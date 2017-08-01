Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / D'banj rocks N260,000k Gucci Trousers To #kingdoncome Premiere (photo) (2491 Views)

D'banj Rocks Women On Stage While Performing For Star Music Trek Lagos (Video) / Funke, Husband And Adaku Are All Smiles At ‘Jenifa In London' Premiere(photo) / D'banj Rocks Pink Shirt, Poses Beside His Bentley (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



the olive twist crooner rocked €590 Gucci heritage trousers for the premiere party. Let check it out ,€1 – N424.16 ,so €590 – N250254.4 and it roughly N251k as you can see. While others are starving ejanla is wearing some one house rent as trousers. Lol!.



See more photos below,



Source – Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D'banj, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, musician, entrepreneur and TV host. Coco master dropped his album titled #kingDonCome and the premiere was light asthe olive twist crooner rocked €590 Gucci heritage trousers for the premiere party. Let check it out ,€1 – N424.16 ,so €590 – N250254.4 and it roughly N251k as you can see. While others are starving ejanla is wearing some one house rent as trousers. Lol!.See more photos below,Source – http://www.u2gossip.com.ng/2017/08/dbanj-wore-n260000k-gucci-trousers-to.html?m=1

So I made FTC! When will this dude realize that his career is over. Dbanj is no longer relevant.So I made FTC! 2 Likes





Sugarcious:

When will this dude realize that his career is over. Dbanj is no longer relevant. if he can afford that, then its not over.... he only upgraded. 7 Likes

See how the OP is carrying sumburi's matter 4 head, u even bring out calculator to calculate his trouser, when doing dis 4 dbanj, shey u 4get HUSHPUPPI? abeg, u too hustle tight make people bring out calculator on top ur matter, but about these post.................... 1 Like

Not hating but this trouser looks as regular as they come.

















Meanwhile checkout my signature for stories on topical women issues. 2 Likes

Sugarcious:

When will this dude realize that his career is over. Dbanj is no longer relevant. #Never Say Never #Never Say Never

Only

Sugarcious:

When will this dude realize that his career is over. Dbanj is no longer relevant. When you realize you're a Godamm fool When you realize you're a Godamm fool 4 Likes

Enough to buy like 20 bags of rice and share to motherless babies.

260K?

The exact amount I need for my Masters program. Poverty is a bastard.



I'll not stop until "professor" is added to my names.

GoalGetter.

Mtcheeew. Who put this on frontpage

He's an entertainer, I'll understand him rocking it not some school boy rocking Gucci and trekking inside sun or jumping Danfo busses

See d ugly teblic trouser sef

Were is the trouser seems to see no trouser.

his choice





Need a herbal solution for Epilepsy or Pile?‎

Check my signature. ‎



SirJeffry:

Mtcheeew. Who put this on frontpage

Mumu Mumu

For life may i come so i must get money, i no go theif or do anything ilega

What is the essence of rocking such an expensive trouser when it got no fitting on you? Mtchewww , busy for nothing

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim.

*Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor*



Saturday 26th August, 2017 at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, NV US.



Ticket: *$80,200.00*

Me: $80,20.00 *just to watch a match?* $80,200 × 315 = ₦25,263,000. Somebody better *die* in that ring.



Even the match between David and Goliath was *free.!!!*

Trousers wey i go buy 2500 for market

I just love this guy