangout where"techies" come to talk about the new things in programming and how they can get themselves better.
A lot of sponsors are here, Andela, Cloudinary, GigaLayer etc.
I will be posting pictures as much as I can
CC Pcguru1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Mynd44: 12:25pm
Right now, Aniedi udo-obong is talking about Machine learning 101
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by slayking(m): 12:26pm
Interesting..!
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Mynd44: 12:26pm
Talking about Docker containers earlier
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Mynd44: 12:45pm
Up next,
Building for the Bahd guys
Talking about web security
And Server security
By Neo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Cacawa2: 1:19pm
wtf is that
It's rubbish...a gathering of yahoo boys, internet trolls, comedy clowns and hackers
The people there are drop-outs who couldn't be bothered studying mathematics at Uni level
You can easily spot them with their very lazy afro-hairstyle and body-hug t-shirts plus face-cap.
We know a real tech-guru when we see one, not some alaba touts. Check them out in the U.S, wearing serious glasses, formally dressed, smartly dresses, focused graduates.
Even worse is the presenter you called "Neo" who has got a full hoodie on, he is indoors and it's neither raining nor freezing...american wannabe.
See them forming fake accent as if they learnt British accent online
9 Likes
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by handsomebanana(m): 1:20pm
Mynd44:
Machine Learning
It's nice 2 c Nigeria catching up.
Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Industrial Internet of Things, Data Science, etc da bomb
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Integrityfarms(m): 1:21pm
I wish hackers were invited too... Especially ethical hackers
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:22pm
Was supposed to be there oooo but didn't make it
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by directonpc(m): 1:24pm
finally tech Hit FP
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Happibest22: 1:24pm
I just dey pass
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by anetuno(m): 1:26pm
Cool
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by VickyRotex(f): 1:29pm
Nice one! Wish I was around!
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by bigtt76(f): 1:29pm
Any jollof rice on the menu? Naija Tech boys and Jollof Rice just like this
6 Likes
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by mobi5592: 1:30pm
This is so interesting and I can feel the excitement in the house. I have been searching for serious tech hangouts like this within Abuja. So bad I just saw this. Is this extending to tomorrow? Can someone still be part of this, or would you mind recommending tech groups like this for casual meetups? Thanks
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by edoboy33(m): 1:30pm
so you are there am just browsing your seat position so that I can come and beat you better beat
2 Likes
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by DONADAMS(m): 1:31pm
hmmmm
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by VickyRotex(f): 1:32pm
Cacawa2:
Nawa for you ooo. Why so much hatred?
2 Likes
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by BroZuma: 1:32pm
Watching...
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Mynd44: 1:35pm
Now we are talking about
"The Social Developer"
By Chrisian (Codebeast) Nwamba
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by VickyRotex(f): 1:36pm
mobi5592:
I'll recommend using the Meetup app to search. I'm sure you'd get Tech meetups.
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by swtdrms(m): 1:37pm
mobi5592:
Are you a programmer or aspiring to be one, there's a very active programmer community in Abuja. Check the website, you'll see all the events there. WeCode.ng
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by bamasite(m): 1:39pm
NICE ONE. WELCOME DEVELOPMENT
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Mynd44: 1:49pm
Emeskhalifa:
Sorry
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by millionboi(m): 1:50pm
Scam
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by ovoSoft: 1:52pm
I was there......
@ Cacawa2 why the hate, infact I can smell jealousy in your writeup
1 Like
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by bjhaid: 1:52pm
Mynd44:the javascript evangelist
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:52pm
Mynd44:But is there anyone coming up soon
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Mynd44: 1:54pm
bjhaid:In living colors
|Re: Updates From #ForLoopAbuja by Mynd44: 1:55pm
Emeskhalifa:I am not sure
Marquee Code In Vb / Free Research Project/thesis Topics In Computer Science (PART 1) / A Simple C++ Program That Evaluates A Simple And Compound Interest
Viewing this topic: Super19, Agbgift(f), tochukwuog(m), BroZuma, grandx88, Dougthy(m), distinguished1(m), iwillrejoice, iamJ(m), Javanian, khaniku(m), Pistolx(m), danyel09(m), Onyeka64(m), MrEdimulo82(m) and 10 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 54