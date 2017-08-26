₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by sirlekzy: 1:27pm
The most amazing thing is for Nigerians to see their favourite entertainers supporting the same football club they support.
With enough research done by 360RAY, there have been an authentication of these top celebrities in Nigeria and the football club they support.
21 Celebrities With Their Football Club List:
1. Don Jazzy – Manchester United
JazzyThe Nigerian mega music boss is a die hard Manchester United fan. He’s known for his regular tweets of the recent happenings in Manchester dressing room.
2. P-Square – Chelsea
PsquareThe music twins are known for their pictorial obsession with these football club’s players. Most especially, they’ve had their share in featuring in a photo session with all the Nigerian players that have ever played for Chelsea.
3. Davido – Chelsea
DavidoHe sang the name of a former Manchester United player who is currently a player in Madrid in his song. But this isn’t a reason for him to shy away from acknowledging his admiration for Chelsea FC.
4. Banky W – Arsenal
BankyArsenal have always had a soft spot for soft tone fans. They’re basically seen has a football club for soft Ajebutters. Banky in either ways, qualifies to be seen as ajebutter and also as an Arsenal fan.
5. Timi Dakolo – Arsenal
TimiThe Nigerian music vocalist is a die hard Arsenal fan. His tweets and pictures wearing the team’s kit says it all. He jokingly said he was training his son to become world most expensive player and also win Balon D’Or while playing for Arsenal. Lol. That was the funniest joke I’ve heard this year!
6. M.I – Arsenal
M.IThe Nigerian rapper sometimes ago, tweeted that his love for Arsenal football club is unending. Just like his love for rap, same it is for Arsenal FC.
7. Eldee – Manchester United
EldeeEldee is a core Manchester United fan. The proud fan has mentioned his admiration for the club in many of his freestyles and songs.
8. Flavour – Chelsea
FlavourThis the first ever top Nigerian musician to bodly speak of his love for an Italian football club. Despite the current downfall of the Italian giant in their league, the Nigerian singer is unfazed with his young boy club. But has found himself loving everything about Chelsea.
9. DJ Cuppy – Arsenal
CuppySadly, the billionaire’s daughter and a DJ was a Chelsea fan. She acknowledged that both Wenger and Jose Mourinho manages a team that plays a kind of football that can make any lady wet by just watching. She immediately swapped from Chelsea to Arsenal, making Manchester United her crush.
10. AY – Arsenal
AYAY is a comedian, that’s why he preferred Arsenal. – AY’s Wife! That says it all. Lol
11. Olamide – Barcelona
OlamideOlamide has an obsessive love for football and Barcelona. I don’t think he misses any of their matches. The Nigerian rapper flaunts the internet each time Barcelona has a football match to play.
12. Tekno – Manchester United
TecknoPana crooner is a red devil. He flooded the internet with his well fitted Manchester United Home Jersey once and of course, had a pack loads of comments and reactions from fans.
13. 9ice – Chelsea
9iceThe Nigerian singer, 9ice is a Chelsea fan and he has blue blood running in his veins. His tweets about the club is always magnificent.
14. Kcee – Chelsea
Kcee The Nigerian Limpopo king is undoubtedly, a Chelsea fan. Although he’s not of a really solid soccer fan, but he’s got a choice and he has made it. Don’t know when he’ll stop joking about everything anyway.
15. Tosyn Bucknor – Manchester United
TosynNever seen a female entertainer with such passion for football. She usually gives sport commentary on her blog. She gets really furious when Manchester United loses a match and you can always sense a change in her countenance.
16. DJ Neptune – Barcelona
NeptuneFollowing his heart and desires for entertaining football, Neptune opted for Barcelona because of his love for Lionel Messi. The Argentine has been his star player for years and will continue to be, in as much as he’s in Barcelona.
17. Chee – Manchester United
CheeShe has a very strong love for Manchester United. This love seems inseparable. She tweets about Manchester every time and has won the heart of many Manchester United Nigerian fans already.
18. Rugged Man – Manchester United
RuggedA United and a football core fan. Follows every bit of football and around the world. Tweets a lot about Manchester United and I think, he’s obsessed with the club.
19. Phyno – Manchester United
The Igbo rapper has a way of showing off his Manchester United love. His stylish way of dressing has seen him flaut the clubs Jersey anywhere he goes.
20. Simi – Manchester United
SimiWith her seeming little voice and huge flare for football, Simi is a strong supporter of Manchester United.
21. Reminisce – Manchester United
RemOne of the best Nigerian rapper, Reminisce is a very active football fan. He supports Manchester United. He tweets a lot about this great team.
N/B: It’s quite sad why nobody on the list chose to support Manchester City, Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool and Tottenham. Maybe they consider these football clubs to be below their standards.
Source: http://www.360ray.com.ng/21-nigerian-celebrities-football-club/
Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by sirlekzy: 1:30pm
More photos below
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by decatalyst(m): 1:41pm
Izzit by the jersey they wear of by which club their hearts follow?
I have seen Tekno wear Real Madrid jersey on several occasions but in the piz above he wears a ManUnted jersey.
Well, for me...Hala United!
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by darioNaharis: 1:41pm
COYG
ARSENAL all the way
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by josephine123: 1:57pm
coool... gunners on top
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by roldee(m): 9:28pm
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by lifezone247(m): 9:28pm
Optional1 come see o. Even for celebrity we the winner. #COYG.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by IAmSkinny: 9:28pm
All these yeyebrities self. I rep Lobi star FC.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Moving4: 9:29pm
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Moving4: 9:29pm
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by apesinola001(m): 9:30pm
Up Chelsea
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Bibidear(f): 9:30pm
I thought flavour supports arsenal he even said it in one of his interview
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by demolinka(m): 9:30pm
I hear say bobrisky dey support MFM FC
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Narldon(f): 9:31pm
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by akthedream(m): 9:31pm
86.79% of Chelsea fans are touts and thugs..
GGMU
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by chronique(m): 9:31pm
Arsenal is a club for fine boys and girls. Proud to be a fan... Op, you forgot to add Modenine. He's a strong Arsenal fan too.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by mainkendo: 9:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Nsogbu1992(m): 9:32pm
Manchester is red!!!
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by stevedeey(m): 9:32pm
AY sef
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Gabflex: 9:32pm
HOW THIS ONE TAKE CURE BUHARI SICKNESS?
WELL, MAN_UNITED FOR LIFE
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Flashh: 9:33pm
Flashh---- F.C Barcelona.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Equiano: 9:33pm
And which football club do PMB support
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by gbaskiboy(m): 9:33pm
No one even they supoort Liverpool. Which kind yeye be this
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by akaahs(m): 9:33pm
At least arsenal still have reasonable number of celebrities fan
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by jide219(m): 9:34pm
What of Liverpool
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by evansjeff(m): 9:34pm
Gunners all the way
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Shome36(m): 9:36pm
So none of them is a Liverpool fan
This apparently shows how clueless they are.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Adicsonbaba(m): 9:36pm
Where's my name ? I support MANCHESTER UNITED.
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by seunny4lif(m): 9:37pm
Make i booked space
I'm Man Utd but i supported Bayern
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by chris4gold(m): 9:37pm
up man u
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Sheun001(m): 9:43pm
akthedream:
exactly one of those naive manure fans
better join the winning team #Blues
|Re: Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs by Addme: 9:43pm
Op,your last statements made me laugh hard.Though it's simply a reflection of how Nigerians as a whole love EPL.Whoever considers Real Madrid below standard needs their head check.Hala Madrid....
