

The singer has however come under massive fire after he shared a photo of himself holding a baby with the lady in the former picture looking on as he cradled the child.

Many began sending in congratulatory message but a few had one or two things to say about the photo with most alluding the picture if from a music video shoot.



Read some of the comments below:



creamyamara-Dis baby is too big to be a new born.i feel Dis is a music video.whayasay





official_nu_el-But wait oh.. This not a new born baby nah.. �



mimi_umeh-That is not a newborn baby. He/she is at least a month old. Plus there's an IV bag but no IV line. I think this is a music video and you're just stringing ppl along







sinphia_phrancis-That's a very big newborn... I'm sure there is a story behind this.

What do you guys think though?





