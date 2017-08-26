Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Programming / Updates From #ForLoopAbuja (5358 Views)

ForLoop is a tech event, a hangout where developers, designers, programmers and the likes come together to talk about new stuff in programming.



It is a hangout where"techies" come to talk about the new things in programming and how they can get themselves better.



A lot of sponsors are here, Andela, Cloudinary, GigaLayer etc.



I will be posting pictures as much as I can



Right now, Aniedi udo-obong is talking about Machine learning 101

Interesting..!

Talking about Docker containers earlier

Up next,



Building for the Bahd guys



Talking about web security

And Server security



Machine Learning



It's nice 2 c Nigeria catching up.

I wish hackers were invited too... Especially ethical hackers 1 Like 1 Share

Was supposed to be there oooo but didn't make it

finally tech Hit FP

Nice one! Wish I was around!





Any jollof rice on the menu? Naija Tech boys and Jollof Rice just like this 6 Likes

This is so interesting and I can feel the excitement in the house. I have been searching for serious tech hangouts like this within Abuja. So bad I just saw this. Is this extending to tomorrow? Can someone still be part of this, or would you mind recommending tech groups like this for casual meetups? Thanks

so you are there am just browsing your seat position so that I can come and beat you better beat 2 Likes

Nawa for you ooo. Why so much hatred?

Now we are talking about



"The Social Developer"



By Chrisian (Codebeast) Nwamba

I'll recommend using the Meetup app to search. I'm sure you'd get Tech meetups.

Are you a programmer or aspiring to be one, there's a very active programmer community in Abuja. Check the website, you'll see all the events there. WeCode.ng

NICE ONE. WELCOME DEVELOPMENT

Sorry

I was there......

@ Cacawa2 why the hate, infact I can smell jealousy in your writeup 1 Like

the javascript evangelist

But is there anyone coming up soon

In living colors