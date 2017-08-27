Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Which Phone Are You Currently Using? (638 Views)

I have been stuck with my Tecno L6 for almost 3 years. The phone is endowed with a 4,500 mAh battery - one reason I cannot do without it.



Which phone are you using? What exactly do you like about it? 3 Likes

Tecno L9, cos of the battery, I was sick and tired of running from one place to another and carrying extension just to charge my phone in school, buy what suits your need tho some people like cameras, me I like ba3 the L9 camera is good and even beat the L8 own hands down.. And can be compared to Camon cx camera 2 Likes

I dey manage my BlackBerry passport jejely

Xiaomi redmi 4x

#team hot 4 pro. The phone is wow. Especially the 4G feature 1 Like

Which phone lalasticlala fit de use?

Infinix Hot 4 pro carried the day, very sleek with 4G LTE enabled... Ogidi gan!

Infinix note 3 Pro 2 Likes

hot 4 pro sleek? Nawa o the phne heavy

Itel p51

How does sleekness relate to heaviness, nawa o, English gidi gan o

seems people just started experiencing 4G



what a shame

Gionee m5 marathon

Nokia 3310

Nokia Lumia Xg 360

infinix hot 4

Don't even know why i like it.

Itel p10 flexing tinx here





Nice piece... Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Gionee M5 mini rocks

Tecno L9.

1phone2



Gotta cut my Ankara according to my size

Managing my Tecno w5





Can anyone here beat this up time



Gotta cut my Ankara according to my size

TECNO TV356235

Infinix hot2 with pride

aii rep team INFINIX

HTC m7 am loving it

I have been stuck with my Tecno L6 for almost 3 years. The phone is endowed with a 4,500 mAh battery - one reason I cannot do without it.



Which phone are you using? What exactly do you like about it? Sony Xperia xa1 Ultra ( 6 inches screen) Sony Xperia xa1 Ultra ( 6 inches screen)

BlackBerry 10