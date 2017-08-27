Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Zenith Bank Overtakes First Bank As The Largest Bank In Nigeria (4321 Views)

The data is based on both bank’s financial reports which showed that Zenith Bank’s total asset base is now NGN4.9 trillion compared to FBN Holdings’ NGN4.8 trillion total asset base.



As seen on this table, Zenith Bank took over the position with a slight margin and either of FBN Holdings or Zenith might take the lead at by the time they both disclose their financials for the third quarter of the year.



Looking at these data from another angle, Ecobank, registered as Eco Transnational Incorporated, ETI, is the largest financial services group in West Africa and not in Nigeria. This is because of its asset base aggregates all the asset position of its pan-African spread and its other subsidiaries.



The table also showed a list of their liabilities to further have a deeper view of things.



Note that there some bank’s asset were based on their last financial reports. This list will be updated from time to time as soon as all results are released.



Ecobank can never improve



useless bank 1 Like

Congratulations to the Directors and Top management officials of the bank......it wouldn't have been possible without them.......they are indeed exceptional. 6 Likes

but that ETI is higher than firs bank and zenith bank 3 Likes

but that ETI is higher than firs bank and zenith bank

From the write up, "ETI, is the largest financial services group in West Africa and not in Nigeria. This is because of its asset base aggregates all the asset position of its pan-African spread and its other subsidiaries." From the write up, "ETI, is the largest financial services group in West Africa and not in Nigeria. This is because of its asset base aggregates all the asset position of its pan-African spread and its other subsidiaries." 3 Likes

first bank would overthrown zenith in no time. buy ECO bank na mumu bank don't be decieved 3 Likes

i still trust FIRST BANK BETTER THAN ZENITH 8 Likes

Yet still pays entry level staff 75k on contract. Yeye 3 Likes

As the name implies, so it going where it naturally belongs to

Just imagine!





Standard Trust Bank, Savannah Bank, Societe Generale Bank and Afri Bank did not make the list



List is void!

Diamond bank is getting there, First bank is overhyped.

I don't understand.



Jaiz and wema bank's figures are high. 1 Like

Whether good or bad, my money will remain with First Bank. Better to do business with bank that has stood the taste of time and with so many government accounts domiciled with them. No matter the politics, first bank can never be affected. Savannah bank comes to mind.



A slay queen can never cook better than a granny who has years of experience. 9 Likes 1 Share

SHINA PETERS VS JIM OVIA



In 1990, Shina Peters built a house with N20 million naira; the same year Jim Ovia started Zenith Bank with the same amount.



Today, you and I don't have a room in Shina's house but I have an account in Jim's bank and probably you do too.



Shina's house was built in Iju Lagos and remains there till date.

Jim's bank started in a corner and now has over 500 branches in Nigeria, and many international branches.



Millions upon millions transact business in Jim's bank daily.

Shina's house is becoming dilapidated...in 2015, he SPENT more money to renovate the house and bought a Nissan Pathfinder with N10 million...additional liability, while in the same 2015, Jim's bank MADE a profit of N105.7 billion.



Today, Zenith Bank is the largest bank in Nigeria, while Shina Peter might be ashamed to live in his house now.



This is the difference between Assets and Liability. If you buy a car for N20 million today, in 20 years time, you will be ashamed to drive it. On the other hand, if you invest that same amount in a lucrative business or in an asset, It may be worth billions in 20 years. ( Jim Ovia is now worth $980 million dollars, with the official dollar rate of N320, that means he is worth N313 BILLION NAIRA because of an investment of N20 million).



Spend the little money you have today wisely. Some people driving expensive cars today, are not aware that they are driving their future and the future of their children. Some people carrying iphone7 today, may not be aware that they are carrying their future.



When you are young, don't spend money. Invest it.

Every penny in your hand is like a seed, you can decide to eat it, or sow it. When you sow it, it will bear much more seeds later in future.



Let's be wise. 13 Likes

Kudos to zenith and Jim Ovia 1 Like

When the current CBN governor used to be an MD of the Bank... Why not!!! 1 Like

Who is their driver

Useless assets



Those block work and glasses abi.



Strong room

Bomb detector

CCTV

three floor building

Alucoband panel

Computers

Turnstile

air-conditioning units

Flowers

ATMs



Useless assets....nonsense asserts that they use to build balanced sheet nonsense 2 Likes

If true, It was just a matter of time. Zenith is the most aggressive bank in Nigeria.

Please, are my eyes be deceitful? Stanbic Bank is running on losses. imagine having total assets being smaller than their liabilities. People working there should better seek alternatives before they lay them off.

Young03:

Ecobank can never improve





useless bank Atimes read well and assimilate better.

Can't you see ETI? They are even more bankable than every other coporation up there. Even though it's their WA holdings that was listed. Atimes read well and assimilate better.Can't you see ETI? They are even more bankable than every other coporation up there. Even though it's their WA holdings that was listed.

yeah that's the billionaires bank, If you wish to be one join us. yeah that's the billionaires bank, If you wish to be one join us.

