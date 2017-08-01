Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Thief Stripped Unclad In Malaysia (Photos, Video) (1309 Views)

After he was caught, his clothes were removed as he was beaten mercilessly by the Nigerian house occupants ..





Source;



Watch Video



Oohh goodness me...

Not condoning stealing but this is shameful and silly.

Now check it, Why would the foreigners themselves treat us with any respect even when we deserve it, if we treat our own brothers like this?



Couldn't they have punished him quietly and discreetly?



When those foreigners see this, they wouldn't think ONE NIGERIAN dude was caught stealing, they'd rather think NIGERIANS are thieves.



Make we try smart up abeg.

IamKashyBaby:

Oohh goodness me... it's not a new thing. it's not a new thing.

Jesu

Angel blow the trumpet

have mercy o God!

Why won't they unclad him, when we Africans especially Nigerians are good at removing ones cloth of found stealing and even burning the person. Very soon the will start using tire on Nigerians to set them ablaze. Very soon.

I'VE SEEN A PHOTO OF THIS GUY WITH HUSHPUPPI











whats the need of posting his Unclad pictures when u censor the parts

Very uncivilised

If only he had a real pistol....... Almost 10 grown men dealing with him, you must fear nah .....

HushPuppi, you are next!

everyone is stripping people Unclad lately..na wa