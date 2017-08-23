Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Man's House Flooded In Benue In The Middle Of The Night. Photos (34748 Views)

Below is what he shared on Facebook.



When in the middle of the night you are walked up by the cold hands of your bed, you jumped up for safety only to be landed in deep waters right in your bed room, this is memorable I must confess. This is my house behind civil service commission flooded tonight. This phone survived because I slept with it in bed, the rest that were on charge are gone for good.



My car is submerged with everything that is in it, but...



Behold my documents are safe, they were perfectly on top my wardrobe, therefore, I give God His deserving thanksgiving.



Climate change is real. But it seems to be more warmth and water. 1 Like

Sorry oooo....he is in need of this comfort. 37 Likes 1 Share

Sorry for the pains. Thank God for your life. 6 Likes

lmao..lol..sorry

WATER is still better than FIRE, water can still allow u pick things but FIRE eh.............

I pray Fire won't visit us ooo 27 Likes 2 Shares

Sorry about that

.poor site selection

Hope that's not Lekki

Maimaird are angry.. .Buhari 1 Like

When you offend a female Captain in the Marine Kingdom....... 2 Likes

Awwww

When the tiv and benue witches finally decided to beat drum on top of your roof 1 Like





The water crept in.



Quietly. The water crept in.Quietly.

22 Likes

take heart bro,,oluwa will make provision for better fins

I love it very much, those that are mammy water we love it more because as an amphibians species they love their journey through river line

This is the definition of bleeped up.

Giant of Africa indeed

Poor drainage system Everywhere 1 Like

Top right corner of second pic: Take a look at the paint on the wall. Evidence that that house is in a flood prone area.

Oh this happened because he woke up in the middle of the night?

It's no longer a cry of Lekki residents. Water indeed has no enemies...

This one small nw. Come to lekki.

thornapple:

This is the definition of bleeped up. unthon ur apple pls unthon ur apple pls

preetymee:

This one small nw. Come to lekki. at what phase d u live? at what phase d u live?

Oh...fawk

Since we didn't succeed in destroying your certificates be ready to host our well trained rats that we sent to Aso villa, you can't escape us,we must get you 1 Like