|Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by soldierdollar(m): 8:00pm On Aug 26
I have been stuck with my Tecno L6 for almost 3 years. The phone is endowed with a 4,500 mAh battery - one reason I cannot do without it.
Which phone are you using? What exactly do you like about it?
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Tochyodikwa(f): 8:24pm On Aug 26
Tecno L9, cos of the battery, I was sick and tired of running from one place to another and carrying extension just to charge my phone in school, buy what suits your need tho some people like cameras, me I like ba3 the L9 camera is good and even beat the L8 own hands down.. And can be compared to Camon cx camera
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by ajibolabd: 11:29pm On Aug 26
I dey manage my BlackBerry passport jejely
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Opistorincos(m): 11:32pm On Aug 26
Xiaomi redmi 4x
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by latuaaa: 12:19am
#team hot 4 pro. The phone is wow. Especially the 4G feature
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by soldierdollar(m): 7:35am
Which phone lalasticlala fit de use?
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by adeniyisamuel59(m): 8:30am
Infinix Hot 4 pro carried the day, very sleek with 4G LTE enabled... Ogidi gan!
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by ojotobiloba1(m): 11:19am
Infinix note 3 Pro
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Irenemmeso(f): 11:21am
adeniyisamuel59:hot 4 pro sleek? Nawa o the phne heavy
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by alexalexalex: 11:55am
Itel p51
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by adeniyisamuel59(m): 3:31pm
Irenemmeso:How does sleekness relate to heaviness, nawa o, English gidi gan o
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by lilmax(m): 3:53pm
seems people just started experiencing 4G
what a shame
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Sunkyphil: 4:46pm
Gionee m5 marathon
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by macaranta(m): 4:56pm
Nokia 3310
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Jimmyokolo(m): 4:56pm
Nokia Lumia Xg 360
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Pilot4Airbus(m): 4:56pm
H
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Divay22(f): 4:56pm
infinix hot 4
Don't even know why i like it.
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Edopesin(m): 4:57pm
Itel p10 flexing tinx here
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Baronnaire: 4:57pm
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Nice piece...
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by SalomonKane: 4:57pm
Non of your business.
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Elbizzcklinz(m): 4:57pm
Gionee M5 mini rocks
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Deseo(f): 4:57pm
Tecno L9.
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by rheether(f): 4:57pm
1phone2
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by alexistaiwo: 4:57pm
As I never carry.
Gotta cut my Ankara according to my size
Managing my Tecno w5
Can anyone here beat this up time
I guess not
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by HMZi(m): 4:58pm
TECNO TV356235
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by 151487made: 4:58pm
Infinix hot2 with pride
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by koolcat: 4:58pm
aii rep team INFINIX
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by toyinjimoh(m): 4:58pm
HTC m7 am loving it
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by MTKbudapest(m): 4:58pm
hmm
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by hollywoodscape(m): 4:58pm
soldierdollar:Sony Xperia xa1 Ultra ( 6 inches screen)
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Piiko(m): 4:58pm
BlackBerry 10
|Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Booyakasha(f): 4:58pm
tf
