Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by soldierdollar(m): 8:00pm On Aug 26
I have been stuck with my Tecno L6 for almost 3 years. The phone is endowed with a 4,500 mAh battery - one reason I cannot do without it.

Which phone are you using? What exactly do you like about it?

3 Likes

Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Tochyodikwa(f): 8:24pm On Aug 26
Tecno L9, cos of the battery, I was sick and tired of running from one place to another and carrying extension just to charge my phone in school, buy what suits your need tho some people like cameras, me I like ba3 the L9 camera is good and even beat the L8 own hands down.. And can be compared to Camon cx camera

2 Likes

Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by ajibolabd: 11:29pm On Aug 26
I dey manage my BlackBerry passport jejely shocked
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Opistorincos(m): 11:32pm On Aug 26
Xiaomi redmi 4x
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by latuaaa: 12:19am
#team hot 4 pro. The phone is wow. Especially the 4G feature

1 Like

Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by soldierdollar(m): 7:35am
Which phone lalasticlala fit de use?
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by adeniyisamuel59(m): 8:30am
Infinix Hot 4 pro carried the day, very sleek with 4G LTE enabled... Ogidi gan!
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by ojotobiloba1(m): 11:19am
Infinix note 3 Pro

2 Likes

Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Irenemmeso(f): 11:21am
adeniyisamuel59:
Infinix Hot 4 pro carried the day, very sleek with 4G LTE enabled... Ogidi gan!
hot 4 pro sleek? Nawa o the phne heavy
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by alexalexalex: 11:55am
Itel p51
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by adeniyisamuel59(m): 3:31pm
Irenemmeso:
hot 4 pro sleek? Nawa o the phne heavy
How does sleekness relate to heaviness, nawa o, English gidi gan o
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by lilmax(m): 3:53pm
seems people just started experiencing 4G

what a shame
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Sunkyphil: 4:46pm
Gionee m5 marathon
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by macaranta(m): 4:56pm
Nokia 3310
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Jimmyokolo(m): 4:56pm
Nokia Lumia Xg 360
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Pilot4Airbus(m): 4:56pm
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Divay22(f): 4:56pm
infinix hot 4
Don't even know why i like it.
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Edopesin(m): 4:57pm
Itel p10 flexing tinx here
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Baronnaire: 4:57pm
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Nice piece... grin
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by SalomonKane: 4:57pm
Non of your business. grin tongue
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Elbizzcklinz(m): 4:57pm
Gionee M5 mini rocks
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Deseo(f): 4:57pm
Tecno L9.
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by rheether(f): 4:57pm
1phone2 wink
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by alexistaiwo: 4:57pm
As I never carry.
Gotta cut my Ankara according to my size
Managing my Tecno w5


Can anyone here beat this up time grin

I guess not

Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by HMZi(m): 4:58pm
TECNO TV356235
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by 151487made: 4:58pm
Infinix hot2 with pride
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by koolcat: 4:58pm
aii rep team INFINIX
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by toyinjimoh(m): 4:58pm
HTC m7 am loving it
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by MTKbudapest(m): 4:58pm
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by hollywoodscape(m): 4:58pm
soldierdollar:
I have been stuck with my Tecno L6 for almost 3 years. The phone is endowed with a 4,500 mAh battery - one reason I cannot do without it.

Which phone are you using? What exactly do you like about it?
Sony Xperia xa1 Ultra ( 6 inches screen)

Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Piiko(m): 4:58pm
BlackBerry 10
Re: Which Phone Are You Currently Using? by Booyakasha(f): 4:58pm
