Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by alBHAGDADI: 7:47am
We all loved it when facebook hit the internet as it made it possible for us to connect with old friends and keep up with a social life. But these days, facebook is beginning to appear different from what it use to be. I’m not talking about the improved features but how it is becoming a place for decent minds to stay away from, especially Christians. This was brought to my awareness by a brother I met few days ago. He raised some points that makes it seem like the website is now designed to make Christians sin or backslide. Below are some of the things he pointed out which you are most likely to see on Facebook. With such around, he says Christians need to visit the site with caution or boycott it if they don’t want to backslide.
1. Violence
A day doesn’t go by without coming across a video showing 2 females fighting. The problem is that the more you watch such videos, the more you lose your humanity. If care is not taken, when you see people fighting, you might pull out your phone to film 2 them just cos you want to also make a trendy video instead of separating the fight like the peace maker you ought to be.
2. Graphic images
The problem about this is that it desensitizes and reduces you to a barbarian who doesn’t get irked by the sight of blood. The images are usually those of accidents, murders, fights etc. Pictures are even better. What about videos of beheading and jungle justice?
3. Unclad pictures
Churches, religious organizations and their members are all on Facebook where they do their business and connect with each other. But with the level of Unclad pictures circulating on Facebook, such religious people will either boycott the site or get lured into sin. I think there should be a restriction that ensures you don’t see certain things depending on your preference. Do you think Unclad pictures are no issue? Check the next one.
4. Pornography
This is now rampant on Facebook. Mind you, it is not only adults we have on Facebook these days; teenagers and even kids are frequently accessing the site. A 12 year old kid who really shouldn’t know much about sex is now exposed to videos showing how a joystick penetrates a vagina in different styles. The next thing is for such a boy or girl to try it out at that young age. We are now being bombarded with live porn videos and the sad part is that nobody is saying anything about it.
After he finished giving his points, I realized all he said are actually all I see on facebook these days.
https://www.wotzup.ng/facebook-gradually-becoming-unsafe-christians/
Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by alBHAGDADI: 7:48am
Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by madridguy(m): 7:50am
Speechless
Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by stardragon(m): 7:54am
pornography in facebook
where?
how?
when?
pornography in facebook
where?
how?
when?
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by coolcharm(m): 7:58am
You want Facebook to be conducive for Christians before?
That's why you can filter what appears on your feeds and timeline. That is why you can choose your friends and block or unfriend contacts too.
If that is not enough brother, then follow the Holy Bible's injunction to flee any appearance of evil
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by fk001: 7:59am
Op just say you get bad friends that are posting bad things on their timeline
Technically you are also a bad guy, so enjoy your bad Facebook with your bad friends
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by alBHAGDADI: 7:59am
stardragon:Brother, it seems you've been faraway from facebook for a while not to notice that facebook is now a porn hub. Asides live videos showing raw sex, we also see rape tapes.
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by alBHAGDADI: 8:02am
coolcharm:Do you think it is right for facebook to allow every jargon on its site?
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by NeeKlaus: 8:03am
First, don't just say 'Christians' like you are being discriminatory. Those points you listed up there should extend to all humans who access the platform.
Now, if you can't avoid evil, then shun it in its entirety. Like the Holy Book said "If your left hand will lead you to sin, cut it off".
If Facebook does not suit your personal or religious beliefs, drop it totally. Not everyone must use the social media. There are some things you can't control.
I don't think it's rocket science.
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by doyinbaby(f): 8:03am
alBHAGDADI:block all bad/immoral friends you will not see bad things on Facebook
Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by hopefulLandlord: 8:06am
alBHAGDADI:
seriously?
alBHAGDADI:
seriously?
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Young03(m): 8:07am
show me where u saw porn in fb
Delete all your friend list and add new ones
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by coolcharm(m): 8:10am
alBHAGDADI:
As Christians, we all know we are sojourns here and do not expect a comfortable life, neither will the world conform to our standards.
The jargons you are talking about is the standard of the world. And it is impossible for the two standards to mix.
My brother, it is not compulsory for a Christian to use Facebook.
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by hopefulLandlord: 8:15am
alBHAGDADI:
this is nonsense, by this logic, we should see people go into Cross-fires to film the gunfight rather than run for cover because erhm they've been watching too many Keanu Reeves, Jason Statham, Liam Neeson films lol
and about "separating the fight", I'll reserve my comment on that
believe me when I say no matter how desensitized you are to seeing blood on screen, its a totally different ball game when you see one in real life, take my word for it
you can always block such, although I admit one does stumble on them accidentally, its no different than anywhere else on the internet, definitely not restricted to Facebook
you want to totally prevent stumbling on pornography and Unclad pics? get off the internet totally, also avoid billboards and posters, television too
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by hopefulLandlord: 8:16am
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by alBHAGDADI: 8:38am
hopefulLandlord:The God hater is here.
And you had to book 3 different spaces to oppose a Being you claim doesn't exist?
Well, let's not derail the thread.
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by hopefulLandlord: 8:45am
alBHAGDADI:
1. learn to look past labels at times, nothing I've said so far shows I'm bringing my atheism here and if you read between the lines you'll see I reserved my comment on your talk about "peacemaking during a fight" for a reason, go figure
2. my first post wasn't for booking space
3. my second post wasn't for booking space
4. my third post was a mistake as my second post was posted twice, I'm almost certain its happened to you before too
5. I believe I've given sensible points here and you have the right to ignore them based on "he's an atheist" or you can look past that by focusing on the message rather than the messenger
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Ranchhoddas(m): 9:19am
The religious mind sees a threat in every innovation.
Everything competes with their deity; social media, game of thrones and even the premier league.
The enemy is always lurking. It is a terrible way to live.
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by alBHAGDADI: 9:30am
Ranchhoddas:So it is good for little children to be exposed to porn on facebook all in the name of atheism?
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Deicide: 9:56am
alBHAGDADI:Haba na watin cary atheism come here na....nawa o
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Franco93: 10:15am
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Afam4eva(m): 10:16am
My only concern is that Facebook has become a video sharing site pretty much like Youtube. My timeline if filled with videos.
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by teamsynergy: 10:16am
let the church create its own social media app na....
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Johnemeka247: 10:16am
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Narldon(f): 10:16am
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by nattyjay(m): 10:16am
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by fratermathy(m): 10:16am
Must everything be about Christians?
So Mark Zuckerberg should close down Facebook because some fanatics find it offensive?
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Jimmyokolo(m): 10:16am
Another mad conspiracy theorist on the lose
Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by blackbeau1(f): 10:16am
Then choose your Facebook friends wisely.
Then choose your Facebook friends wisely.
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by Zeze06(m): 10:16am
The world is becoming tough, "the future is not what it used to be"
All those things listed up there makes you strong, mentally decisive, tough and rugged prepared for the world and whatever it brings....
A Christian is not one who does not know about evil, sin or crime, but one who is fully aware of sin crime and corruption, but consciously chooses to live a just life, do good, promote good morals and please God...
Facebook prepares you for a fast changing world....
|Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by EntMirror: 10:16am
Lol.. If you're a xtain and you frequently come across violence or pornographic pics or videos, then I think you're not really a xtain. Filter your friends, mind the groups you join and you'll do just fine. Whenever you come across some odd, look for the source and block it.
Visit www.entmirror.com for all your business ideas
Re: Facebook Is Gradually Becoming Unsafe For Christians by worlexy(m): 10:17am
I concur
I concur
