|Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:55am
By Eyo Nse,SOURCE: http://brainnewsng.com/all-what-you-need-to-know-about-rev-tony-obo-the-pastor-arrested-in-calabar-for-killing-a-child-for-ritual/
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 6:58am
A pastor, killed his brother! His own mother's son!! And some deluded folks will be running around calling him "Daddy"
If "brains" are sold in the market, blacks need to go shopping...
God created a perilous world, but mankind has made it even more dangerous...
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by ZeroUnity: 7:17am
Africans and their fairy hopes in signs and wonders...This is how long they have fooled us in the name of Jesu...
Una no dey hear something?? Especially women are the most Gullible asset on Earth...They can believe things i tell you.. Infact their length of gullibility is longer than the distance from Potiskum to Lokpa Nta...
God have mercy on your children..
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 7:48am
this is why I want to remain a traditionalist
anything from British is a scam including our Legend of the Seeker, who recently returned from There.....
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:30pm
Hmmmmm. End time pastors. I always say it, we're in end time. Use your head when it comes to religion things.
Hmmmmm. End time pastors. I always say it, we're in end time. Use your head when it comes to religion things.
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by wayne4loan: 4:30pm
All This Pastor When No Go Pastor School Just Spoil Work For Hard Working Men Of God
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by JoshMedia(m): 4:31pm
This is Bad
Very Heartless
Where is the fear of God they pretend preaching?
Check my signature
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by HottestFire: 4:31pm
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:32pm
can u imagine
Lawd ve merci
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by kufre2010: 4:32pm
4:47pm On Aug 26
How to make good leaders in Africa- Political office holders are always sworn into office by the Bible if a christian, Koran if a muslim and affirmation if a pagan. Can u imagine the extent of hypogracy! If u ask an average christian (e.g our vice president)to swear by the bible to convince u, he will say the bible forbid him from doing that but when he want to occupy political office, he will never remember that he is forbidden from swearing. This mere boooks should be taken away from our oath system since the are impotence powerless and unable to punish those that goes against their oath. They should be replace with Ogun, Amadioha and other traditional dieties. The priest who will administered the oath will take blood oath not to be patial. I know some people will oppose me but I will tell u bluntly that many Nigerians politician are on traditional oath to do the biddings of their godfathers e.g God'swill Akpabio and Udom Emmanuel, Orji Uzor kalu and theordor Orji etc Why wouldn't these people sworn on tradition as well to gorven Nigerians well.
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by tunde4top(m): 4:33pm
This is very bad of him. Just because of money and fame that will all perish and vanish away at the end of his breath on earth ?. What a wicked world.
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by baike(m): 4:33pm
those people that just writing A just to make front page, please if you don't have something to say, then live for people who have something to say, to comment
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by GreatDreams: 4:33pm
Still don't know why the world hasn't ended. This is just too much!
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 4:33pm
Why hasn't he been executed yet? What is the police waiting for?
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by Nutase(f): 4:34pm
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by MTKbudapest(m): 4:34pm
He is not a man of God.
Just another juju priest that came in the name of God.
A man of God can never kills but win souls for christ.
He will never go unpunished for trying to paint the name of God black.
They are everywhere with funny church names all in the name of making money.
I just pity the miracle seeker cos they are always the prey.
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by boldking(m): 4:34pm
PASTOR WHY?
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by Wesporting: 4:36pm
Nothing will make me visit any church again
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by ashjay001(m): 4:37pm
Zeze06:
Not just blacks, as u rightly said later, "mankind" need brains!
There're gullible pple all over d world, its just not an african thing
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by kufre2010: 4:37pm
.
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 4:37pm
our daddy G.O did not kill anyone, stop all this fake news... he is only acting according to "gods" instructions. just like father Abraham
- Sincerely- Zombie members
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by scholes0(m): 4:38pm
Nigeria seffff
Every part of this country is just sooo Fetish!
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by adontcare(f): 4:38pm
Devil wept! Ah.
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by canalily(m): 4:38pm
I have said it be4! Let everyone own his own church in his own house! All these pastors are pasing for money o o o o ! Una no wan hear!
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by OmoAregbesola: 4:38pm
Thank God I'm a Muslim
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 4:39pm
Igbos and ritual... 5&6
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by macaranta(m): 4:39pm
Terrible
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by Benjom(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by darlenese(f): 4:40pm
why is he still alive?
he should be killed instantly.
he should have been mobbed, I just pray he doesn't evade justice
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by 00Ademi(m): 4:40pm
Give us updates on evans as well.
|Re: Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) by canalily(m): 4:41pm
blackbeau1:female mayweather
