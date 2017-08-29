Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng (11526 Views)

This very popular actress in the Yoruba version of Nollywood is currently in a serious yawa following the terrible problem that is threatening her marriage as her husband has just put another woman on a nine-month course.



The actress is a household name. She is a ‘heavy-chested’ woman and based on those assets, she has a stage name that has to do with an area in Ambode’s state known for heavy human and vehicular movement and where the popular motor union used to settle scores with violent fighting always.



According to Olofofos, the actress has just found out that her husband has played an ‘away match’ and even scored an ‘own goal’ and she is currently threatening ‘by fire by thunder’ over the matter.



Olofofos told Nosey Parker that the actress, who is always moving from one location to the other, all in a bid to make as much money as possible, was once warned by her husband to stop moving about always and spend more time at home, but she refused to listen to him.



However, after some time, the husband was said to have found comfort in the bosom of another woman, leading to the woman embarking on a nine-month course while the actress, who has since packed out of the man’s house, has vowed to do everything possible to deal with both the husband and the lady.

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/actresss-husband-impregnates-another-woman/

Actresses and marriages HmmmmActresses and marriages





Conji is bad... I can relate. After I wrote mine as a story



Ronke Oshodi-Oke.



Some men sef cannot control their deeks. If you want to play away match, at least use protection.



You women that are sleeping with people's husband should continue. The day of the Lord's wrath is coming upon you generation of vipers and oloshos. 20 Likes 1 Share

No wonder her recent outburst!



Aunty Ronke, sorry o. They both share in the blame, couples should maintain a balance between work and family. None should suffer for the other. Infidelity doesn't solve this poor work-life balance either, it only complicates it.

Recent developments in marriages leaves me wondering if people are truly getting married to who they truly love.

men sha...cheating....But getting a woman pregnant is totally unacceptable for me tho

Ronke Oshodi-oke

Promiscuity runs in the blood of some men. No matter how endowed a woman is, any man who'll be promiscuous will be still be promiscuous.

And many of actresses are not helping matters too, they are equally unfaithful.

Is this a strange story?. It happens daily. RONKE should take it easy. She should not allow this situation to affect her credibility as an humble woman.

and this made fp, waka @seun 1 Like

When people use popular yoruba actress and not mention the full identity is when they want to spread falsehood and lies When people use popular yoruba actress and not mention the full identity is when they want to spread falsehood and lies