|Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by dre11(m): 8:44pm On Aug 28
This very popular actress in the Yoruba version of Nollywood is currently in a serious yawa following the terrible problem that is threatening her marriage as her husband has just put another woman on a nine-month course.
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by josephine123: 8:47pm On Aug 28
no head, no tail...blind story
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by majamajic(m): 8:47pm On Aug 28
Hmmmm
Actresses and marriages
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by BiafranBushBoy: 8:47pm On Aug 28
great
Conji is bad... I can relate. After I wrote mine as a story Click to read my Life as a Sex Addict
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Ishilove: 8:49pm On Aug 28
Ronke Oshodi-Oke.
Awon oniranu gbogbo
Some men sef cannot control their deeks. If you want to play away match, at least use protection.
You women that are sleeping with people's husband should continue. The day of the Lord's wrath is coming upon you generation of vipers and oloshos.
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by ifegadinma: 8:58pm On Aug 28
No wonder her recent outburst!
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by pocohantas(f): 9:10pm On Aug 28
I suggest the next generation of men come with detachable pricks.
Just collect your husband's own whenever he is going out
...but knowing how men can cooperate on matters like this, they'll still bypass this measure.
I foresee conversations like "wrist.bangle, you dey use your prick today? Abeg, guy I need am...my mumu wife carry my own travel to her movie location and that my chick dey come"...
Aunty Ronke, sorry o. They both share in the blame, couples should maintain a balance between work and family. None should suffer for the other. Infidelity doesn't solve this poor work-life balance either, it only complicates it.
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Evablizin(f): 9:17pm On Aug 28
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by joeeee240(m): 9:24pm On Aug 28
NA MEN'S RIGHT TO CHEAT. A MAN CAN CHEAT
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by wristbangle(m): 9:55pm On Aug 28
pocohantas:
U no well
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by chibike69: 10:30pm On Aug 28
na normal sturvs nah
no be yoruba demon again
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Whoeppme(m): 10:31pm On Aug 28
Mind-blowing
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by DeBret(m): 10:31pm On Aug 28
Hmmmm
Okunrin
What's all this again
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by TwentyOnePilots(m): 10:31pm On Aug 28
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by winkmart: 10:31pm On Aug 28
It's not a new thing, abeg
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Sharon6(f): 10:32pm On Aug 28
Ronke Ojo aka Oshodi-oke
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by wristbangle(m): 10:32pm On Aug 28
Ishilove:
The rod used in beating the main wife is waiting for the younger one coming. The day of payback will meet up with those oloshos no doubt
The man in question really messed up.
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Sleyanya1(m): 10:32pm On Aug 28
Recent developments in marriages leaves me wondering if people are truly getting married to who they truly love.
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by kenzysmith: 10:33pm On Aug 28
Na normal thing na hw person go dey eat egusi everyday u nont kw he dey tire person my future wife sorry buh dat d truth
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by JON01: 10:33pm On Aug 28
HUNGRY BLOGGERS!!!
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Narldon(f): 10:33pm On Aug 28
TONTO DIKEH BE LIKE...
I KNOW HOW IT FEELS..
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by beautiful232(f): 10:34pm On Aug 28
men sha...cheating....But getting a woman pregnant is totally unacceptable for me tho
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Sard(m): 10:34pm On Aug 28
Ronke Oshodi-oke
Promiscuity runs in the blood of some men. No matter how endowed a woman is, any man who'll be promiscuous will be still be promiscuous.
And many of actresses are not helping matters too, they are equally unfaithful.
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:36pm On Aug 28
A Yoruba actress with no name abi
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Jobabori(m): 10:37pm On Aug 28
Is this a strange story?. It happens daily. RONKE should take it easy. She should not allow this situation to affect her credibility as an humble woman.
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by chuksjuve(m): 10:38pm On Aug 28
Life is funny
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by sonnie10: 10:38pm On Aug 28
Not a big deal
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by olamil34: 10:39pm On Aug 28
and this made fp, waka @seun
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by PearlStreet(m): 10:39pm On Aug 28
pocohantas:
When that time comes, it's here on Nairaland that detachable pricks would be sold.
You'll see stuff like "Detachable Virgin 21-inch Brazilian prick for sale".
Weird, right? That's how people of 2 decades ago thought it weird that a day would come when Nigerian ladies would be buying Brazilian, Caucasian and Alsatian hair.
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by free2ryhme: 10:39pm On Aug 28
dre11:
When people use popular yoruba actress and not mention the full identity is when they want to spread falsehood and lies
|Re: Yoruba Actress' Husband Impregnates Another Woman - TribuneOnlineng by Kobicove(m): 10:41pm On Aug 28
Xcelinteriors:
The writer is referring to Ronke Ojo... that's if this story is true
