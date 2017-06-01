Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / D’banj “king Don Come” Album Grabs The #1 Spot On Itunes [photo] (9447 Views)

Several hours into the release of the long-awaited and much anticipated studio album from Egweji D’Banj, the excited kokomaster is quite pleased with the unbelievable welcome and reception of his King Don Come album.



He took to his Twitter to announce that his latest compiled effort is the number one selling album in the country right now. A tweet that was backed with a screenshot of the Nigeria iTunes Top Albums Chart, showing King Don Come at the number one position, above Adele’s 25 and Drake’s Views albums.



See photo below







The album is �, if you are interested in real music go and cop the album straight. I'm happy because people's eye is opening to the truth about the album gradually that's why is already number one in Nigeria itune without media hype because media is only waiting to publish the negatives news about dbanj do this news is a disappointment to tgem 21 Likes 1 Share

You people should be specific... it's iTunes Nigeria and not iTunes USA. If you wanna be relevant, you have to hit that number spot on iTunes USA 33 Likes 1 Share

If the tracks dey whack, op wetin i go do you ehn

Like seriously?

Turks:

Mumu it was specified !!!..always read the post !! always read !! WizKid number 3 for where legends like chris brown, 2pac, Adele and Justin Bieber album dey . i still dey find Davidhoe





Baba i still they find the king were he dy?





The only King i know is Jesus Christ the King of Kings

Wow. Kudos @ Dbanj 1 Like





Some will people still not see anything special Some will people still not see anything special

Liesssddsd

DBANJ...DBANJ the guy no even mind haters...



Wehdone Sir! 2 Likes

∂вαиʝ ιѕ вα¢к, ∂вαиʝ gσ∂ вℓєѕѕ уσυ 1 Like

mandhip:

The album is �, if you are interested in real music go and cop the album straight. I'm happy because people's eye is opening to the truth about the album gradually that's why is already number one in Nigeria itune without media hype because media is only waiting to publish the negatives news about dbanj do this news is a disappointment to tgem I'm waiting for the haters to bring their illuminati crap I'm waiting for the haters to bring their illuminati crap 1 Like

Wow





Check my signature

The sword impaling "DON".......



Subliminal........



Certainly no mistake. 1 Like

Haters will say its Photoshop

Josh44s:

ALL IZZ WELL 2 Likes

Koko master himself, I like dis guy. 1 Like

Dbanj is a near legend. Congrats on his many feats. 1 Like

Big lie!!!quote me and I will prove it....Show us the source to your chart 5 Likes



Is it the "kingdom" of God? Is it the "kingdom" of God? 1 Like

#######$

Turks :

You people should be specific... it's iTunes Nigeria and not iTunes USA. If you wanna be relevant, you have to hit that number spot on iTunes USA ######





@oga who posted the above, na one step at a time 1 Like

congrats dbanj. d guy never gave up 2 Likes

D road to success z very shallow and difficult. If u were there when dbanj was an upcoming, u go know

Nice album