|Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by Mandynews(f): 12:11pm
Popular Nigerian millionaire based in Malaysia Hushpuppi needs no introduction. The young chap whom many do not know the main source of his wealth shares inspired story of his primary school life of Instagram
He wrote:
"So my friend came to pick me up so we can go watch the MayWeather-Conor fight, That's how the driver was opening rolls royce door for me anyhow back and forth as we make stops, so there was this point I just got into the car and started laughing out loud and my friend asked me what was funny, I looked at him and got laughing more, I said to him, for whatever reason I don't know why my mind flashed back to when me and my younger brother used to close from primary school and will walk to the nearest bustop with our torn school uniforms and be asking people in buses, bros or auntie please lap me. Most of the times we and my brother would reach home separately then my friend looked at me and said what's funny about that then I looked at him and said, now I can afford a rolls royce and we started laughing together. I know a lot of y'all out there can relate with this story, a lot of you have your struggles in the past or even presently, just know it don't start good don't mean it won't end good, your destiny is in your own hands, take charge of it and rewrite your destiny. U was born poor don't mean u have to die poor, there's always a chance for you to become better. May God bless all the strangers that have helped me one way or the other as a child struggling through those hard times, that's why I don't stop helping people either I know them or not."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYSipHPlsd0/
Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/myweather-vs-conor-hushpuppi-narrates-what-happened-to-him-last-night-pics/
Do not hate on this man, be inspired
24 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by tutaboi(m): 12:19pm
Another good one from him.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by eezeribe(m): 12:20pm
For the first time,I feel inspired by Hushpuppi...
69 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by ZeroUnity: 12:23pm
God bless you for that piece... Very encouraging.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by yaqq: 12:23pm
when I hear hustle, I. Start to think what is hustle itself, now hushpuppi tell mi kinda legit hustle that can make a child whole parents couldn't afford Tfare when he was in primary school but can now buy rolls royce in his twenties? I just wanna know, no be advise I need abeg, no be every body get mine to do yahoo yahoo, or rituals or robbery
4 Likes
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by IamOpemipo(m): 12:24pm
Hmm.. Gucci sense
1 Like
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by eezeribe(m): 12:24pm
lalasticlala,Mynd44... Come and see,Hushpuppi has finally made a sensible post.
2 Likes
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by ijobaooorun(m): 12:24pm
His money, his rolls Royce, his Gucci, his problem
next...
1 Like
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by decatalyst(m): 12:34pm
Now, hushppuppi makes sense on a Sunday!
We prayed for sense for him so hard...now it is manifesting
Hallelujah!
34 Likes
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by policy12: 12:39pm
Hmmm God pick my call.
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by Kamelot77(m): 12:41pm
aremo Gucci
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by Orodje(m): 1:29pm
He's always making sense it's just that bloggers only post poo about him
Hush
6 Likes
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by Evablizin(f): 1:31pm
Chai The Lord Is Good All The Time
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by skimmy005: 1:36pm
like criously dis guy no make sense he just need attention
1 Like
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by SmartPunter(m): 1:36pm
its only me that saw the Pot Belle ? But wait o how this news take ralate May weather Vs Conor Fight ?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by skimmy005: 1:36pm
.
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by jmichlins(m): 1:58pm
For the first time this guy make sense. I am really inspired. This week is going to be great for me
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by FutureLeader00: 2:00pm
this yahoo boy again
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by Sniper12: 3:30pm
ZeroUnity:stop associating God with this scammer
5 Likes
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by viadbenzene(m): 3:38pm
Life is gucci
1 Like
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by Shezhawt(f): 3:41pm
Sniper12:
Judge not!
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by leksmedia: 4:53pm
Aaaaaaw that was inspiring
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by dkronicle(m): 5:54pm
Flashed back in community high sch, in babajide bustop. If bus just stop. We go just dey tell people we dey for bus say *broda lap me, antie lap me* there is God sha
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by asumo12: 6:53pm
Weyrey
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by tonididdy(m): 6:53pm
cool
1 Like
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:53pm
The God who used a prostitute in the Bible who used dry bones who used shadows who used saliva to heal the blind who used dirty pool to heal the leper and so on can use hushpupi to make sense
Thank you Lord
1 Like
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by blackbeau1(f): 6:54pm
Like play,like play Hushpuppi has become a role model for some people. Dear Jesus! Nice piece tho
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by lilbest4(m): 6:55pm
Hush is a man
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by VickyRotex(f): 6:55pm
Op this your Topic sef.
Myweather kor, Mytemperature ni
3 Likes
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by VickyRotex(f): 6:55pm
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by Narldon(f): 6:55pm
Hushpuppi!
Finally, sense has been granted to thee!
|Re: Myweather Vs Conor: Hushpuppi Narrates What Happened To Him Last Night (pics) by obo389(m): 6:55pm
You sure say you enter yankee at all you this boy because e be like say them dey find you for there o
