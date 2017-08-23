₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Angelanest: 10:22am
A man identified as Pat Hyua has revealed his shock after waking up in the middle of the night to see his house massively flooded after a heavy rainfall in Makurdi, Benue state capital. According to the man, his car was submerged in the flood along with his other properties.
Below is what he shared on Facebook.
When in the middle of the night you are walked up by the cold hands of your bed, you jumped up for safety only to be landed in deep waters right in your bed room, this is memorable I must confess. This is my house behind civil service commission flooded tonight. This phone survived because I slept with it in bed, the rest that were on charge are gone for good.
My car is submerged with everything that is in it, but...
Behold my documents are safe, they were perfectly on top my wardrobe, therefore, I give God His deserving thanksgiving.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/mans-house-flooded-in-benue-state.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Muafrika2: 10:37am
Climate change is real. But it seems to be more warmth and water.
1 Like
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by morbeta(m): 10:39am
Sorry oooo....he is in need of this comfort.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by venai(m): 10:42am
Sorry for the pains. Thank God for your life.
6 Likes
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Nutase(f): 1:20pm
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Jfrankination(m): 3:32pm
lmao..lol..sorry
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:45pm
WATER is still better than FIRE, water can still allow u pick things but FIRE eh.............
I pray Fire won't visit us ooo
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by IamAirforce1: 5:46pm
Sorry about that
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by fk001: 5:46pm
.poor site selection
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Holyfield1(m): 5:46pm
Hope that's not Lekki
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:46pm
Maimaird are angry.. .Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 5:46pm
When you offend a female Captain in the Marine Kingdom.......
2 Likes
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 5:47pm
Awwww
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Evaberry(f): 5:47pm
When the tiv and benue witches finally decided to beat drum on top of your roof
1 Like
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:47pm
The water crept in.
Quietly.
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by ayamprecious: 5:47pm
22 Likes
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by stanway(m): 5:47pm
take heart bro,,oluwa will make provision for better fins
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Guilderland1: 5:48pm
I love it very much, those that are mammy water we love it more because as an amphibians species they love their journey through river line
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by thornapple(f): 5:48pm
This is the definition of bleeped up.
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Lothario(m): 5:51pm
Giant of Africa indeed
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by meelerh(f): 5:51pm
Poor drainage system Everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:51pm
Top right corner of second pic: Take a look at the paint on the wall. Evidence that that house is in a flood prone area.
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by tellwisdom: 5:51pm
Oh this happened because he woke up in the middle of the night?
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Abbeyme: 5:52pm
It's no longer a cry of Lekki residents. Water indeed has no enemies...
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by preetymee(f): 5:53pm
This one small nw. Come to lekki.
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by canalily(m): 5:53pm
thornapple:unthon ur apple pls
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by canalily(m): 5:54pm
preetymee:at what phase d u live?
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Celino(f): 5:55pm
Front Page......
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by pythonkid(m): 5:56pm
Oh...fawk
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by enemyofprogress: 5:56pm
Since we didn't succeed in destroying your certificates be ready to host our well trained rats that we sent to Aso villa, you can't escape us,we must get you
1 Like
|Re: Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos by Briteiyobo1(m): 5:57pm
Sorry there is no good drainage system in Makurdi, all the Governors the pple has elected for the past 16yrs are all greedy men. All they care about is their stomach. Even the former Senate president who held the position of the president of the Senate for good 8yrs, can not account for one developmental project in his senatorial district for the past 16yrs he has spent as a senator. I sympathise with you my brother.
