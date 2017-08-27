Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pastor Tony Obo Arrested In Calabar For Killing A Child For Ritual (Photos) (5583 Views)

By Eyo Nse,



"He is in police custody. His name is Rev Dr Tony Obo. He buried lots of people pics and passports in his church Human skulls and bones. Babies shoes, name them.



The mother of the little baby girl Nawa O, D is Jus 18yrs, the child which he killed was a grandson to his church member.



Before the death of the child he had prophecies to the woman that his grandson will die but the woman rejected the prophecy.He later sent kidnappers to go and kidnap the little girl from the woman at midnight on a gun point. When neighbors heard the cry of a child in his branch church at Okon Edak till the child stopped crying that's when they went to check.



He had already put the child in the toilet, his main church at Abua street has a pit in a shape of a grave inside the church some people see it to latrine ware but its a pool of blood and bones. His branch Church in Okon Edak has the same pit but people didn't dig to see what's inside and its also in a shape of a grave.



Human skulls were being removed from his so called alter, the said pastors family has escape. His got a house in Akpabuyo which he does not live in it neither his family (wife and kids) but he stays in a rented apartment but the said house at Akapbuyo is being secured by paid private securities.



The said pastor grew up in my neighborhood in other words i know him from childhood till now even when he had the plans of starting the Church (keep this to itself alone) please.



Am not his member and can never be. I'm feeling for his dad and step mum because they are highly disappointed and embarrassed which made them ran away from the neighborhood.



The said pastor killed his brother who was a mass servant in catholic and removed his heart for the same ritual and he made everyone I. D area believe that the brother died of accident and his heart pop out of him that's y his got no heart. When his brother was ill he always says that the said "pastor" is the one that wants to kill him but he made the parent believed that the brother is insane. They believed him because he called himself "pastor".



See more facts about him below:



1. His name is Tony Obo



2. The name of his church is; Royal God's Commandment ministries, situated at #3 Okon Edak Street off Atamunu, Calabar and with branch at #6 Abua Street Off Edibe Edibe Street.



3. He is rumored to have killed his brother and use his heart for rituals



4. His house at Akpabuyo and his two churches located in Cross River were all set Ablaze by angry mobs



5. On the evening of Friday, August 25, 2017 he was rumoured to have been released from the police custody, findings from Brainnewsng.com shows that he is still with the Cross River Police Command and that the said released person was his landlord.



6. He (the self acclaimed pastor) is not yet married nor have any child.



5. Shallow graves, fresh human blood were discovered in his church.

A pastor, killed his brother! His own mother's son!! And some deluded folks will be running around calling him "Daddy"



If "brains" are sold in the market, blacks need to go shopping...



Africans and their fairy hopes in signs and wonders...This is how long they have fooled us in the name of Jesu...



Una no dey hear something?? Especially women are the most Gullible asset on Earth...They can believe things i tell you.. Infact their length of gullibility is longer than the distance from Potiskum to Lokpa Nta...



God have mercy on your children.. 4 Likes 1 Share

this is why I want to remain a traditionalist



anything from British is a scam including our Legend of the Seeker, who recently returned from There.....

Hmmmmm. End time pastors. I always say it, we're in end time. Use your head when it comes to religion things.



All This Pastor When No Go Pastor School Just Spoil Work For Hard Working Men Of God 3 Likes 1 Share

This is Bad

Very Heartless

Where is the fear of God they pretend preaching?









Lawd ve merci can u imagineLawd ve merci

How to make good leaders in Africa- Political office holders are always sworn into office by the Bible if a christian, Koran if a muslim and affirmation if a pagan. Can u imagine the extent of hypogracy! If u ask an average christian (e.g our vice president)to swear by the bible to convince u, he will say the bible forbid him from doing that but when he want to occupy political office, he will never remember that he is forbidden from swearing. This mere boooks should be taken away from our oath system since the are impotence powerless and unable to punish those that goes against their oath. They should be replace with Ogun, Amadioha and other traditional dieties. The priest who will administered the oath will take blood oath not to be patial. I know some people will oppose me but I will tell u bluntly that many Nigerians politician are on traditional oath to do the biddings of their godfathers e.g God'swill Akpabio and Udom Emmanuel, Orji Uzor kalu and theordor Orji etc Why wouldn't these people sworn on tradition as well to gorven Nigerians well. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is very bad of him. Just because of money and fame that will all perish and vanish away at the end of his breath on earth ?. What a wicked world.

those people that just writing A just to make front page, please if you don't have something to say, then live for people who have something to say, to comment 1 Like 1 Share

Still don't know why the world hasn't ended. This is just too much!

Why hasn't he been executed yet? What is the police waiting for?

He is not a man of God.



Just another juju priest that came in the name of God.



A man of God can never kills but win souls for christ.



He will never go unpunished for trying to paint the name of God black.



They are everywhere with funny church names all in the name of making money.



I just pity the miracle seeker cos they are always the prey. 3 Likes

Nothing will make me visit any church again

Zeze06:



A pastor, killed his brother! His own mother's son!! And some deluded folks will be running around calling him "Daddy" upandan



If "brains" are sold in the market, blacks need to go shopping...



God created a perilous world, but mankind has made it even more dangerous...



Not just blacks, as u rightly said later, "mankind" need brains!





There're gullible pple all over d world, its just not an african thing Not just blacks, as u rightly said later, "mankind" need brains!There're gullible pple all over d world, its just not an african thing 3 Likes

our daddy G.O did not kill anyone, stop all this fake news... he is only acting according to "gods" instructions. just like father Abraham



- Sincerely- Zombie members our daddy G.O did not kill anyone, stop all this fake news... he is only acting according to "gods" instructions. just like father Abraham- Sincerely- Zombie members 1 Like 1 Share

Every part of this country is just sooo Fetish! 1 Like 1 Share

! Una no wan hear! I have said it be4! Let everyone own his own church in his own house! All these pastors are pasing for money o o o o! Una no wan hear! 1 Like 1 Share

Thank God I'm a Muslim

Igbos and ritual... 5&6

why is he still alive?

he should be killed instantly.



he should have been mobbed, I just pray he doesn't evade justice

Give us updates on evans as well. 1 Like 2 Shares