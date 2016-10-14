₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Takeit2017(m): 1:09pm
Last week singer Patoranking made news when he shared a photo of himself and a pregnant lady with a caption suggesting he is set to become a father.
The singer has however come under massive fire after he shared a photo of himself holding a baby with the lady in the former picture looking on as he cradled the child.
Many began sending in congratulatory message but a few had one or two things to say about the photo with most alluding the picture if from a music video shoot.
Read some of the comments below:
creamyamara-Dis baby is too big to be a new born.i feel Dis is a music video.whayasay
official_nu_el-But wait oh.. This not a new born baby nah.. �
mimi_umeh-That is not a newborn baby. He/she is at least a month old. Plus there's an IV bag but no IV line. I think this is a music video and you're just stringing ppl along
sinphia_phrancis-That's a very big newborn... I'm sure there is a story behind this.
What do you guys think though?
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by AtkinsPlanet(m): 1:12pm
Is True Ooo. Well.
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by BlackDBagba: 1:19pm
Maybe it has a big head?
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by valdes00(m): 1:26pm
This celebrity no dey tire to trend...
Naso small doctor look chidinma finish come dey jealous her achievement with cucumber...
He say him must do him own... come dey show us black dixk
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by idolda: 1:26pm
This truly isn't a newly born baby
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by ObalufonIII: 1:26pm
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by flawlessT(f): 1:27pm
It's actually true buh i refused to say anything on IG cus he is my crush and it will now look like am jealous ... Warris my own sef... Weda too big or too small... Baby done show . Okay another crush on my mind
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by WebSurfer(m): 1:27pm
Social media.. cant people just live their life privately in peace ?
Must we react to everything too ?
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by seunakin231(m): 1:27pm
Notice me, na ur pikin
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by agbonkamen(f): 1:27pm
Reactions everywhere. are his fans now chemicals
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Integrityfarms(m): 1:27pm
The size and look of that baby should not be less than one month
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by RapportNaija(m): 1:27pm
Lol, but that na hospital bed nah. wetin the man go gain from telling a freaking lie about a newborn baby... him cup of palmwine shaa...
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by galarbagalapazy(m): 1:27pm
wese........ nobody wai no fit make am
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by oglas(m): 1:28pm
Hmmmm... Wic kind new born baby b dat,
Abeg were de pikin follow
Make dem tell me
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Siddeek: 1:28pm
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by abbaapple: 1:28pm
Wo em de decv
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by originals1(m): 1:28pm
Maybe they exchanged d baby nigerians are capable of anything....
Wait oh,how did that baby pass that place?
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by SUPOL(m): 1:28pm
Is this acting or what?
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by DONADAMS(m): 1:28pm
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by mercyymai(f): 1:29pm
Dz one na old born baby.... Not new born
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Amberon11: 1:29pm
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Happibest22: 1:29pm
I wonder oo.watin person no go see for Nigeria..
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Dablack1(m): 1:29pm
ipob na mumu I swear
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Emeskhalifa(m): 1:29pm
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Liftedhands: 1:30pm
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Businessideas: 1:30pm
O ga o! Even new Borns are not spared of the lack of civility of the social media!
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by roqrules04(m): 1:30pm
Fans no get chill at all
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by galarbagalapazy(m): 1:30pm
ur relationship de 4 nairaland....... pato.....u better stop that
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by Slayer2: 1:30pm
mercyymai:
lwkmd o
|Re: This Baby Is Too Big For A New Born-fans Come For Patoranking by forbizconnect: 1:30pm
Really?
Congrats to him anyway
