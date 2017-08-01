₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Mrop(m): 5:47am
Actor Odunade Adekola Uche Jombo and Ebube Nwagbo were pictured together at glo laff festival at suleja Lagos.
They look so good together.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/odunade-adekola-uche-jombo-and-ebube.html?m=0
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by HeWrites: 5:55am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by femolacqua(m): 6:40am
Cool
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by SmartPunter(m): 6:42am
Who is that short thing at back there Forming Gattuso ?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:59am
SmartPunter:lol
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Teewhy2: 10:24am
People who have money (rich) are living in Nigeria, while people who don't have only exist in the same Nigeria.
A recent report saying about 130 million people are living below poverty line in the country. if that report is true that means maybe arount 50 million will be living on poverty line depending on our present population.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by veekid(m): 10:24am
If ayam Odunlade, ah go just dey load my wallet with condom. #Notime
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Bolustical: 10:24am
Their elites are mingling with other tribes and in the process making it big time while the broke and poverty infested minds here on NL and other 'erosionized' areas are agitating for one scam when it's obvious they need Nigeria than Nigeria needs them.
If the thing pepper you, quote me wrongly
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Johngla(m): 10:24am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Bolustical: 10:24am
Shortyy:A person with your moniker should never advise people to grow up.
Next time, mention me with your sense.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by dee28: 10:25am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Roon9(m): 10:25am
Oga kola abeg we no wan hear " I'm not the father o"
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by PalmchatApp: 10:27am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by luqmandwise(m): 10:27am
Suleja lagos? Where suleja dey for lagos abg
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by IgedeBushBoy(m): 10:28am
Nairalanders yaff see anoda meme. Chai, aunty Uche, you shorrooo
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by digoster(m): 10:28am
The OP is confused
Suleja dey Niger
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by adewale6588: 10:29am
veekid:
what is dis one saying now?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by jadekunl(m): 10:29am
I love odunlade no homo
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Celino(f): 10:31am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Mykel4God(m): 10:31am
Happy for them
In my life also, Iyanu ma shélè soonest
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Celino(f): 10:32am
I have book a space
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by veekid(m): 10:34am
adewale6588:not for the under age
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by IgedeBushBoy(m): 10:36am
When your wife finally catches your side chick
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by amazon11: 10:39am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by jobbers: 10:42am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by emmyquan: 10:46am
veekid:
thank God ur not him
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by bluecircle470: 10:46am
Na Lagos suleja dey now? Haba op. Na minna o.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Evaberry(f): 10:46am
Uche really needs to work on her weight
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by Shortyy(f): 10:56am
Bolustical:Grow up
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by DONADAMS(m): 10:57am
our meme master!!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by unsilved: 11:02am
femolacqua:
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo And Ebube Nwagbo Pictured Together by phiko(m): 11:06am
digoster:
Olu Maintain Acquires Armanda And Lincoln Navigator Jeeps / Nicki Minaj's in touble / 19 Year Old Star, Davidofinally Releases 'dami Duro' Video
