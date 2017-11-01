₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by GibsonB(m): 5:06pm
Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo is currently on a vacay, and with the photos she's having lots of fun, the 32yr old Single and yet to be married actress shared the beautiful photos of herself, as she hits the pool, Can't Blame a girl for enjoying her single-hood right? see more below!
News From Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/single-and-happy-ebube-nwagbo-wears.html
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 5:10pm
THIS EBUBE NWAGBO IS ONLY POPULAR IN NAIRALAND.
33 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 5:13pm
OK
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by Praisles(f): 5:15pm
OP,oginni? single and yet to be married' we don hear na,haba. shey person no fit flex again cause marriage never show?.. no mind them ebube,am loving the look ojare
9 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 5:15pm
Even with the banging bikini body, she still hasn't hooked up with a man to take her to the alter
The only thing that body is good for is, pay as you go
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:47pm
Point of correction OP.
A woman without a husband can't be sexy.
A husband makes a woman sexy,
Her husband gives her sex.
Without a husband, a sexy woman is slutty.
So next time use the word 'slutty'.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by ismokeweed(m): 6:48pm
One can never see an article of them doing anything that adds value. It's always bikini and cleavage.
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by Keneking: 6:48pm
How market? Nairaland has really tried to promote this market year in- year out
2 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 6:48pm
so what am I going to use this bikini pic for
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by mejai(m): 6:49pm
Sweet skin.... My spec
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by seapson(m): 6:49pm
Op? Op? Op? How many times did I call u??
Maka why?
Single nd yet to be married kwa?
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by Jointhemiltons2(m): 6:49pm
teresafaith:This one is just wicket
2 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:50pm
If my memory serves me right, once upon a time one of the Kanus was manning her goal post?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by deariekay(m): 6:50pm
GibsonB:
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by Benjaniblinks(m): 6:52pm
Kini? Bikini Again Nairaland Sef....
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by martineverest(m): 6:52pm
Our actresses have lost it
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 6:52pm
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by XXCASH: 6:52pm
teresafaith:
Chai see wickedness
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by perdollar(m): 6:55pm
menopause loading
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by zizie: 6:55pm
Oluebube was born in 1983.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by uncle005(m): 6:56pm
That area full sha
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by yeyerolling: 6:58pm
perdollar:menopause at 32. Why una no fit get sense lik dis
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 6:58pm
SHE NOR EVEN GET PONMO SEF
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 6:58pm
Ebube dike.... looking good just like she is from Unilag days.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 6:59pm
This girl sha wan woo OBJ at all cost
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by buffalowings: 7:00pm
Bad belle girls Cumming over this thread
What's your business if she's still single at 31
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by authenticman(m): 7:00pm
She's said to be on vacation, where does she work please?
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:01pm
Who is she tho?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 7:03pm
Yuck!!!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Hits The Pool In Bikini (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:07pm
Who cares about their bikini
