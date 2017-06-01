₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by sirlekzy: 10:49am
Several hours into the release of the long-awaited and much anticipated studio album from Egweji D’Banj, the excited kokomaster is quite pleased with the unbelievable welcome and reception of his King Don Come album.
He took to his Twitter to announce that his latest compiled effort is the number one selling album in the country right now. A tweet that was backed with a screenshot of the Nigeria iTunes Top Albums Chart, showing King Don Come at the number one position, above Adele’s 25 and Drake’s Views albums.
See photo below
Source:- http://www.360ray.com.ng/dbanj-king-don-come-album-grabs-1-spot-itunes-photo/
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by mandhip: 2:53pm
The album is �, if you are interested in real music go and cop the album straight. I'm happy because people's eye is opening to the truth about the album gradually that's why is already number one in Nigeria itune without media hype because media is only waiting to publish the negatives news about dbanj do this news is a disappointment to tgem
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Turks: 5:55pm
You people should be specific... it's iTunes Nigeria and not iTunes USA. If you wanna be relevant, you have to hit that number spot on iTunes USA
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Opistorincos(m): 5:55pm
If the tracks dey whack, op wetin i go do you ehn
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by mccoy47(m): 5:55pm
Like seriously?
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:55pm
WizKid number 3 for where legends like chris brown, 2pac, Adele and Justin Bieber album dey . i still dey find Davidhoe
Turks:Mumu it was specified !!!..always read the post !! always read !!
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by GreenMavro: 5:56pm
Baba i still they find the king were he dy?
The only King i know is Jesus Christ the King of Kings
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by blackbeau1(f): 5:57pm
Wow. Kudos @ Dbanj
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Zimri(m): 5:57pm
Some will people still not see anything special
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Mememan: 5:57pm
Liesssddsd
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Josh44s(m): 5:57pm
If you know there is an Arsenal fan in ur house or hood please go and check on them ASAP and save a life today
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:57pm
DBANJ...DBANJ the guy no even mind haters...
Wehdone Sir!
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by justi4jesu(f): 5:58pm
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by coolestchris(m): 5:59pm
∂вαиʝ ιѕ вα¢к, ∂вαиʝ gσ∂ вℓєѕѕ уσυ
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by sirfee(m): 5:59pm
mandhip:I'm waiting for the haters to bring their illuminati crap
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by JoshMedia(m): 5:59pm
Wow
Check my signature
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:59pm
The sword impaling "DON".......
Subliminal........
Certainly no mistake.
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Whizkeey(m): 5:59pm
Haters will say its Photoshop
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Isiterere(m): 6:00pm
Josh44s:I just did to a colleague. Beside, they are used to this scenario, only that this is coming too soon for them...
ALL IZZ WELL
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by katunboy: 6:00pm
Koko master himself, I like dis guy.
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by sgtponzihater1: 6:00pm
Dbanj is a near legend. Congrats on his many feats.
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Benz4pimp(m): 6:00pm
Big lie!!!quote me and I will prove it....Show us the source to your chart
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Zeze06(m): 6:01pm
Is it the "kingdom" of God?
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by prof1990(m): 6:01pm
Life is hard ooo. How can you be a Nigerian,Glo user,ladokite and an Arsenal fan
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by KIDpretty(m): 6:01pm
#######$
Turks :
You people should be specific... it's iTunes Nigeria and not iTunes USA. If you wanna be relevant, you have to hit that number spot on iTunes USA ######
@oga who posted the above, na one step at a time
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by kittykollinxx(m): 6:02pm
congrats dbanj. d guy never gave up
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by youngerikina40: 6:03pm
D road to success z very shallow and difficult. If u were there when dbanj was an upcoming, u go know
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by Nma27(f): 6:03pm
Liverpool messed arsenal up though
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by holluwai(m): 6:04pm
Nice album
|Re: D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] by youngerikina40: 6:05pm
Josh44s:Abeg move to anoda thread
SWERVE!!!!!¡!!!!!!!!
