|Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by vaxx: 1:44pm
Gambia has been adjudged the winner of the Jollof Rice Competition organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as part of activities marking the Jollof Festival at the weekend.
The competition, which featured Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria and Senegal,formed part of the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, and Feel Ghana”campaign being championed by the GTA, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts to promote local tourism on a global scale.
Gambia prepared the jollof rice without tomatoes but with mustard, fish and other ingredients, making their jollof yellowish-white as compared to Ghana, who used tilapia, tomatoes and other ingredients to make their jollof attractive and tasty, giving it a reddish colour.
The Nigerian and Senegalese chefs used ingredients they believed could make their jollof super and delicious but, unfortunately, they could not win.
the judges, who were drawn from Mexico and the Netherlands, said thejudgment was based on criteria including presentation, aroma, and taste.Mr Jan van der Veer, the lead Judge, told the GNA that the Gambians had “a fine presentation and a better taste for their jollof as compared to that of Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal.”He lauded the Tourism Ministry and the GTA for the innovative event adding that it was a great avenue to sell Ghana to the world.
https://citifmonline.com/2017/08/27/gambia-beats-ghana-two-others-in-jollof-rice-competition/?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C5255112408
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by olayinkaboss11(m): 2:19pm
v
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by dominique(f): 6:54pm
A well deserved win, they're own the dish. And when a certain minister said that Gambia owns Jollof rice, Nigerians wanted to cut his head off.
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by UnknownT: 6:56pm
Whoever represented Nigeria in that competition better don't come back home, how could you lose such a competition
@dominique, it was Senegal that Lie Moh'd said and not Gambia
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by Sleyanya1(m): 6:56pm
Really?
They Actually competed for that in The world's 2017?
Africans and their love for Mediocrity sha.
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by faithugo64(f): 6:56pm
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:57pm
Nonsense as far as Ghana did not I'm satisfied
On your own turf with judges they paid draw sef no way
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by LoveJesus87(m): 6:57pm
Y
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by survivor1986(m): 6:57pm
Lai Mohammed will not like this! U don't mess with his Senegalese jollof!
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by ChangetheChange: 6:57pm
Gambia Jollof Rice ti takeover
Naija Jollof Rice is a leaner n a local champion
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by henritinecy(m): 6:57pm
LAW BEACH
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by crackerspub: 6:57pm
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by TINALETC3(f): 6:57pm
Op, names of d reps abeg, very important
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by Mznaett(f): 6:57pm
We wee nor take it
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by cyara(f): 6:57pm
The person who cooked the Nigerian jollof rice must be sued
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by CUM4WHAT(m): 6:58pm
Like seriously
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by soberdrunk(m): 6:58pm
Gambian Jollof way i don chop before way dey taste like fermented tomato and smells like mess.....
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by JohnEazy(m): 6:58pm
Lai mohamed choosed senegal rice anyways
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by salabscholar01(m): 6:58pm
I think a slay queen represented Nigeria. You do not cook real jollof with swags. Behind the scene of a delicious jollof is that serious lady who don't care of the smoke from the firewood but spent time to cook and burn the bottom pot..
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by biggerboyc(m): 6:59pm
So rice is now a subject of competition.
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by Orpe7(m): 6:59pm
Who da fvck represented nigeria? Must have been a flat head ipob. That one na biafuro not nigeria o. A confirm nigerian would have won wit a large margin sef
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by debque(m): 6:59pm
so?....shuld we suck bread??
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by engrjoe(m): 6:59pm
Incase....
Maybe na to dey enter Gambia to chop jollof o?
NOT UNTIL A NAIRALANDER TELL ME HE TASTED IT
I won't believe it
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by Tats(m): 7:00pm
I don't think people from outside Africa should judge such competitions. They will be more suited to mustard taste. Whereas, how can you cook jollof rice without tomatoes?
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by MzHolly(f): 7:00pm
Gambia rice almost made me run mad... Too sweet.. It's a good judgement
See how I won yesterday too... Then check my signature
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by yemluc: 7:00pm
I blame Goodluck..
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by RexEmmyGee: 7:00pm
This Na ojoro
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by Tosinex(m): 7:00pm
Reallyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by McGg(m): 7:01pm
Africa I hail oo
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by ritababe(f): 7:01pm
at least the argument will stop now.
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by Dee60: 7:01pm
Joblessness.
|Re: Gambia Beat Nigeria , Ghana And Senegal In Jollof Rice Competition by naijainstinct: 7:01pm
Imagine....a small country like Gambia.
