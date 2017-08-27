Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians (12469 Views)

For Christians: How To Be Free From Masturbation, Other Addictions / Attention!!! Strictly For Christians!! / Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





1. Violence



A day doesn’t go by without coming across a video showing 2 females fighting. The problem is that the more you watch such videos, the more you lose your humanity. If care is not taken, when you see people fighting, you might pull out your phone to film 2 them just cos you want to also make a trendy video instead of separating the fight like the peace maker you ought to be.



2. Graphic images



The problem about this is that it desensitizes and reduces you to a barbarian who doesn’t get irked by the sight of blood. The images are usually those of accidents, murders, fights etc. Pictures are even better. What about videos of beheading and jungle justice?



3. Unclad pictures



Churches, religious organizations and their members are all on Facebook where they do their business and connect with each other. But with the level of Unclad pictures circulating on Facebook, such religious people will either boycott the site or get lured into sin. I think there should be a restriction that ensures you don’t see certain things depending on your preference. Do you think Unclad pictures are no issue? Check the next one.



4. Pornography



This is now rampant on Facebook. Mind you, it is not only adults we have on Facebook these days; teenagers and even kids are frequently accessing the site. A 12 year old kid who really shouldn’t know much about sex is now exposed to videos showing how a joystick penetrates a vagina in different styles. The next thing is for such a boy or girl to try it out at that young age. We are now being bombarded with live porn videos and the sad part is that nobody is saying anything about it.



After he finished giving his points, I realized all he said are actually all I see on facebook these days.



https://www.wotzup.ng/facebook-gradually-becoming-unsafe-christians/ We all loved it when facebook hit the internet as it made it possible for us to connect with old friends and keep up with a social life. But these days, facebook is beginning to appear different from what it use to be. I’m not talking about the improved features but how it is becoming a place for decent minds to stay away from, especially Christians. This was brought to my awareness by a brother I met few days ago. He raised some points that makes it seem like the website is now designed to make Christians sin or backslide. Below are some of the things he pointed out which you are most likely to see on Facebook. With such around, he says Christians need to visit the site with caution or boycott it if they don’t want to backslide.1. ViolenceA day doesn’t go by without coming across a video showing 2 females fighting. The problem is that the more you watch such videos, the more you lose your humanity. If care is not taken, when you see people fighting, you might pull out your phone to film 2 them just cos you want to also make a trendy video instead of separating the fight like the peace maker you ought to be.2. Graphic imagesThe problem about this is that it desensitizes and reduces you to a barbarian who doesn’t get irked by the sight of blood. The images are usually those of accidents, murders, fights etc. Pictures are even better. What about videos of beheading and jungle justice?3. Unclad picturesChurches, religious organizations and their members are all on Facebook where they do their business and connect with each other. But with the level of Unclad pictures circulating on Facebook, such religious people will either boycott the site or get lured into sin. I think there should be a restriction that ensures you don’t see certain things depending on your preference. Do you think Unclad pictures are no issue? Check the next one.4. PornographyThis is now rampant on Facebook. Mind you, it is not only adults we have on Facebook these days; teenagers and even kids are frequently accessing the site. A 12 year old kid who really shouldn’t know much about sex is now exposed to videos showing how a joystick penetrates a vagina in different styles. The next thing is for such a boy or girl to try it out at that young age. We are now being bombarded with live porn videos and the sad part is that nobody is saying anything about it.After he finished giving his points, I realized all he said are actually all I see on facebook these days. 7 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala

Speechless 1 Like







where?



how?



when? pornography in facebookwhere?how?when? 41 Likes

You want Facebook to be conducive for Christians before?



That's why you can filter what appears on your feeds and timeline. That is why you can choose your friends and block or unfriend contacts too.



If that is not enough brother, then follow the Holy Bible's injunction to flee any appearance of evil 75 Likes 7 Shares

Op just say you get bad friends that are posting bad things on their timeline













Technically you are also a bad guy, so enjoy your bad Facebook with your bad friends 38 Likes

stardragon:

pornography in facebook





where?



whow?



when? Brother, it seems you've been faraway from facebook for a while not to notice that facebook is now a porn hub. Asides live videos showing raw sex, we also see rape tapes. Brother, it seems you've been faraway from facebook for a while not to notice that facebook is now a porn hub. Asides live videos showing raw sex, we also see rape tapes. 2 Likes

coolcharm:

You want Facebook to be conducive for Christians before?



That's why you can filter what appears on your feeds and timeline. That is why you can choose your friends and block or unfriend contacts too.



If that is not enough brother, then follow the Holy Bible's injunction to flee any appearance of evil Do you think it is right for facebook to allow every jargon on its site? Do you think it is right for facebook to allow every jargon on its site?

First, don't just say 'Christians' like you are being discriminatory. Those points you listed up there should extend to all humans who access the platform.



Now, if you can't avoid evil, then shun it in its entirety. Like the Holy Book said "If your left hand will lead you to sin, cut it off".



If Facebook does not suit your personal or religious beliefs, drop it totally. Not everyone must use the social media. There are some things you can't control.



I don't think it's rocket science. 31 Likes

alBHAGDADI:



We all loved it when facebook hit the internet as it made it possible for us to connect with old friends and keep up with a social life. But these days, facebook is beginning to appear different from what it use to be. I’m not talking about the improved features but how it is becoming a place for decent minds to stay away from, especially Christians. This was brought to my awareness by a brother I met few days ago. He raised some points that makes it seem like the website is now designed to make Christians sin or backslide. Below are some of the things he pointed out which you are most likely to see on Facebook. With such around, he says Christians need to visit the site with caution or boycott it if they don’t want to backslide.



1. Violence



A day doesn’t go by without coming across a video showing 2 females fighting. The problem is that the more you watch such videos, the more you lose your humanity. If care is not taken, when you see people fighting, you might pull out your phone to film 2 them just cos you want to also make a trendy video instead of separating the fight like the peace maker you ought to be.



2. Graphic images



The problem about this is that it desensitizes and reduces you to a barbarian who doesn’t get irked by the sight of blood. The images are usually those of accidents, murders, fights etc. Pictures are even better. What about videos of beheading and jungle justice?



3. Unclad pictures



Churches, religious organizations and their members are all on Facebook where they do their business and connect with each other. But with the level of Unclad pictures circulating on Facebook, such religious people will either boycott the site or get lured into sin. I think there should be a restriction that ensures you don’t see certain things depending on your preference. Do you think Unclad pictures are no issue? Check the next one.



4. Pornography



This is now rampant on Facebook. Mind you, it is not only adults we have on Facebook these days; teenagers and even kids are frequently accessing the site. A 12 year old kid who really shouldn’t know much about sex is now exposed to videos showing how a joystick penetrates a vagina in different styles. The next thing is for such a boy or girl to try it out at that young age. We are now being bombarded with live porn videos and the sad part is that nobody is saying anything about it.



After he finished giving his points, I realized all he said are actually all I see on facebook these days.



https://www.wotzup.ng/facebook-gradually-becoming-unsafe-christians/ block all bad/immoral friends you will not see bad things on Facebook block all bad/immoral friends you will not see bad things on Facebook 8 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

Brother, it seems you've been faraway from facebook for a while not to notice that facebook is now a porn hub. Asides live videos showing raw sex, we also see rape tapes.

seriously? seriously? 1 Like

show me where u saw porn in fb

Delete all your friend list and add new ones 1 Like

alBHAGDADI:

Do you think it is right for facebook to allow every jargon on its site?

As Christians, we all know we are sojourns here and do not expect a comfortable life, neither will the world conform to our standards.



The jargons you are talking about is the standard of the world. And it is impossible for the two standards to mix.



My brother, it is not compulsory for a Christian to use Facebook. As Christians, we all know we are sojourns here and do not expect a comfortable life, neither will the world conform to our standards.The jargons you are talking about is the standard of the world. And it is impossible for the two standards to mix.My brother, it is not compulsory for a Christian to use Facebook. 5 Likes 1 Share

alBHAGDADI:



We all loved it when facebook hit the internet as it made it possible for us to connect with old friends and keep up with a social life. But these days, facebook is beginning to appear different from what it use to be. I’m not talking about the improved features but how it is becoming a place for decent minds to stay away from, especially Christians. This was brought to my awareness by a brother I met few days ago. He raised some points that makes it seem like the website is now designed to make Christians sin or backslide. Below are some of the things he pointed out which you are most likely to see on Facebook. With such around, he says Christians need to visit the site with caution or boycott it if they don’t want to backslide.



1. Violence



A day doesn’t go by without coming across a video showing 2 females fighting. The problem is that the more you watch such videos, the more you lose your humanity. If care is not taken, when you see people fighting, you might pull out your phone to film 2 them just cos you want to also make a trendy video instead of separating the fight like the peace maker you ought to be.

this is nonsense, by this logic, we should see people go into Cross-fires to film the gunfight rather than run for cover because erhm they've been watching too many Keanu Reeves, Jason Statham, Liam Neeson films lol



and about "separating the fight", I'll reserve my comment on that



2. Graphic images



The problem about this is that it desensitizes and reduces you to a barbarian who doesn’t get irked by the sight of blood. The images are usually those of accidents, murders, fights etc. Pictures are even better. What about videos of beheading and jungle justice?

believe me when I say no matter how desensitized you are to seeing blood on screen, its a totally different ball game when you see one in real life, take my word for it







3. Unclad pictures



Churches, religious organizations and their members are all on Facebook where they do their business and connect with each other. But with the level of Unclad pictures circulating on Facebook, such religious people will either boycott the site or get lured into sin. I think there should be a restriction that ensures you don’t see certain things depending on your preference. Do you think Unclad pictures are no issue? Check the next one.

4. Pornography



This is now rampant on Facebook. Mind you, it is not only adults we have on Facebook these days; teenagers and even kids are frequently accessing the site. A 12 year old kid who really shouldn’t know much about sex is now exposed to videos showing how a joystick penetrates a vagina in different styles. The next thing is for such a boy or girl to try it out at that young age. We are now being bombarded with live porn videos and the sad part is that nobody is saying anything about it.



you can always block such, although I admit one does stumble on them accidentally, its no different than anywhere else on the internet, definitely not restricted to Facebook



you want to totally prevent stumbling on pornography and Unclad pics? get off the internet totally, also avoid billboards and posters, television too this is nonsense, by this logic, we should see people go into Cross-fires to film the gunfight rather than run for cover because erhm they've been watching too many Keanu Reeves, Jason Statham, Liam Neeson films loland about "separating the fight", I'll reserve my comment on thatbelieve me when I say no matter how desensitized you are to seeing blood on screen, its a totally different ball game when you see one in real life, take my word for ityou can always block such, although I admit one does stumble on them accidentally, its no different than anywhere else on the internet, definitely not restricted to Facebookyou want to totally prevent stumbling on pornography and Unclad pics? get off the internet totally, also avoid billboards and posters, television too 9 Likes

n

hopefulLandlord:





this is nonsense, by this logic, we should see people go into Cross-fires to film the gunfight rather than run for cover because erhm they've been watching too many Keanu Reeves, Jason Statham, Liam Neeson films lol



and about "separating the fight", I'll reserve my comment on that





believe me when I say no matter how desensitized you are to seeing blood on screen, its a totally different ball game when you see one in real life, take my word for it







you can always block such, although I admit one does stumble on them accidentally, its no different than anywhere else on the internet, definitely not restricted to Facebook



you want to totally prevent stumbling on pornography and Unclad pics? get off the internet totally, also avoid billboards and posters, television too The God hater is here.



And you had to book 3 different spaces to oppose a Being you claim doesn't exist?



Well, let's not derail the thread. The God hater is here.And you had to book 3 different spaces to oppose a Being you claim doesn't exist?Well, let's not derail the thread. 1 Like

alBHAGDADI:

The God hater is here.



And you had to book 3 different spaces to oppose a Being you claim doesn't exist?



Well, let's not derail the thread.

1. learn to look past labels at times, nothing I've said so far shows I'm bringing my atheism here and if you read between the lines you'll see I reserved my comment on your talk about "peacemaking during a fight" for a reason, go figure



2. my first post wasn't for booking space



3. my second post wasn't for booking space



4. my third post was a mistake as my second post was posted twice, I'm almost certain its happened to you before too



5. I believe I've given sensible points here and you have the right to ignore them based on "he's an atheist" or you can look past that by focusing on the message rather than the messenger 1. learn to look past labels at times, nothing I've said so far shows I'm bringing my atheism here and if you read between the lines you'll see I reserved my comment on your talk about "peacemaking during a fight" for a reason, go figure2. my first post wasn't for booking space3. my second post wasn't for booking space4. my third post was a mistake as my second post was posted twice, I'm almost certain its happened to you before too5. I believe I've given sensible points here and you have the right to ignore them based on "he's an atheist" or you can look past that by focusing on the message rather than the messenger 10 Likes

The religious mind sees a threat in every innovation.

Everything competes with their deity; social media, game of thrones and even the premier league.

The enemy is always lurking. It is a terrible way to live. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ranchhoddas:

The religious mind sees a threat in every innovation.

Everything competes with their deity; social media, game of thrones and even the premier league.

The enemy is always lurking. It is a terrible way to live. So it is good for little children to be exposed to porn on facebook all in the name of atheism? So it is good for little children to be exposed to porn on facebook all in the name of atheism? 2 Likes

alBHAGDADI:

So it is good for little children to be exposed to porn on facebook all in the name of atheism? Haba na watin cary atheism come here na....nawa o Haba na watin cary atheism come here na....nawa o

k

My only concern is that Facebook has become a video sharing site pretty much like Youtube. My timeline if filled with videos.

let the church create its own social media app na.... 3 Likes

Ok

Okay

B

Must everything be about Christians?



So Mark Zuckerberg should close down Facebook because some fanatics find it offensive? 8 Likes

Another mad conspiracy theorist on the lose 2 Likes

Then choose your Facebook friends wisely. 1 Like





The world is becoming tough, "the future is not what it used to be"



All those things listed up there makes you strong, mentally decisive, tough and rugged prepared for the world and whatever it brings....



A Christian is not one who does not know about evil, sin or crime, but one who is fully aware of sin crime and corruption, but consciously chooses to live a just life, do good, promote good morals and please God...



Facebook prepares you for a fast changing world.... The world is becoming tough, "the future is not what it used to be"All those things listed up there makes you strong, mentally decisive, tough and rugged prepared for the world and whatever it brings....A Christian is not one who does not know about evil, sin or crime, but one who is fully aware of sin crime and corruption, but consciously chooses to live a just life, do good, promote good morals and please God...Facebook prepares you for a fast changing world.... 6 Likes





Visit Lol.. If you're a xtain and you frequently come across violence or pornographic pics or videos, then I think you're not really a xtain. Filter your friends, mind the groups you join and you'll do just fine. Whenever you come across some odd, look for the source and block it.Visit www.entmirror.com for all your business ideas 2 Likes