Stats: 1,867,346 members, 3,751,022 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 10:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) (2491 Views)
|D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by bigCassava: 1:07am
Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D'banj, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, musician, entrepreneur and TV host. Coco master dropped his album titled #kingDonCome and the premiere was light as
the olive twist crooner rocked €590 Gucci heritage trousers for the premiere party. Let check it out ,€1 – N424.16 ,so €590 – N250254.4 and it roughly N251k as you can see. While others are starving ejanla is wearing some one house rent as trousers. Lol!.
See more photos below,
Source – http://www.u2gossip.com.ng/2017/08/dbanj-wore-n260000k-gucci-trousers-to.html?m=1
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by Sugarcious(m): 1:25am
When will this dude realize that his career is over. Dbanj is no longer relevant. So I made FTC!
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by greatnaija01: 2:00am
if he can afford that, then its not over.... he only upgraded.
Sugarcious:
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by Seguntimmy(m): 3:15am
See how the OP is carrying sumburi's matter 4 head, u even bring out calculator to calculate his trouser, when doing dis 4 dbanj, shey u 4get HUSHPUPPI? abeg, u too hustle tight make people bring out calculator on top ur matter, but about these post....................
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by Godmother(f): 3:53am
Not hating but this trouser looks as regular as they come.
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by wayne4loan: 6:44am
Sugarcious:#Never Say Never
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by smithsydny(m): 9:57am
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by Emzyme(m): 9:57am
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by SeunFirstSon: 9:58am
Sugarcious:When you realize you're a Godamm fool
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by Nma27(f): 9:59am
Enough to buy like 20 bags of rice and share to motherless babies.
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by 01mcfadden(m): 9:59am
260K?
The exact amount I need for my Masters program. Poverty is a bastard.
I'll not stop until "professor" is added to my names.
GoalGetter.
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by SirJeffry(m): 10:00am
Mtcheeew. Who put this on frontpage
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by Jimmyokolo(m): 10:00am
He's an entertainer, I'll understand him rocking it not some school boy rocking Gucci and trekking inside sun or jumping Danfo busses
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by Nma27(f): 10:01am
See d ugly teblic trouser sef
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by 2bam: 10:01am
Were is the trouser seems to see no trouser.
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by malakus(m): 10:01am
his choice


|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by Freethought(m): 10:02am
SirJeffry:
Mumu
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by baski92(m): 10:02am
For life may i come so i must get money, i no go theif or do anything ilega
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by buchiluchi(f): 10:03am
What is the essence of rocking such an expensive trouser when it got no fitting on you? Mtchewww , busy for nothing
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by xxx1429: 10:04am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim.
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by danduj(m): 10:04am
*Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor*
Saturday 26th August, 2017 at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, NV US.
Ticket: *$80,200.00*
Me: $80,20.00 *just to watch a match?* $80,200 × 315 = ₦25,263,000. Somebody better *die* in that ring.
Even the match between David and Goliath was *free.!!!*
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by danduj(m): 10:05am
Trousers wey i go buy 2500 for market
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by sathel(m): 10:05am
I just love this guy
|Re: D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) by meskana212(m): 10:06am
Hushpuppi has like 4 of this
